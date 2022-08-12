Read full article on original website
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know Exist
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors to Deliver Keynotes for 2022 History Book Festival
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in August
New Jersey Water Parks 2022
capemayvibe.com
Join us at Hemingway's inside The Grand Hotel of Cape May EVERY Friday & Saturday night starting at 9:30pm as DJ Mr. Miami is in…
Join us at Hemingway's inside The Grand Hotel of Cape May EVERY Friday & Saturday night starting at 9:30pm as DJ Mr. Miami is in-the-mix all night playing the best in dance & party music –PLUS YOUR requests all night long. You will hear a diverse selection of perfectly curated music from the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 00s, and Top 40. Hemingway's features a spacious dance floor, and a large bar with the best bartenders Dom & Carl on the island. Come have some drinks and fun EVERY weekend starting at 9:30pm.
capemayvibe.com
Willow Creek Winery & Farm on Instagram: "Another beautiful Sunshine filled weekend in Cape May! CHEERS 🍷"
Another beautiful Sunshine filled weekend in Cape May! Engagements…Birthdays…Anniversaries…Brides & Grooms to Be…spending time with Family and Friends! Thank you everyone for celebrating with us! CHEERS 🍷.
capemayvibe.com
So excited for the return of The Baylor Project to Exit Zero Jazz. Have you seen the Sunday Ferry Park lineup?!
So excited for the return of The Baylor Project to Exit Zero Jazz. Have you seen the Sunday Ferry Park lineup?!
capemayvibe.com
Find your blend…. at Tea by the Sea! We carry over 350 great teas from around the world. Plus all accessories too! #Tea #Coffe…
We carry over 350 great teas from around the world. Plus all accessories too!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capemayvibe.com
A country retreat featuring five individual suites with private bathrooms plus access to shared common areas. The winery is just…
A country retreat featuring five individual suites with private bathrooms plus access to shared common areas. The winery is just a short walk across the lawn and the vineyard is in the backyard. 🍷🌱🏡 #airbnb #wineryvineyardinn #capemaywinecountry.
capemayvibe.com
Photos from Cape May Whale Watcher's post
More fintastic photos from resident photographer Jerry Meyers. These Bottlenose dolphins were sighted off of Cape May last week. The sightings around the mouth of Delaware Bay have been warming up. Different pods have been sighted along with Humpback whales, Loggerhead sea turtles, Great Shearwaters, Thresher sharks, etc.
capemayvibe.com
Lady Hannah Whole Fruit – Bright with strawberry and blackberry highlights. Caffeine-free. Stop by or order online! https://teai…
Lady Hannah Whole Fruit – Bright with strawberry and blackberry highlights. Caffeine-free.
capemayvibe.com
Just about 6 weeks to the Exit Zero Jazz Festival. General Admission Ferry Park Passes ( Bring Your Own Chair) available. 3 Day …
Just about 6 weeks to the Exit Zero Jazz Festival. General Admission Ferry Park Passes ( Bring Your Own Chair) available. 3 Day $180 ; Each Day $65. Student Pass (13-18) $10. Kids 12 and under free. Food trucks/ Artisans Village + 3 restaurants Ferry Park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape Gazette
JUST LISTED!!: Rehoboth, East of Route 1. Custom-Built 4 Bedroom/4 Bath with Pool on a private 1/2 acre lot.
Rehoboth, east of Route 1. Yoder built custom home, built by Amish craftsmen in the small enclave of Sandalwood. Custom 3300 square foot, 4-bedroom, 4-bath home on a private .52 acre lot offers an open floor plan with abundant natural light that gently flows into the rear yard oasis. In-ground saltwater pool with low-maintenance manicured gardens, offers privacy and abundant entertaining areas designed for large gatherings or intimate dinner and pool parties. The custom gourmet kitchen is designed for the professional chef in you and offers an oversized granite island, custom cherry cabinets, abundant counterspace and storage. The kitchen flows gently and naturally into the great room which features a vaulted ceiling with recessed lighting, custom built-in display cabinets, a fireplace with floor-to-ceiling natural stonework, custom cherry mantle and raised hearth. The adjoining sunroom leads to the rear porch. Two sets of glass doors in the great room overlook the large rear fenced yard, inground pool, pergola and the rear wooded area. The primary bedroom sports a trey ceiling with ambient lighting and a massive walk-in closet complete with a California-closet system and tiled bath with a 2-person whirlpool tub and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms, a full bath, laundry area and oversized 2 car garage with a ramp to inside complete the first floor. The second floor features a very large open living area with wet bar, full bath and walk-in attic storage. which could be finished for additonal living space. Other highlights include Brazilian cherry hardwood and 18â ceramic tile flooring; dual-zone HVAC; 3 electrical panels â for house, pool and shed; doorways that are wheelchair accessible without door treads. The luxurious backyard contains an inground heated saltwater pool and two large stone and concrete patios. One patio is covered with an automated retractable awning and the other with an Amish-built pergola. There is also a pool building with an overhead door that houses the poolside storage as well as a full conditioned bathroom. The yard shed has electrical service, an insulated overhead door and 2” x 6” studs to accommodate insulation for a possible future office or studio. It also contains 2 lofts for additional storage. The backyard abuts the bike path - just walk through the rear gate to the path to downtown Rehoboth Beach or bike to Lewes, Cape Henlopen State Park or out to the dairy farm ice cream shop on Rt. 9. This home is east of Rt. 1 with access to groceries and eating establishments without having to get on Rt. 1! A small community consisting of only 41 lots and a HOA of only $170 a year.
