ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauseon, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sent-trib.com

Air conditioning at BG schools temporarily iced due to supply chain issues

Air conditioning will not be available at the start of the school year in three Bowling Green schools, due to supply chain issues. In a Tuesday email to the community, Bowling Green City Schools Superintendent Francis Scruci said that critical parts needed for the project at Conneaut and Kenwood elementaries and the high school are not available.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
fcnews.org

Wauseon announces pool closing date

As the new school year arrives, the City of Wauseon pool remains open, but the closing date is in view. Also, with kids in class, the hours will change. Starting this week, the pool will be open from 5-8 p.m., Monday through Thursday. It will be closed on Fridays. Saturday and Sunday will follow normal hours, which are Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.
WAUSEON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Wauseon, OH
Education
City
Wauseon, OH
fcnews.org

Fulton County Senior Center announces lunch menu

The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette. Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $3. Call at least one business day in advance to reserve a meal.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

ODOT holds auction for parcel in Henry Co.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 will sell excess land in Washington Township in Henry County by public auction. The auction will be held at ODOT District 2 headquarters on 317 East Poe Rd, in Bowling Green. It’s on Tuesday, August 23 and will start at...
HENRY COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Fired BG teacher files appeal to get job back

A former Bowling Green High School teacher has filed an administrative appeal to get his job back after being fired, and is asking for damages. Dallas Black filed the paperwork in the Wood County Court of Common Pleas on July 29. He is asking the court to reverse the Bowling...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

An Adrian company’s tech helping NASA missions

ADRIAN, Michigan (WTVG) - PlaneWave Instruments’ RC700 was installed at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland in November of 2021. The system will be used to demonstrate laser communication technology for future spaceflight missions. “We couldn’t be more thrilled that the RC700 will be used in NASA’s...
ADRIAN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wms Whs#Wevs#Wms Wes#Wps#Board#The Wauseon Marching Band
sent-trib.com

Health department conducts inspections

A complaint of bed bugs at a Northwood restaurant was unconfirmed upon inspection. It was reported July 25 that an employee at McDonald’s, 2700 Woodville Road, had an infestation of bed bugs and was coming to work and that bed bugs had been observed in the restaurant. Per the person in charge, an employee had mosquito bites on his arms, not bed bug bites. Bed bugs were not observed in the facility during time of inspection and inspectors were unable to confirm the complaint.
NORTHWOOD, OH
Mike White

Hancock County Fair August 31-September 5, 2022 at Fairgrounds in Findlay

The 2022 Hancock County Fair is scheduled for August 31-September 5 at the Fairgrounds in Findlay. Highlights include the fifth annual HCAS Donkey Race Wednesday, August 31, at 7:00 p.m., in the North Grandstand, followed by the annual HCAS Team Volleyball Competition. Other highlights include the KOI Drag Racing Friday at 7:00 p.m. in the South Grandstand, the Demolition Derby Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the South Grandstand, the Truck and Tractor Pull at noon Sunday in the South Grandstand, and a concert by Southern Gospel group Soujourner at 7:30 p.m. in OMSC. The king and queen will be crowned at 7:00 p.m. after the opening ceremonies on August 30 at the Old Mill Stream Centre.
FINDLAY, OH
fcnews.org

Wauseon tops Evergreen in girls golf

ADRIAN, Mich. — Wauseon navigated the hilly terrain of Woodlawn Golf Course to defeat Evergreen in a girls golf match Monday, 228-273. Calaway Gerken was medalist for Wauseon, carding a 49 to lead the Indians. Ashley Fisher shot a 54, Jaylee Perez a 59, and Jayde Ramos a 66...
WAUSEON, OH
sent-trib.com

Angry crowd demands action from Perrysburg board, after rape charges against juveniles are amended

PERRYSBURG – Angry parents asked the school board for more action — then refused to leave the meeting — in the wake of sex charges being amended against two juveniles. With an estimated 100 in attendance, parents and a student took to the podium to address the board during public participation at Monday’s meeting, held in the Commodore Building. They were concerned about the juveniles being back in school.
PERRYSBURG, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
13abc.com

E. coli outbreak in Wood County

The 13abc family is growing 💙 Please join us in congratulating anchor James Starks and his wife Nicolette on the birth of their daughter, Gianna!
WOOD COUNTY, OH
fcnews.org

Delta returns stout senior class

With 14 seniors on the roster, veteran leadership shouldn’t be an issue for the Delta football team in 2022. The key will be avoiding injury issues and making steady improvements throughout the season. “We do have some experience coming back. A lot of guys got an opportunity to play...
DELTA, OH
13abc.com

Wood County Health Department investigating E. Coli outbreak

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Health Department is investigating an E. coli outbreak that has sent at least six people to the hospital. According to health department officials, there have been at least 18 recent E. coli cases. For comparison, the county reports only 27 cases over the last 6.5 years.
TOLEDO, OH
fcnews.org

Courthouse News

Jeffrey Jackson, 68, Swanton, retired, and Sean Reilly, 54, Swanton, programmer. Marisa Eide, 24, Lambertville, Mich., care coordinator, and Mitchell Pawlak, Lambertville, Mich., logistics account executive. Rachel Davis, 30, Wauseon, paraprofessional, and David Jennings, 49, Wauseon, laborer. Michael Cassel, 47, Canton, Ohio, paramedic, and Erin Tillson, 43, Wauseon, registered nurse.
SWANTON, OH
sent-trib.com

Shame on Perrysburg for handling of juvenile rape case

A terrible thing has happened in Perrysburg. Two juveniles allegedly forced sexual acts on others without their consent. They have taken a plea agreement in court. Now the school district is forced by the terms of the court agreement to allow the students in school. And, the district is allowing them to play football and, participate in other sports and extracurricular activities in the future.
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Noise complaint against BG brewery is settled

After neighbor complaints, a local brewery has agreed to a cease-and-desist order for its outdoor music — for 40 years. Arlyn’s Good Beer LLC, 520 Hankey Ave., is within an area zoned light industrial, and complainants argued that it was violating the city’s zoning code. In a...
BOWLING GREEN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy