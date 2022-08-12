Cathryn Brown shook off a slow start and finished in fourth place Saturday at the Paducah Tilghman Invitational at Paxton Park Golf Course. The Lyon County senior bogeyed the first hole and found the water on the second hole which resulted in a triple bogey. Brown responded by shooting 4-under-par over the final 16 holes to finish her round at even par. She carded a 1-under-par 35 on the back nine.

