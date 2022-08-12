Guardians’ Karinchak on restricted list for games in Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have put unvaccinated right-hander James Karinchak on the restricted list for games this weekend at Toronto.

The AL Central leaders selected righty Peyton Battenfield from Triple-A Columbus.

Foreign nationals who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 aren’t allowed to enter Canada, save for limited exceptions that require a 14-day quarantine.

Unvaccinated baseball players are placed on the restricted list, where they are not paid and do not accrue major league service time.

Karinchak is 0-0 with a 1.72 ERA in 14 games.

The four-year veteran hasn’t allowed a run in a career-best 13 2/3 innings and has struck out 28 since July 4, most among AL relievers.

