Late Goals Sink Lady Rebels at Logan County (w/PHOTOS)
The Todd County Central girls’ soccer team was less than three minutes away from the first victory over Logan County in five seasons on Tuesday. However, a late goal in regulation and a double-overtime strike gave the host Lady Cougars a 2-1 13th-District victory. The Lady Rebels slip to...
McCracken County Girls Blank Hopkinsville
Hopkinsville’s girls made the trip to Paducah on Monday but suffered a 10-0 setback to McCracken County in soccer action. The Lady Tigers are now 0-3 this season. It was the season opener for the Lady Mustangs. Hoptown goes on the road again this Saturday afternoon when it visits...
Freshmen Flex Their Muscles in UHA Win Over Lyon in All A Regional
The freshman class for the University Heights Academy Lady Blazers soccer team provided a good look at what the future looks like for the program during Monday night’s All A Classic matchup against Lyon County at Givens Field. And, if Monday night was any indication, the future looks bright and may already be here.
PREVIEW – Hoptown Volleyball Looking for Return to Winning Ways in 2022
After four straight losing seasons and no wins in the postseason, the Hopkinsville volleyball team welcomes a new coach in 2022 for what is scheduled to be the last year for the program before the formation of the Hopkinsville-Christian County Academy. First-year coach Laykin Peek takes over after Jessica Shepherd...
VIDEO – Ajayla Shiraef Says Hoptown Volleyball Improving
Hopkinsville High has a new volleyball coach and a new focus as the 2022 season begins. Junior Ajayla Shiraef will see considerably more floor time this year and said the Lady Tigers are getting better every day.
Missed Chances Costly for Lady Colonels in Home Loss
Christian County owned a first half advantage in shots against Muhlenberg County Monday but couldn’t find the back of the net. The Lady Mustangs took advantage to score the first three goals of the match and post a 3-1 win over the Lady Colonels. Christian County outshot Muhlenberg 8-5...
Lady Wildcats Take Seventh at Tilghman Invite
Trigg County finished in seventh place Saturday at the Paducah Tilghman Invitational played at Paxton Park Golf Course. Emma Dowell and MaKenzie Yielding once again led the Lady Wildcats on the scoreboard. Dowell shot a 103 to finish in 36th place while Yielding was one shot back in 37th place.
Brown Rallies to Finish 4th at Tilghman Invitational
Cathryn Brown shook off a slow start and finished in fourth place Saturday at the Paducah Tilghman Invitational at Paxton Park Golf Course. The Lyon County senior bogeyed the first hole and found the water on the second hole which resulted in a triple bogey. Brown responded by shooting 4-under-par over the final 16 holes to finish her round at even par. She carded a 1-under-par 35 on the back nine.
Riggs Tops Hoptown Scorecard at Tilghman Invite
Andrew Riggs topped Hopkinsville’s scorecard Saturday at the Paducah Tilghman Invitational at Paxton Park Golf Course. Riggs shot a 79 to finish just outside the top 20. His round included a 1-over-par 37 on the back nine. Joey Falco shot an 82 for the Tigers. Thomas Grise and Ryan...
HIGHLIGHT REEL – UHA Lady Blazers vs Lyon County Lady Lyons
The University Heights Academy Lady Blazers picked up a 10-0 win over the Lyon County Lady Lyons in the girls’ 2nd Region All A Classic Monday night. Check out some of the action from the match in this video.
Calloway Blanks University Heights 4-0
The UHA Blazers capped off a busy first week of the soccer season Saturday with a trip across the lakes to take on Calloway County. The Lakers’ defense limited the opportunities for the Blazers with Calloway County taking a 4-0 win. The loss may be a costly one for...
Tobacco patch scene captures ageless Christian County tradition
Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
Fort Campbell soldier killed in Kentucky shooting
A soldier stationed at Fort Campbell was killed over the weekend in Kentucky.
Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim
DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Evansville family and Webster County community members are still in shock about a murder that happened over the weekend in their area. On Saturday, troopers with the Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called Webster County Dispatch and told operators that he strangled his girlfriend to death. Once officials arrived on scene, they say they found the dead body of 32-year-old Heather Davidson.
Man found dead at factory in Calvert City
CALVERT CITY, KY — A death investigation is underway at CC Metals and Alloys in Calvert City, Kentucky. The Marshall County coroner confirmed to Local 6 that one male was found dead at the factory. We're working to learn more about how the man died.
Woman who was at opening of old Spottsville bridge to be at new bridge ribbon cutting
HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) Tomorrow, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and others will celebrate the construction of the nearly completed new Spottsville bridge in Henderson County. Among those who will be there, a Henderson County native, who cut the ribbon on the old bridge when Herbert Hoover was president. When the...
KSP conducts murder investigation in Logan Co. Suspect unknown.
Kentucky State Police is conducting a murder investigation in Logan County. On Saturday morning at approximately 3:30, troopers responded to the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road in Olmstead on the report of a deceased male. Upon arriving at the scene, police found 20-year-old Joshua D. Burks, of Clarksville, Tennessee, deceased from a gunshot wound.
Dixon man charged in Western Kentucky murder case
DIXON, Ky. (WBKO) - A Dixon man has been charged with murder in a Western Kentucky murder case. William Virgin, 47, was charged with the murder of his girlfriend, 32-year-old Heather Davidson, of Dixon. Kentucky State Police reported Saturday that they believe Virgin called Webster County Dispatch at 9 a.m....
Updated: Woman killed in Trigg County accident
Officials have identified the young woman killed in a single-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon on New Hope Road in Trigg County. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 19-year old Dakota Coleman of Cadiz. Trigg County Sheriff’s Deputy Jared Werner says Coleman had been eastbound when she lost control of...
Name Released In Fatal Trigg County Crash
Authorities have released the name of a Cadiz woman that was killed in a wreck on New Hope Road at Meador Cemetery Road in Trigg County Sunday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called just before 4 p.m. for a single-vehicle wreck with a woman that was ejected and possibly deceased.