capemayvibe.com
Even though fishing has been slow some guys are getting it done! Hope to see you soon. #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #flukefis…
Even though fishing has been slow some guys are getting it done! Hope to see you soon. #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #flukefishing.
capemayvibe.com
Tickets | RESPECT: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin | Cape May Stage
There is still time to get tickets for RESPECT: A live musical tribute to the Aretha Franklin tonight at 7pm.
The Amazing 116-year-old South Jersey Bridge No One Can Drive On
Out in rural Salem County, ironically on New Bridge Road, sits a 116-year-old bridge that I think is the coolest in our area -- and you have probably never driven on it. Not too long ago, I found myself driving around Salem County. My travels took me between Elsinboro (where the heck is that?) and Quinton (that's next to 'where the heck is that?'), near the unincorporated village of Hancocks Bridge (population 254, in case you were wondering -- and I know you were). I saw a sign that said 'BRIDGE CLOSED' and off in the distance was an old bridge, so naturally I had to check it out.
Cape Gazette
CHEER seeks Oct. 8 craft show vendors
CHEER seeks hobby and craft vendors for its fall holiday craft show set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Warren L. and Charles C. Allen Jr. CHEER Community Center, 20520 Sand Hill Road, east of Georgetown. The fee is $35 for an 8-foot table. Additional...
WBOC
Dover City Council Votes to Tear Down a Fire Damaged Building
KENT COUNTY, Del.- After a devastating fire back in March, a building on West Loockerman Street in downtown Dover has been condemned. Mayor Robin Christiansen, issued an executive order on Aug. 1 to tear down the building by mid September. However, in last night's council meeting, members voted to push the date up to Aug. 30.
Gloucester County woman suing trucking company involved in chemical leak that caused rotten egg smell
PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- A Gloucester County woman has filed a lawsuit against the trucking company involved in last week's chemical leak. The lawsuit alleges that the Texas-based company TransChem USA is responsible for illnesses related to the leak.It also includes a request that TransChem preserves any photos or documents connected to the incident to be later used as evidence.The leak caused a rotten egg smell to overwhelm parts of South Jersey. Officials say a trailer containing about 7,000 gallons of a chemical called Lubrizol was venting and causing the smell. It was not a natural gas leak.
WMDT.com
Residence and vehicle damaged in weekend shooting
DOVER, Del. – An investigation is underway following a shooting in the Dover area Saturday afternoon. Shortly after 2 p.m., officers responded to the Unit Block of Village Drive for a report of multiple shots fired. Officers met with residents of the area and determined that no injuries resulted from the shooting, but that an occupied residence and an unoccupied vehicle were hit as a result of the gunfire.
WMDT.com
Delaware Animal Services looking for person who left dog abandoned to die
DOVER, Del. – Police are investigating a dog that recently died in Dover. The dog was found abandoned clinging to life. When officers answered the call the dog was barely responsive. The dog lost most of its hair and was covered in sores, officials believe she died from this condition. However, after canvassing the neighborhood Animal Services is now asking the public for help to get justice for the dog.
Loosen Your Belt: The Top 5 Places for Hoagies (Subs) at the NJ Shore
The hoagie. An elongated sandwich featuring any number of tastes and textures of luncheon meat(s), cheese(s), and topping(s), on any number of style(s) of bread. A true culinary staple in South Jersey and Philly. Of course, if you're down the shore, you probably call them a "sub," but for the...
WMDT.com
Dover man arrested for carrying concealed firearm at casino
HARRINGTON, Del. – A Dover man has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon at the Harrington Raceway and Casino. On July 30th, Delaware Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement officers responded to the parking lot at the casino, locating the suspect, Robert Mckewen, next to his vehicle. Mckewen was reportedly concealing a firearm in his waistband.
Delaware scooter rider killed in hit-and-run in Salisbury
Police are asking the public to help find a driver who fled the scene after striking and killing a Delaware man on an electric scooter in Salisbury overnight.
