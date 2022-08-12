ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Post Register

Idaho governor eyes special session to deal with inflation

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday confirmed that he's considering calling a special session of the Legislature, saying rumors of the effort are “relatively right.”. “We're working on that,” he said in brief comments to The Associated Press. “As I've always said, for the...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idaho leaders OK $321K in transgender-birth certificate case

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers who made it more difficult for transgender people to change the sex listed on their birth certificates despite a U.S. court ruling banning such obstacles must pay $321,000 in legal fees to the winning side after losing in the same court. Republican Gov....
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Arizona won't wait for feds, starts filling border wall gaps

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona began moving in shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the border wall near the southern Arizona farming community of Yuma on Friday, with officials saying they were acting to stop migrants after repeated, unfulfilled promises from the Biden administration to block off the area.
ARIZONA STATE
Post Register

Opinion: Legislators should see consequences of Idaho's abortion law

The Idaho abortion law goes into effect on Aug. 24. This law is so black and white that any gray areas will be difficult for health care providers to navigate. They also carry crushing penalties — fines, loss of professional license, imprisonment — should any mistake be made.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Four Corners Fire burning west of Cascade Reservoir

CASCADE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho's newest wildfire, the Four Corners Fire has flared up west of Cascade, but it poses no threat to the community. The fire broke out August 13, about an hour before sunset. A cause has not been determined but a lightning strike is presumed to have ignited the fire.
CASCADE, ID

Comments / 0

