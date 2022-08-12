Read full article on original website
Idaho governor eyes special session to deal with inflation
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday confirmed that he's considering calling a special session of the Legislature, saying rumors of the effort are “relatively right.”. “We're working on that,” he said in brief comments to The Associated Press. “As I've always said, for the...
Idaho leaders OK $321K in transgender-birth certificate case
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers who made it more difficult for transgender people to change the sex listed on their birth certificates despite a U.S. court ruling banning such obstacles must pay $321,000 in legal fees to the winning side after losing in the same court. Republican Gov....
Arizona won't wait for feds, starts filling border wall gaps
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona began moving in shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the border wall near the southern Arizona farming community of Yuma on Friday, with officials saying they were acting to stop migrants after repeated, unfulfilled promises from the Biden administration to block off the area.
Opinion: Legislators should see consequences of Idaho's abortion law
The Idaho abortion law goes into effect on Aug. 24. This law is so black and white that any gray areas will be difficult for health care providers to navigate. They also carry crushing penalties — fines, loss of professional license, imprisonment — should any mistake be made.
Kick off the Western Idaho Fair this year by donating to the Idaho Food Bank
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The 125th Western Idaho Fair is almost here, starting this Friday, Aug. 19 and running through the 28th. Besides the animals, the rides, the food and of course the entertainment, this year's fair also presents a great opportunity to give back to our community. In...
Four Corners Fire burning west of Cascade Reservoir
CASCADE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho's newest wildfire, the Four Corners Fire has flared up west of Cascade, but it poses no threat to the community. The fire broke out August 13, about an hour before sunset. A cause has not been determined but a lightning strike is presumed to have ignited the fire.
