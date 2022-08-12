ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
NFL
wegotthiscovered.com

Jon Hamm joins ‘The Morning Show’ as regular

Actor Jon Hamm rose to prominence with Mad Men on television and has flipped back-and-forth between the film and television worlds over the course of his career. Now, he is back again on small screens with a coming role in The Morning Show. News of the actor playing Paul Marks...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
DoYouRemember?

What If The ‘Frasier’ Reboot Were A Drama Series? One Trailer Gives A Thrilling Answer

Since the official announcement of a Frasier reboot starring the original psychiatrist himself Kelsey Grammer, big official updates have been limited. Only so many cast members have been confirmed, and so far Grammer has just been able to provide a vague overview of the show’s direction. Some of these hints were enough for one fan to make a trailer for the Frasier reboot that takes a turn for the dramatic.
TV SERIES
AOL Corp

Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed

Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Bunbury
Person
Rex Linn
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Katheryn Winnick
Person
Melissa Peterman
Page Six

Tenant of home that Anne Heche crashed into reacts to her death

Lynne Mishele, the woman whose home Anne Heche crashed into, is speaking out after the actress died as a result of her injuries. “The news of Anne Heche passing is devastating. Her family and her friends and her children, especially, really have suffered a great loss, and my heart goes out for them,” she said in an Instagram video Friday. “This entire situation is just tragic and there really are just no words. I’m sending love to everyone involved.” Mishele’s reaction comes a week after Heche, 53, slammed into her home, engulfing it in flames. Her neighbor told Page Six that Mishele “was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
geekspin

Where to watch Days of Our Lives

NBC’s Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running TV series in the world. Airing nearly every weekday since 1965, the soap opera has aired over 14,000 episodes and even given birth to a spinoff series and a holiday film. Now on its 57th season, the program doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon, as it continues to entertain millions of audiences across the country every single day. Whether you’re a fan looking to catch up on past episodes or a casual viewer interested in checking out the series for the first time, here’s where to watch Days of Our Lives:
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Film Star#Hysterical Trailer#Lifetime#Sassy
Deadline

‘Big Sky’: Rex Linn Will Share The Screen With Reba McEntire In ABC Series – First Look

EXCLUSIVE: Rex Linn (Young Sheldon, Better Call Saul) has joined the Season 3 cast of ABC’s Big Sky: Deadly Trails, reuniting him on the small screen with girlfriend Reba McEntire. Linn will portray Buck Barnes, husband of McEntire’s character Sunny Barnes. The pair owns Sunny Day Excursions which specializes in glamping. An exclusive first-look photo of the couple from the series can be found above. “We’re having a blast,” McEntire told Deadline while promoting their upcoming Lifetime movie The Hammer. “We’re still in the middle of shooting. We were on set last night [August 11] and there was a full moon. I think...
TV SERIES
purewow.com

Today’s Episode of ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ Has a Brand-New Guest Host

Ryan Seacrest just teamed up with a former soap opera star. (Hint: It’s not Kelly Ripa.) The American Idol personality enlisted a brand-new guest co-host for this morning’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna. The news was announced on the official Live Instagram page, where producers shared a behind-the-scenes video and confirmed that Rinna is filling in for Ripa.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Dark Winds Names Hell on Wheels EP as New Season 2 Showrunner

Click here to read the full article. AMC is welcoming back a longtime collaborator to oversee Dark Winds Season 2. John Wirth — whose previous credits include Hell on Wheels and sister network SundanceTV’s Hap and Leonard — will take over as showrunner on the acclaimed drama, succeeding Vince Calandra (Castle Rock) in the role. “We are thrilled to welcome John Wirth, someone we know well and have collaborated with so successfully on multiple shows – most notably Hell on Wheels – to the Dark Winds creative team,” AMC Studios president Dan McDermott said Wednesday. “This series quickly became one of...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Tim Allen's Disney+ 'Santa Clauses' Taps 'NCIS' Star

Tim Allen is coming back to the Santa Clause franchise with a new Disney+ series, and the show has now tapped an NCIS star to join the cast. Deadline reports that Laura San Giacomo will appear alongside Allen in The Santa Clauses, playing La Befana – a Christmas Witch residing from the Woobly Woods of the North Pole, known from Italian folklore, helping deliver treats to good children on the morning of the epiphany.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Charlie Hunnam's Shantaram First Look Revealed by Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has revealed the first look at Charlie Hunnam in Shantaram, the new drama series based on the bestselling novel by Gregory David Roberts. Described as a hopeful cinematic love story coupled with a thrilling epic adventure that follows one man's journey to redemption through a country that changes his life, the Sons of Anarchy star will play Lin Ford, a fugitive looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay. Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he's running from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Poldark's Aidan Turner stars in first look trailer for ITV's The Suspect

ITV have released a first look trailer for new thriller The Suspect starring Poldark's Aidan Turner. The Suspect will star Aidan Turner alongside Shaun Parkes, Anjli Mohindra, Camilla Beeput, Adam James and Sian Clifford. In the trailer (which you can watch below), a bearded Turner can be seen trying to...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy