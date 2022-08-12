DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Parents are used to signing permission slips before their child goes back to school and now you can expect another one for mental health counseling. Over two months ago, the state department of education implemented a requirement for schools in Alabama that are receiving mental health funding to develop a mental health counseling opt-in form for students under the age of 14.

