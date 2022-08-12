Vanessa Bryant Lawsuit: LA County Deputy Who Photographed Human Remains at Helicopter Crash Site Defends His Actions in Court

Read full article on original website
LA County Sheriff’s Chief Apologizes to Vanessa Bryant During Trial Over Sharing of Helicopter Crash Photos
A top-ranking Los Angeles County sheriff’s official apologized to Vanessa Bryant and Christopher Chester from the witness stand Tuesday after being pressed about apparent lies he told regarding photos a deputy shared at a bar of victims from the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant.
LA County Sheriff’s Deputy Admits Sending Kobe Bryant Crash Photos to Fellow Deputy While Playing ‘Call of Duty’ Was A ‘Very Callous Mistake’
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who kept on his phone gruesome photos from the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant testified Tuesday that he made “a very callous mistake” when he sent them to another off-duty deputy as they played “Call of Duty.”
‘I Need a Break’: Ex-Fire Captain Repeatedly Leaves Witness Stand While Testifying in Vanessa Bryant’s Suit Against Los Angeles County
A retired Los Angeles County fire captain left the witness stand on Monday while testifying about his time at the site of the helicopter crash that killed basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant, repeatedly saying he’s the victim of false accusations while denying any memories of what he did there beyond that he was instructed to take photos.
A sheriff's deputy held onto Kobe Bryant crash site photos for 4 days and said that he and his colleagues shared photos because 'curiosity got the best of us'
Several key Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputies testified on Monday in the fourth day of Vanessa Bryant's trial against LA County for crash site photos of Kobe and Gigi Bryant.
Windsor Hills crash: Driver in deadly crash had allegedly been involuntary committed several times
LOS ANGELES - The driver charged with murder for a deadly crash in Windsor Hills earlier this month allegedly has a history of mental health troubles dating back years, which includes multiple involuntary commitments to mental health facilities, according to court documents. Nicole Linton, a 37-year-old nurse from Texas, is...
WATCH: Good Samaritan in Hollywood stops attack, robbery on elderly man
LOS ANGELES - Shocking video shows a good Samaritan coming to the rescue of an elderly man being attacked and robbed in Hollywood. Surveillance video shows a person sucker punch an elderly man getting tackled by a business owner. Tim Ratcliff ran down the wannabe thief after he took the...
Actress Anne Heche Dies From Injuries Suffered in Mar Vista Crash into Home
WEST HILLS (CNS) – One week after a bizarre crash into a Mar Vista home, Anne Heche was declared brain dead at Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center, the family announced today, although the actress was kept on life support so her organs could be harvested for donation.
Third suspect arrested in killing of Monterey Park police officer
LOS ANGELES - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Monterey Park police officer. 26-year-old Gardiel Solorio was shot and killed August 8 during an attempted robbery outside an LA Fitness gym in Downey. Just a few days after his death, the Los...
Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez dies from injuries after pedestrian-involved car crash
Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez passed away on Friday night due to her injuries from a pedestrian-involved car crash, according to the Oxnard Police Department. The post Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez dies from injuries after pedestrian-involved car crash appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Missing Local High School Teacher Found Dead in Costa Mesa
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
NEWS RELEASE: Fatal Traffic Collision Involving a Vehicle and Pedestrian – 08/12/22
SUBJECT: Fatal Traffic Collision Involving a Vehicle and Pedestrian. LOCATION: West Seventh Street at South A Street, Oxnard. DRIVER/VEHICLE: Male, 38 year-old Oxnard resident / 2020 GMC Sierra 2500. PEDESTRIAN: Carmen Ramirez, 73 year-old Oxnard resident. CONTACT: Corporal Andrew Pinkstaff, Traffic Investigator | (805) 385-7750 | andrew.pinkstaff@oxnardpd.org. At approximately 6:40...
LAPD determines body found on fire near Griffith Park merry go round was likely a suicide
Authorities are investigating the death of a person who apparently set themselves on fire in a tree near the Griffith Park merry go round Tuesday.
Security Specialist at Supermax Federal Prison Testifies About Notes Found in Toilet After Alleged Mexican Mafia Lawyer’s Visit
A security specialist at the highest security federal prison in the United States testified Tuesday that a Los Angeles lawyer’s already suspicious visits with Mexican Mafia inmates took on a more criminal appearance after three notes were discovered in a visiting room toilet he’d used. The testimony of...
The Most Popular Fast Food In California Isn't What You'd Expect
Anyone who thinks they can narrow the food culture of an entire region into a single cuisine is running a fool's errand, and California is no exception. Those who have never visited the Golden State might be inclined to count controversial juice cleanses and sprout-filled veggie sandwiches as staples of its collective diet, but the stereotypical dining scene carried on in wealthy, health-conscious pockets of Los Angeles only makes up a tiny fraction of the state's eclectic landscape of eats.
What Is The Flying Dutchman At In-N-Out?
In-N-Out Burger is a West Coast staple that has become ingrained in California culture. Founded in 1948 in the Los Angeles suburb of Baldwin Park by husband-wife team Harry and Esther Snyder, the iconic eatery is well known for its indulgent food, speedy service, and notable innovations. In fact, according to the company, the name "In-N-Out" comes from its introduction of two-way speaker boxes in drive-thru lanes, a now quintessential factor of fast food service.
