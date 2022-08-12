Rehoboth, east of Route 1. Yoder built custom home, built by Amish craftsmen in the small enclave of Sandalwood. Custom 3300 square foot, 4-bedroom, 4-bath home on a private .52 acre lot offers an open floor plan with abundant natural light that gently flows into the rear yard oasis. In-ground saltwater pool with low-maintenance manicured gardens, offers privacy and abundant entertaining areas designed for large gatherings or intimate dinner and pool parties. The custom gourmet kitchen is designed for the professional chef in you and offers an oversized granite island, custom cherry cabinets, abundant counterspace and storage. The kitchen flows gently and naturally into the great room which features a vaulted ceiling with recessed lighting, custom built-in display cabinets, a fireplace with floor-to-ceiling natural stonework, custom cherry mantle and raised hearth. The adjoining sunroom leads to the rear porch. Two sets of glass doors in the great room overlook the large rear fenced yard, inground pool, pergola and the rear wooded area. The primary bedroom sports a trey ceiling with ambient lighting and a massive walk-in closet complete with a California-closet system and tiled bath with a 2-person whirlpool tub and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms, a full bath, laundry area and oversized 2 car garage with a ramp to inside complete the first floor. The second floor features a very large open living area with wet bar, full bath and walk-in attic storage. which could be finished for additonal living space. Other highlights include Brazilian cherry hardwood and 18â ceramic tile flooring; dual-zone HVAC; 3 electrical panels â for house, pool and shed; doorways that are wheelchair accessible without door treads. The luxurious backyard contains an inground heated saltwater pool and two large stone and concrete patios. One patio is covered with an automated retractable awning and the other with an Amish-built pergola. There is also a pool building with an overhead door that houses the poolside storage as well as a full conditioned bathroom. The yard shed has electrical service, an insulated overhead door and 2” x 6” studs to accommodate insulation for a possible future office or studio. It also contains 2 lofts for additional storage. The backyard abuts the bike path - just walk through the rear gate to the path to downtown Rehoboth Beach or bike to Lewes, Cape Henlopen State Park or out to the dairy farm ice cream shop on Rt. 9. This home is east of Rt. 1 with access to groceries and eating establishments without having to get on Rt. 1! A small community consisting of only 41 lots and a HOA of only $170 a year.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO