Read full article on original website
Related
Calaveras Enterprise
Calaveras County BOS: Animal shelter volunteers continue campaign for action; board recognizes CivicSpark, community members
At the Aug. 9 Calaveras County Board of Supervisor meeting, many volunteers from the county’s animal shelter spoke once again about poor conditions at the shelter. While many complaints were the same as the previous meeting, such as the kennel setup and dog facilities, much of the criticism was drawn towards the shelter's handling of cats.
Calaveras Enterprise
Local teen musician makes it to primetime on ‘America’s Got Talent’
Rachael Wilson, a teen from Amador County, has made it to the “Live Show” rounds on NBC’s reality game show ‘America’s Got Talent.’ Her talent—singing and playing a small flute called an ocarina which she wears on a cord around her neck—has won praise from the show’s judges, including the notably hard to impress Simon Cowell.
Comments / 0