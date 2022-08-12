Read full article on original website
She-Hulk: Watch Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo Attempt To Explain the Show in 15 Seconds
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is hitting Disney+ on Thursday and will feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and the return of Mark Ruffalo as her cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk. Marvel and Disney+ have been having some fun promoting the new show and even put a She-Hulk dating profile up on Tinder. Yesterday, the official Marvel Studios Instagram account shared a cute video of Maslany and Ruffalo trying to explain the show in 15 seconds.
Loki: Owen Wilson Has Been Scolded by Marvel
Owen Wilson is quickly learning what it takes to become a super hero, not only in suiting up as The Guard in his new Paramount+ movie Secret Headquarters but also in his life as an actor in Marvel titles. Last year, Wilson debuted at Mobius M. Mobius in the Loki series (a bit of casting first reported by ComicBook,com). As it turns out, Wilson has had a few instances where the powers that be at Marvel Studios have had to remind him to keep his personal guard up when it comes to sharing details about the Loki series.
Man-Thing Director Explains How Ang Lee's Hulk Changed the Cult Classic
Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe dominated Hollywood, nearly every studio in town had its hand in the proverbial Marvel pie. The X-Men and Fantastic Four found themselves at Fox while the Spider-Man family resided with Sony. Beyond that, rights for other lesser-known characters were all over the place. Universal had its stake in the Incredible Hulk and the green giant's stable of supporting characters, New Line had Blade and a few others; even Lionsgate had Man-Thing.
Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn Gets Imagined as the MCU's Mr. Fantastic in New Fan Art
Marvel Studios has been teasing the multiverse throughout most of their Phase 4 projects like Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. No Way Home featured characters from alternate universes that were set in previous Spider-Man films, and the Doctor Strange sequel gave us the first introduction to mutants and the Fantastic Four. John Krasinski played an alternate version of Mr. Fantastic in Multiverse of Madness that gets massacred by the Scarlet Witch, so now fans are throwing their choices of who could play the character in the main Marvel Cinematic Universe. One artist seems to think that Stranger Things 4 breakout Joseph Quinn would be a great choice for the MCU's Reed Richards.
Loki season 2 to introduce a Marvel villain who will ‘break the internet’
Loki season 2 filming is already underway, and we saw a bunch of exciting images from the set. We’ve also seen the first plot spoilers for season 2, but they’re not very detailed yet. We can’t even tell if those leaks are accurate. What’s clear is that the number of Loki season 2 leaks will increase in frequency, and the next exciting spoiler concerns the show’s villain.
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for 1973 Oscars Mistreatment, Where John Wayne Nearly Stormed the Stage
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued an apology to Sacheen Littlefeather for her mistreatment at the 1973 Oscars, and she has something to say about it.
John Leguizamo Isn’t the Only Actor Steven Seagal Has Argued With on Set
Few actors have as negative a reputation as Steven Seagal. The ill-tempered star has gotten into several on-set fights throughout his career.
She-Hulk First Reactions Surface Online
The Disney+ premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is just days away and with Marvel's red carpet event for the series officially out of the way, the social media embargo for members of the media that got early access to the series has lifted. Across the board, critics are lauding the show's humor and tone, with many hoisting Tatiana Maslany's performance as the eponymous hero as the brightest point in the show.
What Is The Point of MCU Phase 4?
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is rapidly coming to a close. At San Diego Comic-Con last month, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would be the last theatrical film in this part of the MCU while The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special would close out the television series offerings when it was announced that Phase 5 is set to kick off in 2023 with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. As Phase 4 concludes, many are looking back the stories that made up this chapter of the overall story and unlike Phases 1, 2, and 3 that seemed to have a more cohesive and direct overall approach and theme, Phase 4, on the surface, seems a bit more all over the place. It is certainly the most content-diverse phase in the MCU, seeing the introduction of the Disney+ television series, but the post-Avengers: Endgame MCU has been a bit of a mix in other ways as well, with new characters and new worlds emerging. But even with such a varied landscape of things, there is one aspect of Phase 4 that has been fairly consistent: Phase 4 is the phase that best explores trauma, loss, grief, and how those things impact not just individual characters, but the universe (and multiverse) as a whole.
