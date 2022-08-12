ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sag Harbor, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
27east.com

EAST QUOGUE

EAST QUOGUE-- Furnished 1 bedroom apartment with additional loft space. Living room, kitchenette, deck, private entrance. $2,200 includes all utilities. Mature person. References. 631-745-6457.
EAST QUOGUE, NY
27east.com

New Community Center and Affordable Apartments Eyed For Bridgehampton

A new 13,000-square-foot community center replete with 15 or 16 affordable apartments may be on the horizon for Bridgehampton. Members of the Southampton Town Board discussed the concept during their... more. Fair And Balanced?. The Civil Service exam process is supposed to be a fair and balanced process [“Search For...
BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Lawsuit To Annul Hearts Of The Hamptons Food Pantry Permit Fails

A trio of Southampton Village residents who sued the village and Heart of the Hamptons to stop the nonprofit from operating a food pantry at the former village ambulance barn... more. Fair And Balanced?. The Civil Service exam process is supposed to be a fair and balanced process [“Search For...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

September Hearing Set For Controversial East Quogue Golf Resort Plan

Retitled the Lewis Road Residential Planned Development, Discovery Land Company’s controversial East Quogue golf resort plan will go before the public next month, as opponents continue to explore litigation. Last... more. Fair And Balanced?. The Civil Service exam process is supposed to be a fair and balanced process [“Search...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sag Harbor, NY
Real Estate
City
Sag Harbor, NY
Sag Harbor, NY
Business
27east.com

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center Hosts Gala

The Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center hosted its “A Summer Affair” gala at a private residence in Remsenburg on Saturday evening. DANA SHAW PHOTOS. PUCKER UP Seasoned fashionistas, especially ones who may have toiled professionally in the apparel manufacturing, ... by Steven Stolman. The 2022 Hampton Designer Showhouse...

Comments / 0

Community Policy