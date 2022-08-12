ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Clemente, CA

Seal Beach has ten candidates running for three seats on its City Council

The City of Seal Beach has been divided into voting districts for City Council seats for many years. This year’s general election in November will see ten candidates running for three seats with only one incumbent running for re-election. One district, City Council District 1, has an incumbent running....
SEAL BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Nine candidates running for three seats on Cypress City Council

Two Cypress City Council Members are not running in November 2022 — Mayor Pro Tem Anne Hertz-Mallari and Council Member Frances Marquez. One incumbent Council Member is running for re-election — Scott Minikus, who was appointed to fill the vacancy when Stacy Berry resigned. Two incumbent Council Members...
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

Councilmember Seeks Improved Election Processes in Proposed Resolution

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Rossmoor Highlands resident Emily Hibard is running for City Council

The Los Alamitos City Council District 5 election is November 8, but the incumbent is not seeking re-election. Emily Hibard is ready to step into the position. Los Alamitos City Council District 5 consists primarily of the Rossmoor Highlands, Parkewood, and a portion of Apartment Row. Hibard has previously served...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Conservative Patriots of Orange County President Deborah Pauly releases statement on FBI Mar-a-Lago raid

The following statement was released by Conservative Patriots of Orange County (CPOC) on behalf of CPOC President Deborah Pauly. Outrageous! Outrageous is the only way to describe the weaponization of the FBI by the Biden administration against a former president and political opponent. CPOC strongly condemns Monday’s raid of former-President...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, August 17, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

MV Shuttle resumes free service to the community on Aug. 15

In line with the new school year, the MV Shuttle will begin its sixth year of service to this community on August 15. From the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink train station to Lake Mission Viejo and many places in between, the MV Shuttle gets folks where they want to go for free.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
localocnews.com

Backhausdance Named Resident Dance Company for Temecula Presents

Backhausdance, Orange County’s award-winning contemporary dance company led by Newport Beach resident Jennifer Backhaus, has performed in traditional theater venues such as the Irvine Barclay, and they’ve created site-specific dance programs at such venues as Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar, the Newport Beach Civic Center green and the Orange County Museum of Art.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Unsecured property tax bills for FY 2022-23 mailed and available online

Orange County Treasurer Shari Freidenrich announced that 80,412 unsecured property tax bills totaling over $259 million for fiscal year 2022-23 have been mailed to the names of the property owners on the most recent tax roll. These unsecured property tax bills are available online at octreasurer.com/octaxbill. These unsecured property tax...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

OCSD Searches for Suspected Trespasser in Dana Point

DANA POINT, CA
DANA POINT, CA
localocnews.com

Fontana Hyundai dealership providing food and live music for its one-year anniversary event

FONTANA, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The Hyundai dealership in the town of Fontana, California is excited to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its grand opening with local residents this month. To commemorate the milestone, the branch will be providing food and fun for the residents of Fontana. Fontana Hyundai is looking to express its appreciation to residents of the city who have made the company’s first year at this location such a success.
FONTANA, CA
localocnews.com

OCC announces partnership with OCTA to provide free bus service for students

Orange Coast College has partnered with the Orange County Transportation Authority to provide students with free unlimited bus transportation on OCTA’s 53 fixed bus routes. The new free bus program will allow all full-time, part-time and non-credit enrolled students at Coast to access OCTA’s local fixed routes via the OC Bus app for mobile phones. Students who do not own a smartphone will be provided a physical bus pass through the OCC Cares program.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

OC Health Care Agency reports first human West Nile Virus case of 2022

An adult male has tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) infection, becoming the first human WNV infection in Orange County this year. People over 50 years of age and those with certain medical conditions are at increased risk of serious complications from WNV infection. In 2021, there were three reported human infections of WNV, and zero WNV-related deaths reported in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

New Tequila Bar Debuts at Balboa Bay Resort

Tequila has become a trendy spirit in the cocktail world. From reposado to anejo, tequila has gained in popularity—but so too has mezcal, often referred to as tequila’s smoky-tasting cousin. No matter which agave-derived beverage you prefer, you’ll find a version you’ll love at the new Tequila Bar...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Laguna Beach Police arrest woman for fatal hit-and-run

Laguna Beach Major Crimes Detectives have arrested an 18-year-old woman for vehicular manslaughter following Thursday night’s fatal hit and run collision at S. Coast Highway and Pearl Street. Sysillia Morrison Montes De Oca, 18 years of age, a resident of Costa Mesa, surrendered herself to the Laguna Beach Police Department around 6:00 p.m. Friday evening. Morrison Montes De Oca was booked for vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, and felony hit and run. She posted the statutorily set $100,000 bail and was released pending further court proceedings.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA

