Breckenridge, TX

Breckenridge Texan

City of Breckenridge cancels Boil Water Notice issued last week

Effective Tuesday, Aug. 16, the City of Breckenridge has rescinded the Boil Water Notice that was issued last week. The original notice was issued on Aug. 14. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Breckenridge to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform water customers that due to the interruption in service, water from the system needed to be boiled prior to consumption.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Room at Abilene hotel catches fire, guests evacuate

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A second alarm fire ignited in a room at an Abilene hotel Sunday morning, causing thousands in damages for the business. According to a press release from the Abilene Fire Department (AFD), crews responded to the structure fire at the Super 8 in the 1500 block of East Stamford Street around […]
ABILENE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

City of Breckenridge begins water meter replacement project this week

This week, workers have started replacing water meters throughout the city of Breckenridge in a project that is expected to last up to two months. The crews will be wearing orange shirts and will be in trucks marked with “Meter Replacement Crew.” The crews will not need to enter residences to complete the replacement, which should take 15-30 minutes at each location.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Texoma's Homepage

One identified in fatal Clay County head-on wreck

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One person has been identified in the fatal head-on wreck in Clay County. Kerry Hodges was identified as one of the victims in the fatal wreck near FM 174 and Brock Road, according to Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde in a Facebook post. Hodges’ wife was also involved in the wreck […]
CLAY COUNTY, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge ISD shifts in to Back-to-School mode

With the first day of school for Breckenridge Independent School District less than two weeks away, the back-to-school calendar is already busy. Classes are scheduled to start on Wednesday, Aug. 17. New student registration can be done online; click here to access the registration forms. For anyone with questions or...
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Jeanette Lucas

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, friend and sister in Christ, Jeanette Eileen Lucas, 71, from Breckenridge, Texas, went home to her Lord on Friday, August 5, 2022. Jeanette was the first baby born in the new hospital in Corydon, Indiana, on June 17, 1951, to Edgar Elzy and Georgia Ann Miller.
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

HELP: Abilene police need to identify this man

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a man connected to an ongoing investigation. They circulated pictures of the man on social media Tuesday morning, saying “we want to speak with him regarding a stolen credit card used at a local store.” Anyone who has information on this suspect’s possible whereabouts or identity […]
ABILENE, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Stephens County District Attorney’s office announces plea deals for July 2022

Stephens County District Attorney Dee Peavy’s office recently released the following list of plea deals that were made in the 90th Judicial District Court in July 2022:. Tamera Sue Castaneda, 45, Breckenridge, pleaded true to the violations alleged in the State’s Motion to Proceed to Adjudicate for the offense of Delivery of Controlled Substance Four Grams or More but Less Than 200 Grams – Methamphetamine and was sentenced to 10 years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice – Institutional Division (TDCJ-ID) and ordered to pay remaining fine and court costs.
STEPHENS COUNTY, TX
Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge, TX
The Breckenridge Texan is a nonprofit community news website dedicated to our mission of providing accurate, high-quality, current, local journalism to the residents of Breckenridge, Texas, and the surrounding area, as well as to those who are interested in the region.

 https://breckenridgetexan.com/

