Brooklyn, NY

Man dies after being crushed in garbage compactor at apartment building, NY cops say

By Helena Wegner
 4 days ago

A man in his 50s was found dead in a garbage compactor at a New York apartment building, police said.

Police responded to an apartment building at 4:06 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12 in Brooklyn, the New York City Police Department said.

Authorities found the man inside the trash compactor with injuries “indicative of being ‘crushed’ by the compactor unit,” police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Police said the man’s death does not appear to be suspicious. It’s unclear if the man lived at the building.

A medical examiner will determine a cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing.

CBS New York

Pictured: Illegal pool installed on top of Williamsburg building

NEW YORK - Plans to cool off in Brooklyn ended with an apartment building getting called out by the city. The Department of Buildings tweeted out a picture of an unapproved rooftop pool in Williamsburg. It was built without permits or professional help. It was found Tuesday and ordered to be drained and removed the same day. CBS2 sent Chopper 2 over the area Thursday afternoon and found the pool drained, but still standing. The DOB says when the pool was filled, it weighed close to 60 tons. 