Doctor Strange Star Benedict Cumberbatch Aiding Fan Being Pushed Goes Viral
Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch is going viral for defending a fan. On TikTok and Facebook, there are tons of people loving the Marvel actor's quick action in protecting someone during a recent moment in public. Fans are notorious for rushing to see their favorite stars out and about. In the video, a young lady is trying to get an autograph, but being shoved from behind. Cumberbatch brings the entire moment to a halt to have the crowd stop pushing the woman. Then, he doesn't accept the apology for it and directs the people who were pushing to apologize to the person in front instead. It's a nice gesture from a Marvel actor who has had a lot of them recently. The lady got her picture and hopefully the other people in that scrum can think about what they did and do better next time. You can check out the video for yourself down below!
‘Rocky’ Star Sylvester Stallone Posts Heartfelt Tribute to Butkus, His Beloved Dog Who Appeared in the Movies
Sylvester Stallone took to Instagram to post a heartfelt tribute to Butkus, his beloved dog who appeared in the Rocky movies. “I TRULY feel for people that have lost their great beloved Pets… !” the iconic actor wrote in his caption. “Tragically, It is a loss that never fully fades… So Everyday you must cherish their REAL love while it is here , Because once it’s gone it’s never quite the same .. Keep Punching Pet lovers.”
Marvel's Midnight Suns: Wolverine Gameplay Trailer Released
Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K are continuing to release new character-specific trailers for the upcoming video game despite the title's recent delay. The Marvel-branded video game is now set to release at some point before March 31, 2023 for a number of platforms, but no definitive release date has been announced. For now, however, fans will have to be satisfied with new trailers every so often like the one focusing on Wolverine's gameplay in the upcoming turn-based, tactical video game.
Godzilla Vs. Kong Sequel Story Spoilers Revealed by Australia
The MonsterVerse is set to continue not just thanks to Apple TV+'s untitled television series, but a sequel to Godzilla Vs. Kong is currently being filmed. Bringing back director Adam Wingard and featuring a new leading man in Dan Stevens, cameras have begun rolling the country of Australia, with the government revealing some story spoilers when it comes to round two of the colossal fight between Godzilla and Kong. Godzilla Vs. Kong 2 is set to be released in March 2024.
Ahead Of Aquaman 2, Jason Momoa Recalls His Honest Reaction When Zack Snyder Offered Him The Role Of The DC Hero
Jason Momoa reflects on nabbing the role of Aquaman back in 2014 ahead of its upcoming sequel.
Why does Harrison Ford hate Star Wars?
YOU can't think of Star Wars without Han Solo coming to mind, the swashbuckling smuggler famously played by Harrison Ford. The role made Ford one of Hollywood's biggest stars - but did you know that he quietly HATES the beloved franchise?. Why does Harrison Ford hate Star Wars?. Despite kickstarting...
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Star Felt Cheated Out of a Movie
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine maintains a dedicated fan following years after the show went off the air, leading to the crowd-funded documentary What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. More recently, Star Trek: Lower Decks creator Mike McMahan confirmed that the USS Cerritos crew will be spending an entire episode at the Deep Space 9 space station in its upcoming third season. Penny Johnson Jerald, now one of the stars of The Orville: New Horizons, appeared in 15 episode of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, guest-starring as Kasidy Yates, the captain of a freighter who falls in love with Capt. Benjamin Sisko. Speaking to Heavy, Johnson Jerald looked back on her time playing the character.
Mark Ruffalo Says Avengers: Secret Wars Will be Bigger Than Endgame
Last month at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios gave fans a glimpse of the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when, during the studio's Hall H presentation, Kevin Feige revealed two new Avengers movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, both of which are headed to theaters in 2025. The announcements marked the first Avengers movies since the Infinity Saga wrapped up with the massive Avengers: Endgame, but according to Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo, Secret Wars is going to be even bigger than Endgame and will send things off with a "big bang".
Superman & Lois to Recast Jonathan Kent After Actor Jordan Elsass Doesn't Report to Set
Superman & Lois star Jordan Elsass will not be returning as Jonathan Kent in the show's upcoming third season, Warner Bros. TV revealed on Tuesday night. Elsass has been cast in the series regular role of Jonathan Kent, the son of Clark Kent / Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), since the show's inception. The role is expected to be recast for Season 3. Reports indicate that it was set in motion after Elsass did not report back to Vancouver, where Superman & Lois films, by a deadline given by the studio. It is unclear at this point why Elsass is exiting the series, although it is believed to be due to a personal matter, and Variety confirms it is not due to a "workplace-related issue."
Toonami and Adult Swim's Original Anime Shares Release Date
It looks like Toonami is about to release another original anime, and Adult Swim is ready to hype fans up for the premiere! If you did not know, the late-night anime block has rolled out a number of original titles from FLCL to Blade Runner: Black Lotus and more. And according to new reports, Housing Complex C will join the team with a fall release.
