Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach reveals proposals for Rudee Loop redevelopment

By Brett Hall, Julius Ayo
 4 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach city officials have revealed some of the proposals they have received for the redevelopment of the Rudee Loop at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

The proposals were revealed in a recent presentation released to the Virginia Beach City Council.

The proposals are:

  • Proposal A
    • Development Team: Bruce Smith Enterprises, LLC and Madison Marquette, Armada Hoffler
      • Mixed-use development with retail, three hotels, multi-family apartments, a parking garage and a 4-acre park with various components.
  • Proposal B
    • Development Team: Gold Key/PHR
      • Option 1: 7-acre park with various components, parking garage wrapped with multi-family apartments.
      • Option 2: 7-acre park with various components, parking garage wrapped with multi-family apartments and a hotel.
  • Proposal C
    • Development Team: Virginia Gentleman Foundation
      • Option 1: Park with various components, parking garage wrapped with surf museum, jetty walk and more of an open space/green concept.
    • Option 2: Park with various components, parking garage wrapped with surf museum, jetty walk and more of a hardscape concept.
‘I think we need to make up our minds’: Virginia Beach again considering what to do with Rudee Loop

Virginia Beach City Council gave the go-ahead back in February for the city to put out a 60-day request for information and ideas for a nearly 11-acre piece of land at the south of the resort area.

The majority of the property has been in city control since 2004, when nearly $7 million was spent to buy the property of longtime Lighthouse Restaurant. At the time, City Council documents stated the property was “a prime location for a flagship hotel chain to aid in the development of a convention facility at the Oceanfront.”

A #SaveRudeeLoop hashtag was started in 2019 when rumors began to circulate that development was being planned. Rudee Loop was identified as the top priority for green space in a public survey and a resort plan workshop , however, developers continue to have their eyes on the parcel as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

