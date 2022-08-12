Virginia Beach reveals proposals for Rudee Loop redevelopment

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach city officials have revealed some of the proposals they have received for the redevelopment of the Rudee Loop at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

The proposals were revealed in a recent presentation released to the Virginia Beach City Council.

The proposals are:

Proposal A Development Team: Bruce Smith Enterprises, LLC and Madison Marquette, Armada Hoffler Mixed-use development with retail, three hotels, multi-family apartments, a parking garage and a 4-acre park with various components.

Proposal B Development Team: Gold Key/PHR Option 1: 7-acre park with various components, parking garage wrapped with multi-family apartments. Option 2: 7-acre park with various components, parking garage wrapped with multi-family apartments and a hotel.

Proposal C Development Team: Virginia Gentleman Foundation Option 1: Park with various components, parking garage wrapped with surf museum, jetty walk and more of an open space/green concept. Option 2: Park with various components, parking garage wrapped with surf museum, jetty walk and more of a hardscape concept.



Virginia Beach City Council gave the go-ahead back in February for the city to put out a 60-day request for information and ideas for a nearly 11-acre piece of land at the south of the resort area.

The majority of the property has been in city control since 2004, when nearly $7 million was spent to buy the property of longtime Lighthouse Restaurant. At the time, City Council documents stated the property was “a prime location for a flagship hotel chain to aid in the development of a convention facility at the Oceanfront.”

A #SaveRudeeLoop hashtag was started in 2019 when rumors began to circulate that development was being planned. Rudee Loop was identified as the top priority for green space in a public survey and a resort plan workshop , however, developers continue to have their eyes on the parcel as well.

