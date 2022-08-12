(Fargo, ND) -- Later this year, North Dakotans will have an opportunity to join 19 other states that have adopted laws to legalize and regulate cannabis for adults. Of the more than 25,000 signatures submitted in support of the legalization petition earlier this summer, the North Dakota Secretary of State’s review process determined that 23,368 of those were valid, clearing the ballot qualification threshold of 15,582 signatures for statutory measures.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO