Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC Miami
Breaking Down All the Rules at the Little League World Series
Breaking down all the rules at the Little League World Series 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. With 20 teams in the running this year, the 2022 Little League World Series is about to take Williamsport by storm. That’s right – 10 U.S. teams and 10 international teams will...
Austin Hedges directs anger toward New York replay crew after loss: 'It cost the game'
Austin Hedges didn't hold back his frustration. After the Guardians' 4-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers Tuesday night, a game that effectively began and ended with controversial calls that left Cleveland's dugout frustrated, Hedges directed some anger toward the New York replay crew that overturned a crucial call at home plate in the first inning. ...
Comments / 0