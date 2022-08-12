The New England Patriots have strong depth and plenty of talent at wide receiver entering the 2022 NFL season. Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor have both returned after being brought in as free agents last offseason. New England made another excellent addition this past offseason by acquiring veteran wide receiver DeVante Parker in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. A few weeks later, the Patriots used a second-round pick to draft Baylor's Tyquan Thornton, further strengthening their wide receiver depth. And then there's Jakobi Meyers, who's actually one of the longest-tenured Patriots players at the skill positions despite debuting in 2019.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO