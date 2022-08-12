Read full article on original website
Peter Matt
4d ago
The federal bureau of investigation and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department use the spyware pegasus to spy on people. Pegasus accesses your mic, camera and anything else you can do remotely. They also doctor and obscure body cam footage. They are using pegasus, intimidation, humiliation etc to silence those who expose them! Google search ' spyware pegasus '. They have had Pegasus on my phone for 2 years.
Reply(2)
9
John Farebate
4d ago
They'll blame anything and everything they can before they tell you it's really the vax
Reply(2)
14
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
wbiw.com
Ascension St. Vincent program diagnosing, treating lung cancer patients faster than ever before
INDIANAPOLIS – Ascension St. Vincent is creating a new program that’s getting faster diagnosis and treatment for lung cancer. “The earlier we diagnose something, the more chances to avoid surgery,” said Dr. Vru Patel, a pulmonary physician at Ascension St. Vincent. Ascension St. Vincent is using this...
WISH-TV
Violence against monkeys erupts as virus outbreak accelerates
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The rapid spread of monkeypox has sparked a slew of violence against monkeys with reports of people shooting, stoning and poisoning the primates to death in hopes of stopping the spread. However, Dr. David Lo, immunologist at the University of California Riverside School of Medicine, tells...
WLFI.com
Lafayette water sample tests positive for E. coli
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A letter to water customers warns a recent sample tested positive for E. coli. But one official says there's no cause for concern. City wells pump drinking water from a deep underground aquifer. One untreated sample from a recently rehabilitated well came back positive for E. coli, says Lafayette Waterworks Superintendent Steve Moore.
WISH-TV
Study finds risk of developing cancer depends on 2 factors
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to a new study published by the American Cancer Society, a person’s risk of developing any type of cancer may depend on just two things: age and smoking status. In one of the largest studies of its kind, researchers followed an estimated 430,000 participants...
Recalled Capri Sun may contain cleaning solution
Kraft Heinz is recalling more than 5,000 cases of Capri Sun because they may be contaminated with cleaning solution.
WISH-TV
High grass pollen levels this week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As gorgeous conditions have settled in this week, grass pollen continues to build. August is still a time frame where grass pollen is at its peak. Meanwhile, tree and ragweed are almost negligible at this stage in the summer. Dry and sunny conditions are the ingredients needed for these pollen levels to rise.
Current Publishing
Community caregiving: Zionsville parents of children with IDD worry about what happens to their child when they die
Zionsville residents David and Janice Agarwal are 58 and 60 years old. Their son, Alex, is 22. They said they worry about their son’s relationships, employment and well-being. But they said they worry most about what he will do when they die. “If Janice and I died today, I...
Community gathers to support firefighter in hospice care
INDIANAPOLIS – Friends and family members gathered over the weekend to support a firefighter in his struggle against cancer. Capt. Josh Ramirez is a 17-year veteran of the Pike Township Fire Department. He was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2018. Ramirez was recently put on home hospice care—and his family said the bills are piling […]
WISH-TV
Fishers proposes new grading system for establishments serving food
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH)– The Fishers Health Department has a pass-or-fail system for the food retail inspections. All of the requirements are laid out by the Indiana Department of Health as well as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Under the new proposal, Fishers would move to a graded system...
Dry summer causing home foundation problems in central Indiana
GREENWOOD, Ind. — We have all felt the effects of the heat this summer in one way or another, and now it's impacting the foundations of Hoosier homes. Experts said this happens when soil expands and then dries up, causing cracks in homes. Experts with Indiana Foundation Service in...
Her daughter was declared dead. Despite hospital objections, she believes she was alive.
An Indianapolis woman whose 17-year-old daughter suffered a severe allergy and asthma attack at work and was pronounced brain dead days later was faced with a harrowing predicament: let the hospital remove her daughter from life support or block it and find another facility willing to take her before then.
cbs4indy.com
When will it feel like fall in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — While it has been cooler than average in Indianapolis for the last few days, we are not done with the heat. We will keep the 70s and 80s the rest of the week, which is normal here in central Indiana. Our average highs through the rest of August stay in the 80s.
WISH-TV
Below normal temperatures this week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A weak low pressure system is tracking through the state and will be exiting to the southeast later on tonight. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies hold in place. A few isolated showers early on along with some patchy fog and mist. Low temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
Indiana’s Annual Headless Horseman Festival Will Have Heads Rolling In October
Did you know that the Hoosier state was home to a Headless Horseman Festival?. It's really true what they say, you DO learn something new every day! Today I was sitting in my friend Ashely's office (hi Ash!) and she said to me "did you know there is a Headless Horseman Festival in Indiana?" To which I replied with a shocked, but excited "WHEN?? Can we go?!" So if you have those same questions, I'll fill you in on all the details!
Husband of missing Carmel mom acquitted in unrelated stalking case
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. – A man whose wife was reported missing earlier this year has been acquitted in an unrelated stalking case. Jurors returned a not guilty verdict against Xavier Breland, who’d been accused of putting a GPS tracker inside a stuffed animal belonging to his daughter in order to track the girl’s mother and […]
WISH-TV
Millennials increase RV sales in Indiana
MT. COMFORT, Ind (WISH) — The owner of Mt. Comfort RV in Hancock County said people ages 18 to 34 are some of the biggest consumers of recreational vehicles. Many of these lavish vehicles, which come with kitchens, bathrooms, and bedrooms, were once considered a luxury for the retired and are now in the mainstream.
WISH-TV
Cooking fire damages home in Columbus; damages estimate at $40,000 says homeowner
Columbus, Ind. (WISH) — A Columbus home caught fire after a man left his food unattended while cooking on the stove, according to the Columbus Fire Department. At 1 p.m. Monday, Columbus firefighters responded to a residential fire at the 700 block of Glendale Drive, according to the Columbus Fire Department.
Current Publishing
Raising a stink: Westfield residents urge Citizens Energy Group to take action after increase in strong smells from Wastewater Treatment Plant
Westfield residents Shelly Brown and Sarah Gillim live near the Citizens Energy Group Wastewater Treatment Plant on 166th Street. They know firsthand that it sometimes produces unpleasant smells. However, the women recently became concerned because the foul odors are increasing in strength and frequency. A recent inspection by the Indiana...
WISH-TV
Indiana crime gun task force seizes 369 guns, makes 397 arrests in a year
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Crime Gun Task Force says it’s pulled 369 illegal guns off the streets and made 397 arrests in a year. Chris Bailey, assistant chief of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, said Tuesday, that the task force does “the dangerous work every single day and put themselves between us and evil and say to the community, not today.”
touropia.com
23 Best Things to Do in Indiana
Although often derisively referred to as ‘The Crossroads of America’, Indiana is actually awash with stunning scenery and idyllic countryside. Once off its busy interstates, you’ll find lovely little towns and state parks to explore with its capital Indianapolis boasting most of its main cultural attractions. As...
