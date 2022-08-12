The following is a press release from the Levelland Chamber of Commerce:. LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Wednesday, August 17 at 3:00 pm, representatives from Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) will be in Levelland to recognize the Levelland Chamber of Commerce as the recipient of the 2022 Go Texan Marketing Enhancement Grant in the amount of $5000. This program is designed to provide grant funds to Associate Go Texan partners who coordinate public festivals and events across the state that will promote GO TEXAN businesses, Texas made products and the overall GO TEXAN Program. Carol Faulkenberry, West Texas Marketing Representative for Texas Department of Ag will make presentation to Chamber of Commerce staff and Board of Directors at the Chamber of Commerce office at 1101 Avenue H in Levelland.

LEVELLAND, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO