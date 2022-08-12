Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
sent-trib.com
Air conditioning at BG schools temporarily iced due to supply chain issues
Air conditioning will not be available at the start of the school year in three Bowling Green schools, due to supply chain issues. In a Tuesday email to the community, Bowling Green City Schools Superintendent Francis Scruci said that critical parts needed for the project at Conneaut and Kenwood elementaries and the high school are not available.
fcnews.org
Wauseon announces pool closing date
As the new school year arrives, the City of Wauseon pool remains open, but the closing date is in view. Also, with kids in class, the hours will change. Starting this week, the pool will be open from 5-8 p.m., Monday through Thursday. It will be closed on Fridays. Saturday and Sunday will follow normal hours, which are Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.
westbendnews.net
Paulding County Hospital Temporarily & Permanently Relocates Several Specialty Clinics and Offices
Paulding County Hospital is excited to announce that our CT Renovation Project is slated to begin this week. The project is expected to last approximately 200 days. Due to the renovation several Paulding County Hospital Offices and Specialty Clinics have had to be temporarily or permanently relocated. The following Paulding...
thevillagereporter.com
FULTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Commissioners Review Bids For New Senior Center Construction
COMMISSIONERS … Commissioners discuss the bid opening for the new senior center. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Commissioners held their first meeting of the week on Tuesday, August 9th. The meeting began at 9:00 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegian... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fcnews.org
Fulton County Senior Center announces lunch menu
The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette. Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $3. Call at least one business day in advance to reserve a meal.
13abc.com
ODOT holds auction for parcel in Henry Co.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 will sell excess land in Washington Township in Henry County by public auction. The auction will be held at ODOT District 2 headquarters on 317 East Poe Rd, in Bowling Green. It’s on Tuesday, August 23 and will start at...
sent-trib.com
Fired BG teacher files appeal to get job back
A former Bowling Green High School teacher has filed an administrative appeal to get his job back after being fired, and is asking for damages. Dallas Black filed the paperwork in the Wood County Court of Common Pleas on July 29. He is asking the court to reverse the Bowling...
13abc.com
An Adrian company’s tech helping NASA missions
ADRIAN, Michigan (WTVG) - PlaneWave Instruments’ RC700 was installed at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland in November of 2021. The system will be used to demonstrate laser communication technology for future spaceflight missions. “We couldn’t be more thrilled that the RC700 will be used in NASA’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
A complaint of bed bugs at a Northwood restaurant was unconfirmed upon inspection. It was reported July 25 that an employee at McDonald’s, 2700 Woodville Road, had an infestation of bed bugs and was coming to work and that bed bugs had been observed in the restaurant. Per the person in charge, an employee had mosquito bites on his arms, not bed bug bites. Bed bugs were not observed in the facility during time of inspection and inspectors were unable to confirm the complaint.
Hancock County Fair August 31-September 5, 2022 at Fairgrounds in Findlay
The 2022 Hancock County Fair is scheduled for August 31-September 5 at the Fairgrounds in Findlay. Highlights include the fifth annual HCAS Donkey Race Wednesday, August 31, at 7:00 p.m., in the North Grandstand, followed by the annual HCAS Team Volleyball Competition. Other highlights include the KOI Drag Racing Friday at 7:00 p.m. in the South Grandstand, the Demolition Derby Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the South Grandstand, the Truck and Tractor Pull at noon Sunday in the South Grandstand, and a concert by Southern Gospel group Soujourner at 7:30 p.m. in OMSC. The king and queen will be crowned at 7:00 p.m. after the opening ceremonies on August 30 at the Old Mill Stream Centre.
fcnews.org
Wauseon tops Evergreen in girls golf
ADRIAN, Mich. — Wauseon navigated the hilly terrain of Woodlawn Golf Course to defeat Evergreen in a girls golf match Monday, 228-273. Calaway Gerken was medalist for Wauseon, carding a 49 to lead the Indians. Ashley Fisher shot a 54, Jaylee Perez a 59, and Jayde Ramos a 66...
sent-trib.com
Angry crowd demands action from Perrysburg board, after rape charges against juveniles are amended
PERRYSBURG – Angry parents asked the school board for more action — then refused to leave the meeting — in the wake of sex charges being amended against two juveniles. With an estimated 100 in attendance, parents and a student took to the podium to address the board during public participation at Monday’s meeting, held in the Commodore Building. They were concerned about the juveniles being back in school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13abc.com
E. coli outbreak in Wood County
The 13abc family is growing 💙 Please join us in congratulating anchor James Starks and his wife Nicolette on the birth of their daughter, Gianna!
fcnews.org
Delta returns stout senior class
With 14 seniors on the roster, veteran leadership shouldn’t be an issue for the Delta football team in 2022. The key will be avoiding injury issues and making steady improvements throughout the season. “We do have some experience coming back. A lot of guys got an opportunity to play...
13abc.com
Wood County Health Department investigating E. Coli outbreak
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Health Department is investigating an E. coli outbreak that has sent at least six people to the hospital. According to health department officials, there have been at least 18 recent E. coli cases. For comparison, the county reports only 27 cases over the last 6.5 years.
fcnews.org
Courthouse News
Jeffrey Jackson, 68, Swanton, retired, and Sean Reilly, 54, Swanton, programmer. Marisa Eide, 24, Lambertville, Mich., care coordinator, and Mitchell Pawlak, Lambertville, Mich., logistics account executive. Rachel Davis, 30, Wauseon, paraprofessional, and David Jennings, 49, Wauseon, laborer. Michael Cassel, 47, Canton, Ohio, paramedic, and Erin Tillson, 43, Wauseon, registered nurse.
sent-trib.com
Shame on Perrysburg for handling of juvenile rape case
A terrible thing has happened in Perrysburg. Two juveniles allegedly forced sexual acts on others without their consent. They have taken a plea agreement in court. Now the school district is forced by the terms of the court agreement to allow the students in school. And, the district is allowing them to play football and, participate in other sports and extracurricular activities in the future.
sent-trib.com
Noise complaint against BG brewery is settled
After neighbor complaints, a local brewery has agreed to a cease-and-desist order for its outdoor music — for 40 years. Arlyn’s Good Beer LLC, 520 Hankey Ave., is within an area zoned light industrial, and complainants argued that it was violating the city’s zoning code. In a...
Help Investigators on the Dee Ann Warner Case Identify This Vehicle
Do you know who owns this vehicle?Photo courtesy of Billy Little, Jr. Just weeks ago, during an impassioned rally in Lenawee County demanding justice for Dee Ann Warner, a missing mother and grandmother, Sheriff Troy Bevier announced he had requested Michigan State Police take over the case. The crowd cheered.
Comments / 0