Related
wdhn.com
Clergy, social workers fear fallout from Okla. abortion laws
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Strict anti-abortion laws that took effect in Oklahoma this year led to the quick shuttering of every abortion facility in the state, but left questions for those who work directly with women who may seek their advice or help getting an abortion out of state.
wdhn.com
Parentless Florida teen not ‘mature’ enough to seek abortion, court rules
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pregnant Florida 16-year-old was denied an abortion for a second time this week, after a state court of appeals said she didn’t present evidence she was “mature” enough to make the decision. Now, the teen, who is parentless and says she...
wdhn.com
Parents and advocates oppose Alabama bill criminalizing gender-affirming care for minors
ALABAMA (WHNT) – Alabama parents and LGBTQ advocates are opposing a bill that would criminalize the use of gender-affirming medications to treat transgender minors. Advocates say when minors do not have access to this type of medical care, they are put at an elevated risk of facing mental health issues.
wdhn.com
Alabama parents must give schools permission for mental health counseling
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Parents are used to signing permission slips before their child goes back to school and now you can expect another one for mental health counseling. Over two months ago, the state department of education implemented a requirement for schools in Alabama that are receiving mental health funding to develop a mental health counseling opt-in form for students under the age of 14.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdhn.com
Alabama jury awards $15 million in wrongful death suit involving foster child
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Nearly a decade after an 8-year-old child died after experiencing breathing problems while in foster care, two of the people who were sued and held responsible have been found liable by a jury and sentenced to pay $15 million to the child’s estate. On...
wdhn.com
Upstate New York infested with spotted lanternfly, Schumer says
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Upstate New York wineries and crops are at risk from the spotted lanternfly, which has now reached an infestation level, U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer said on Sunday. If the bug is not contained, it could cost the state millions of dollars. “Summer is the perfect...
wdhn.com
GALLERY: 60 junior archers compete in the 11th annual State ARPA Archery Tournament
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — 60 junior archers from across the state competed in the 11th annual State Alabama Recreation and Parks Association (ARPA) Archery Tournament. Dothan, Talladega, Cullman, and Hoover were represented this year and competed on Saturday morning at Eastgate Park in Dothan. Boys and girls, ages 10...
wdhn.com
Rain chances going sky high this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Storms are moving across the Wiregrass from West to East this evening, but more showers/storms will be possible tonight from the North. Some gusty winds and brief but heavy rainfall will be possible. Temperatures will drop to the low 70s. Tuesday should be mostly if...
