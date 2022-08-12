ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians’ Karinchak on restricted list for games in Toronto

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

TORONTO (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have put unvaccinated right-hander James Karinchak on the restricted list for games this weekend at Toronto.

The AL Central leaders selected righty Peyton Battenfield from Triple-A Columbus.

Foreign nationals who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 aren’t allowed to enter Canada, save for limited exceptions that require a 14-day quarantine.

Unvaccinated baseball players are placed on the restricted list, where they are not paid and do not accrue major league service time.

Karinchak is 0-0 with a 1.72 ERA in 14 games.

The four-year veteran hasn’t allowed a run in a career-best 13 2/3 innings and has struck out 28 since July 4, most among AL relievers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland




