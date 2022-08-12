ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

North High School marching band battles the heat

By Tyler Euchner
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BQqQh_0hFQNBz500

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — All week, the North High School band students and teachers have marched on through the heat, but they’ve found a way to balance both practice and staying cool.

“We have something called a gush and go, so after every few minutes around every 20 minutes. We tell everyone to Gush and Go, they get their water bottles here on the sideline and they take like a 2 minute break. They take a water, they go in the shade, they sit down.” Said Fatima Paez, a North High School student.

The marching band is out on the field for six hours a day, with two additional hours indoors practicing their music. Some students spend even more time outdoors, like Dylan Baier. He is in the marching band and on the football team.

South Sioux City school celebrates opening of new playground

“I go to band beginning in the morning from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Then we have lunch, I then come back from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., then I go to football till about 6 p.m. or so. And then I go back to band from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.,” said Baier.

Meaning, hydration is key, and many students said while they can’t bear the heat at times, they love coming to practice.

Something director of bands, Pat Toben, told KCAU 9 that for the past week, students have been full of energy and excitement.

“This group of students is absolutely incredible. Their attitudes are some of the best I’ve seen. We’ve always got great kids coming through North High, there’s just a new sense of synergy and energy coming through this group. it’s just really exciting to be out here this week,” said Toben.

This was the marching band’s first week of full practice, while over the summer they practiced movements on Mondays and sectionals on Tuesdays.

