MLB World Reacts To Monday's Manager Firing News
Amid another losing season, the Texas Rangers have decided to shake up their clubhouse. Evan Grant of Dallas Morning News reported Monday that the Rangers have fired manager Chris Woodward. The team later confirmed the dismissal in a statement posted on Twitter. Third base coach Tony Beasley will take over...
Amir Garrett suspended for throwing drink at White Sox fan
Major League Baseball handed Amir Garrett a three-game suspension for throwing a drink at a White Sox fan back in early August. Garrett is appealing the suspension. Back in early August, the Sox played against the Kansas City Royals in a three-game home stand the Sox won, 2-1. During the...
Carlos Correa rumors: A dark horse team just revealed itself
Mike Elias’ comments have thrusted the Baltimore Orioles into the Carlos Correa sweepstakes. With the Baltimore Orioles being way better than expected, general manager Mike Elias has made it abundantly clear his team will be buyers this winter, possibly entering the Carlos Correa foray should he opt out of his Minnesota Twins deal.
Here’s how much the Cubs are paying Jason Heyward to buzz off
The Chicago Cubs are ready to move on from veteran outfielder Jason Heyward, and they’ll be paying him a crazy amount of money to not play. The Chicago Cubs are in the seventh year of veteran outfielder Jason Heyward’s eight-year contract, but they’re ready to move on. They’re likely going to pay out the remaining $22 million of his contract unless there’s a buyout.
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
Alex Rodriguez: 'I’m not going to go to the Hall of Fame, probably, because of my own mistake'
Former New York Yankees superstar Alex Rodriguez had plenty to say during the alternate broadcast of Sunday's game between the Bronx Bombers and Boston Red Sox that aired on ESPN2. Rodriguez explained he was "heartbroken" to learn that San Diego Padres All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. had received an 80-game...
These are the 5 Most Exciting St. Louis Cardinals Prospects
The St. Louis Cardinals have drafted and developed at an elite level over the last few seasons, and now have a bunch of exciting prospects. The St. Louis Cardinals find themselves in the thick of a division title race and may be positioning themselves now as a dark horse contender for the 2022 World Series. With vastly improved starting pitching, two MVP candidates in the middle of the order in Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, and a great mix of young and veteran talent, the Cardinals have the pieces to win right now.
Dodgers: Former Star OFer Wants Another Shot in MLB, More Specifically, with LA
Former Los Angeles Dodger, Yasiel Puig, is hopeful he can return to Major League Baseball after his stint in the KBO. Unfortunately for Puig, baseball is a sport with a long memory.
It took Vaughn Grissom 4 games to make Braves history
Atlanta Braves rookie Vaughn Grissom made franchise history in his first week with the team. You can safely say that Vaughn Grissom’s first long weekend with the Atlanta Braves has been nothing short of historic. Grissom was called up for the first time on Thursday after Orlando Arcia had...
Mystery surrounds contract status of Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns
The contractual status of Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns continues to be shrouded in mystery. It was once believed that 2022 was the final year of his contract, until it was reported in October of last year that Milwaukee had some sort of option over Stearns for 2023. In February, it emerged that Stearns was actually under contract for 2023 but could opt out of the deal if the Brewers reached the World Series in 2022. That was followed by a report in May from Jon Heyman of the New York Post that it was “believed” Stearns could actually opt out if Milwaukee reached the NLCS.
Cardinals: 3 roster moves keeping St Louis from World Series contention
The St. Louis Cardinals still have some pieces to figure out before they can be considered contenders for the World Series. While the Cardinals were able to sweep the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees recently, they struggled mightily this week with the lowly Colorado Rockies and against their division rival Milwaukee Brewers.
Matt Carpenter’s Cardinals career doesn’t have to be over
Matt Carpenter has plenty of history with the St. Louis Cardinals. Could he return to the team in 2023 after reviving his career with the New York Yankees?. Selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 13th round of the 2009 MLB draft, the Cardinals were the only franchise that Carpenter knew through the first 11 seasons of his big league career. However, after a three-year span between 2019 and 2021 where Carpenter slashed just .203/.325/.346 in 910 plate appearances, Carpenter and the Cardinals parted ways as he chose free agency before the 2022 campaign.
Johnny Cueto's next challenge: Help Sox tame Astros
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Johnny Cueto said his teammates were lacking internal desire after his last outing. They must have been listening. The White Sox have since won three of four to get back within two games of the final American League wild-card spot. They also are tied for second in the Central Division, 2 1/2 games behind the Cleveland Guardians.
Giannis open to playing for Bulls 'down the line'
Close your eyes and imagine it, Chicago fans: Giannis Antetokounmpo — NBA champion, two-time MVP, perennial All-Star, All-NBA and All-Defensive team selection — in a Bulls uniform. It's a far off fantasy, to be sure. But we're here to tell you: There is a chance. Maybe. One day.
How to watch White Sox vs. Astros in Spanish and English
When the White Sox take on the Houston Astros on Monday night for the first game in a four-game series, fans can follow along in both English and Spanish with NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox will be looking for another win over the AL-West-leading Astros after losing the teams’ first series this season, two games to one, back in June.
NBA analyst makes case for Giannis to join Bulls
Giannis Antetokounmpo piqued the curiosity of Chicago Bulls fans with recent comments about potentially joining the team in the future. "I think anybody you ask that question that plays basketball, if he said no, he would be a liar," Antetokounmpo said. "It's (the Bulls) a team that won multiple championships. It's a team that one of the greatest players — if not the greatest player — to ever play this game played for. So it's a no-brainer. Everybody would love to play for Chicago.
