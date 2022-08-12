Read full article on original website
Breckenridge city commissioners approve agreement with Northrop for city manager position
Without any discussion on Tuesday night, Aug. 16, the Breckenridge City Commission approved an agreement with Cynthia Northrop for the City Manager position for a salary of $120,000 per year, plus various benefits. She is expected to start working in Breckenridge on Sept. 12. There were no citizens signed up...
City Commission to meet Tuesday to discuss budget, employment agreement with Northrop
The Breckenridge City Commission will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, in the city offices at 105 N. Rose Ave. for a workshop on the 2022-2023 City budget, as well as to discuss and consider approving an employment agreement appointing Cynthia Northrop as the City Manager.
City of Breckenridge issues Boil Water Notice for area in east part of town
The City of Breckenridge’s Public Works Director has declared a Boil Water Notice effective Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, for several blocks in the eastern portion of the city. The area affected is from Connell Street to Elliott Street and from North and South Dubois to the east end of the system.
City of Breckenridge cancels Boil Water Notice issued last week
Effective Tuesday, Aug. 16, the City of Breckenridge has rescinded the Boil Water Notice that was issued last week. The original notice was issued on Aug. 14. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Breckenridge to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform water customers that due to the interruption in service, water from the system needed to be boiled prior to consumption.
Breckenridge City commissioner resigns in midst of meeting about city manager
Breckenridge City Commissioner Greg Akers verbally resigned Tuesday night, leaving a special commission meeting during the closed-door executive session where they were discussing the finalists for the city manager position. He officially submitted a letter of resignation by email Wednesday evening. Akers said that he resigned after realizing that there...
Breckenridge City Commission splits vote to hire new city manager
The Breckenridge City Commission met in a special meeting Tuesday evening, Aug. 9, and voted 3-1 to hire Cynthia Northrop of Rhome, Texas, as the new City Manager. Mayor Pro Tem Rob Durham and commissioners Vince Moore and Gary Mercer voted in favor of hiring Northrop; Mayor Bob Sims voted against hiring her.
Room at Abilene hotel catches fire, guests evacuate
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A second alarm fire ignited in a room at an Abilene hotel Sunday morning, causing thousands in damages for the business. According to a press release from the Abilene Fire Department (AFD), crews responded to the structure fire at the Super 8 in the 1500 block of East Stamford Street around […]
Breckenridge Chamber to host Sips of Summer wine tasting on Friday, Aug. 12
The Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce’s annual Sips of Summer wine tasting event is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 12, and this year’s event has something new in store for attendees. The Chamber has arranged for Wine with an Appeal to handle the tasting. An instructor will share what he...
WATCH: Vehicle almost hits student walking to board Abilene school bus
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are warning drivers to pay attention this upcoming school year by sharing alarming footage of a student almost being hit while walking to board a bus. Police shared footage of the incident on social media Monday morning, saying “please watch out for children while they are boarding/offloading from school […]
City of Breckenridge begins water meter replacement project this week
This week, workers have started replacing water meters throughout the city of Breckenridge in a project that is expected to last up to two months. The crews will be wearing orange shirts and will be in trucks marked with “Meter Replacement Crew.” The crews will not need to enter residences to complete the replacement, which should take 15-30 minutes at each location.
Two vehicles, building damaged during early morning fire in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two vehicles and a building were damaged during an early morning fire in Abilene. The fire happened at a commercial property on the 4600 block of N 1st Street just after 5:00 a.m. Monday. A report from the Abilene Fire Department states first responders arrived and found a vehicle under a […]
One identified in fatal Clay County head-on wreck
CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One person has been identified in the fatal head-on wreck in Clay County. Kerry Hodges was identified as one of the victims in the fatal wreck near FM 174 and Brock Road, according to Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde in a Facebook post. Hodges’ wife was also involved in the wreck […]
Breckenridge ISD shifts in to Back-to-School mode
With the first day of school for Breckenridge Independent School District less than two weeks away, the back-to-school calendar is already busy. Classes are scheduled to start on Wednesday, Aug. 17. New student registration can be done online; click here to access the registration forms. For anyone with questions or...
Plant predictor: The weather wives’ tale of blooming sage
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – The sage in bloom, A beloved song lyric for those in the Lone Star State, but is there more behind the budding flower? While being a low maintenance plant, it also has a great story to tell. Christan Massamba, assistant manager at Garden World, heard the stories of the Texas […]
Jeanette Lucas
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, friend and sister in Christ, Jeanette Eileen Lucas, 71, from Breckenridge, Texas, went home to her Lord on Friday, August 5, 2022. Jeanette was the first baby born in the new hospital in Corydon, Indiana, on June 17, 1951, to Edgar Elzy and Georgia Ann Miller.
Registration open for Aug. 6 Hunter Education Course
A Hunter Education classroom course will be offered in Breckenridge from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, and there are four seats available, as of the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 2. Former Stephens County Sheriff Will Holt volunteers as a Hunter Education and Safety Instructor with the Texas...
HELP: Abilene police need to identify this man
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a man connected to an ongoing investigation. They circulated pictures of the man on social media Tuesday morning, saying “we want to speak with him regarding a stolen credit card used at a local store.” Anyone who has information on this suspect’s possible whereabouts or identity […]
WATCH LIVE: Beto O’Rourke hosts town hall in Abilene
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.
Sheriff: Employee beaten, raped by two strangers at event in Shackelford County
SHACKELFORD COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An employee reports she was brutally beaten and raped by two strangers while she was working an event in Shackelford County last weekend. The Shackelford County Sheriff’s Office confirms this woman, who is 45, was assaulted after she got through with her shift at the event, which was taking place […]
Stephens County District Attorney’s office announces plea deals for July 2022
Stephens County District Attorney Dee Peavy’s office recently released the following list of plea deals that were made in the 90th Judicial District Court in July 2022:. Tamera Sue Castaneda, 45, Breckenridge, pleaded true to the violations alleged in the State’s Motion to Proceed to Adjudicate for the offense of Delivery of Controlled Substance Four Grams or More but Less Than 200 Grams – Methamphetamine and was sentenced to 10 years confinement in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice – Institutional Division (TDCJ-ID) and ordered to pay remaining fine and court costs.
