ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorhead, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota GOP reacts to Rick Becker senate run

(Bismarck, ND) -- In the wake of the newest challenger to U.S. Senator John Hoeven being a familiar face, the North Dakota GOP has issued a response to Dr. Rick Becker announcing he will in fact run for Hoeven's seat this November. “It’s unfortunate that Rick Becker has decided to...
POLITICS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Mund touring state, collecting signatures for November ballot

(Fargo, ND) -- Bismarck native and former Miss America Cara Mund is traveling North Dakota in her bid for a congressional nomination. Mund was in Fargo at the West Acres Mall over the weekend collecting signatures for her petition to be added to the November ballot for the U.S. House of Representatives. She needs a thousand signatures to qualify to run as an independent.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo School board reconsiders Pledge. MSUM President retiring. Voters to decide cannabis legalization.

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: How and why the Fargo School board is having second thoughts on dropping the Pledge of Allegiance. The President of MSUM announces retirement. North Dakota voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana use.
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Moorhead, MN
Government
Moorhead, MN
Industry
City
Moorhead, MN
State
North Dakota State
Local
Minnesota Business
Moorhead, MN
Business
Local
Minnesota Industry
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Cannabis legislation set to be on November ballot in North Dakota

(Fargo, ND) -- Later this year, North Dakotans will have an opportunity to join 19 other states that have adopted laws to legalize and regulate cannabis for adults. Of the more than 25,000 signatures submitted in support of the legalization petition earlier this summer, the North Dakota Secretary of State’s review process determined that 23,368 of those were valid, clearing the ballot qualification threshold of 15,582 signatures for statutory measures.
POLITICS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Exhibitors, vendors preparing for Minnesota State Fair opening

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Exhibitors and vendors are preparing for the opening of the Minnesota State Fair. Dozens of craftspeople delivered homemade clothing, quilts, and art to showcase in the Creative Activities building on Saturday. Volunteers and workers are setting up for the fair, where a large crowd is anticipated. The...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Parts of North Dakota getting drier, crop quality dropping

(Richland County, ND) -- Parts of North Dakota are getting drier, causing the quality of some crops to degrade. The U.S. Drought Monitor map released Thursday shows moderate drought in Richland County, with abnormally dry conditions affecting other parts of the county and stretching into Sargent County. The condition of...
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Schultz
Person
Keith Ellison
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

COVID hospitalizations, deaths up in North Dakota

(Bismarck, ND) -- COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are up in North Dakota. Hospitalizations topped 100 last week for the first time since the state began weekly COVID-19 reporting in mid-March. There were 17 deaths from the virus reported in the past week, for a total of more than 23-hundred since the pandemic began.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Rick Becker announces he intends to run for Senate this November

(Bismarck, ND) -- After a close race at the North Dakota Republican convention earlier this year, Rick Becker has now decided he will run for Senate after all. Becker, who originally lost the delegate vote for an endorsement for Senate to current Senator John Hoeven by a little over 200 votes back in April, says his run is focused on giving people an alternative to a quote "big spending democrat and big a spending republican."
ELECTIONS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Blackhurst to retire as MSUM President in 2023

(Moorhead, MN) -- Anne Blackhurst, who has led Minnesota State University Moorhead as president for the past eight years, announced Tuesday that she will officially retire next year. “Few things are as important to me as our mission of preparing students for their futures. Stepping away from MSUM—and the Dragon...
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

City of Fargo announces official "Passenger Loading Areas" for downtown

(Fargo, ND) -- The City of Fargo is designating several downtown areas for cabs and ride shares in an attempt to reduce congestion after bar close. City officials have placed red and white signs along four different areas on Monday, August 15th, in several areas. The Fargo Police Department will begin enforcement of the pickup zones on August 18th. A list of those areas can be found below...
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great News#Wheat#Abortion Issues#News First#Wday News#Democrat#Republican
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

All Fargo businesses pass recent alcohol compliance check

(Fargo, ND) -- Some good news for a group of Fargo businesses when it comes to serving alcohol. Alcohol compliance checks were performed in Fargo on August 9th. In total, 10 businesses were checked all passed, resulting in a 100% compliance rate. Fargo business that passed include:. 701 Eateries –...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Pharmacies in New York allowed to dispense Naloxone without prescription

(Albany, NY) -- With the number of drug overdoses rising across the Empire State each day, action is being taken to try and save people's lives. Starting Monday, Naloxone can be dispensed at pharmacies in New York without a prescription under an order issued by state Health Commissioner Doctor Mary Bassett.
HEALTH
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Valley City School Board will continue reciting pledge of allegiance

(Valley City, ND) -- The decision by the Fargo Public School Board to end the reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance at its meetings is not affecting the Valley City Public School Board. School Superintendent Josh Johnson says the board will continue reciting the Pledge this upcoming school year and...
VALLEY CITY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

West Fargo Police Department to partner with Essentia Health for enhanced cardiac screening program

(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department has partnered with Essentia Health to develop an enhanced cardiac screening program. The program is a part of the department’s officer wellness program designed to identify those most at risk of a cardiac event and prevent it from occurring in the future.The West Fargo Fire Department will also implement this program for all firefighters.
WEST FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Thousands of mental health workers in California set to strike

(Oakland, CA) -- Thousands of mental health workers are set to go on strike today in California. More than two-thousand unionized psychologists, therapists, counselors and social workers are planning to hold daily picket lines outside Kaiser Permanente facilities throughout the state. They're demanding the healthcare company provide patients with "desperately...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Cass County to conduct active shooter training in Central Cass High School

(Casselton, ND) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office and Central Cass School will be conducting an active shooter and active threat training scenario. The training exercise will occur on August 17th between 6-9 p.m. Officials say people can expect to see a heightened law enforcement presence, along with fire and EMS vehicles and personnel.
CASS COUNTY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Cass County deputies respond to vehicle fire in Davenport

(Davenport, ND) -- The driver of a pickup truck is hurt after being crashed into by a semi Monday afternoon, then having his truck catch fire. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says that Monday afternoon at 1:15 p.m, deputies responded to a vehicle crash in rural Davenport. A semi, driven by a man from Florida, traveling westbound on CR 16, struck a pickup, on County Road 15, driven by a 20-year-old male from Walcott.
CASS COUNTY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy