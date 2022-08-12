ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

WannaBe
4d ago

If he was an Employee at the Group home, the Employer made a Deliberate mistake and Should be Penalized. No male should take Care of a Disabled woman. No!!!

Alison Jones
4d ago

2020 & we're in 2022 & he still free...WOW..I see why she didn't wanna say anything, no one has did anything in 2yrs..smh

Bam2000
3d ago

Find this animal and lock him up. He is going to work in another group home to keep doing the same thing to others including boys as well, he is a menace to society

fox26houston.com

Suspect fires shots at Houston officers during cash store robbery

HOUSTON - A suspect is in custody after firing shots at officers during a cash store robbery on Tuesday afternoon. Details are limited, but Houston police said the incident occurred on the 1900 block of Taylor. HPD said the suspect robbed the store and fired shots at officers. Officials said...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Final MS-13 gang member sentenced for fatal ambush of witness

HOUSTON (CW39) — Prosecutors said an MS-13 gang member pleaded guilty to murder for his role in a fatal shooting of a witness. The result means that all seven gang members involved in the death of a 16-year-old witness have been convicted and sentenced to prison, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Monday.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Boating while intoxicated: Repeat offender arrested for drinking while operating jetski on Lake Houston, police say

A man has been arrested after authorities said he was operating a jetski while intoxicated on Sunday. According to court documents, 42-year-old Bryan Ste-Marie, was riding on Lake Houston around 6 p.m. when Texas Game Warden Mathias Wason approached him after noticing the suspect operating less than 50 feet away from another vessel, which is a safety violation.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Violent robber receives massive sentence for multiple crimes

HOUSTON, TX -- A 27-year-old Honduran national who illegally resided in the Houston area has been ordered to prison for 29 years, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Denis Matute pleaded guilty Nov, 2021. Today, U.S. Circuit Judge Gregg Costa handed Matute a 108-month term of imprisonment for the two...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Reward offered: Who killed Dashawn Celestine?

HOUSTON – A family is searching for answers in the death of their loved one who was shot and killed in mid-July. The family, in addition to Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division, need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Dashawn Celestine.
HOUSTON, TX

