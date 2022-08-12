ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

localocnews.com

Adventure City: A pint-sized place for family fun: A Middle Schooler’s Perspective

Adventure City is a very small amusement park in Anaheim. Even though many people don’t know much about it, my experience there was really something to talk about. To describe the park, it is very tiny. It doesn’t have many rides, and only a few actual roller coasters. The roller coasters are good for kids like me. However, the other rides are probably better for smaller kids as they are slow and could be kind of boring.
ANAHEIM, CA
localocnews.com

Fontana Hyundai dealership providing food and live music for its one-year anniversary event

FONTANA, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The Hyundai dealership in the town of Fontana, California is excited to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its grand opening with local residents this month. To commemorate the milestone, the branch will be providing food and fun for the residents of Fontana. Fontana Hyundai is looking to express its appreciation to residents of the city who have made the company’s first year at this location such a success.
FONTANA, CA
localocnews.com

New Tequila Bar Debuts at Balboa Bay Resort

Tequila has become a trendy spirit in the cocktail world. From reposado to anejo, tequila has gained in popularity—but so too has mezcal, often referred to as tequila’s smoky-tasting cousin. No matter which agave-derived beverage you prefer, you’ll find a version you’ll love at the new Tequila Bar...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Montage Los Cabos’ Thai Restaurant Pops Up at Montage Laguna Beach

Montage Laguna Beach’s Studio Restaurant is well known in the culinary world, but so is the Thai-inspired Talay restaurant at the Montage Los Cabos. Locals are in luck, because through Sept. 10, chefs from Talay are bringing their street food stuck style cuisine to the Montage Laguna Beach Studio Garden to offer a signature Thai culinary journey.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Youth Leadership Summit & Expo

ABOUT ANAHEIM — Anaheim is a full-service city supporting more than 358,000 residents, 20,000 businesses and 25 million annual visitors. The city provides public safety through the Anaheim Police Department and Anaheim Fire & Rescue, water and power service through Anaheim Public Utilities, parks, community centers, family services and libraries through Anaheim Community Services, neighborhood and transportation improvements through Anaheim Public Works and community revitalization through Community & Economic Development. Anaheim is a modern, diverse city with a proud history dating back to its 1857 founding. Anaheim is known worldwide as the home of the Disneyland Resort, including Walt Disney’s original Disneyland Park, as well as Angel Stadium of Anaheim and Angels Baseball, Honda Center and the Anaheim Ducks, and the Anaheim Convention Center, the largest on the West Coast. Anaheim’s thriving visitor industry and business community help support the city’s neighborhoods and make Anaheim a great place to live, work and play. For more, please see www.anaheim.net.
ANAHEIM, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, August 17, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Rossmoor Highlands resident Emily Hibard is running for City Council

The Los Alamitos City Council District 5 election is November 8, but the incumbent is not seeking re-election. Emily Hibard is ready to step into the position. Los Alamitos City Council District 5 consists primarily of the Rossmoor Highlands, Parkewood, and a portion of Apartment Row. Hibard has previously served...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Seal Beach has ten candidates running for three seats on its City Council

The City of Seal Beach has been divided into voting districts for City Council seats for many years. This year’s general election in November will see ten candidates running for three seats with only one incumbent running for re-election. One district, City Council District 1, has an incumbent running....
SEAL BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Nine candidates running for three seats on Cypress City Council

Two Cypress City Council Members are not running in November 2022 — Mayor Pro Tem Anne Hertz-Mallari and Council Member Frances Marquez. One incumbent Council Member is running for re-election — Scott Minikus, who was appointed to fill the vacancy when Stacy Berry resigned. Two incumbent Council Members...
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

OCC announces partnership with OCTA to provide free bus service for students

Orange Coast College has partnered with the Orange County Transportation Authority to provide students with free unlimited bus transportation on OCTA’s 53 fixed bus routes. The new free bus program will allow all full-time, part-time and non-credit enrolled students at Coast to access OCTA’s local fixed routes via the OC Bus app for mobile phones. Students who do not own a smartphone will be provided a physical bus pass through the OCC Cares program.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Candidates qualified for Los Alamitos Council election, so far

The twist in the City Council election in Los Alamitos is that incumbent Marc Chirco, although not termed out, announced at the regular meeting of the Los Alamitos City Council on August 15 that he has decided not to run. That leaves his District Five Council seat open and extends the filing deadline to Wednesday, August 17.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

OCSD Searches for Suspected Trespasser in Dana Point

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
DANA POINT, CA
localocnews.com

Football teams in Irvine begin competing for Dennis Toohey Fence Post Trophy

Irvine High School players and coaches celebrate after winning the Dennis Toohey Fence Post Trophy last season. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Fernando M. Donado). High school football teams in Irvine will once again be trying to win the coveted Dennis Toohey Fence Post Trophy. Irvine captured the trophy last season,...
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

OC Health Care Agency reports first human West Nile Virus case of 2022

An adult male has tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) infection, becoming the first human WNV infection in Orange County this year. People over 50 years of age and those with certain medical conditions are at increased risk of serious complications from WNV infection. In 2021, there were three reported human infections of WNV, and zero WNV-related deaths reported in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Conservative Patriots of Orange County President Deborah Pauly releases statement on FBI Mar-a-Lago raid

The following statement was released by Conservative Patriots of Orange County (CPOC) on behalf of CPOC President Deborah Pauly. Outrageous! Outrageous is the only way to describe the weaponization of the FBI by the Biden administration against a former president and political opponent. CPOC strongly condemns Monday’s raid of former-President...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

