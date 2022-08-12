Read full article on original website
Oregon Ducks ranked in AP preseason college football poll
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Associated Press preseason college football poll has been released — and Oregon is in the top 20. The Ducks, who will be led by new head coach Dan Lanning for the first time this season, start the season ranked at No. 11. Oregon opens the season against defending national champion […]
Chad Kessler steps up and saves South Eugene football program on the brink of extinction
By René Ferrán | Photo by Michele Bunch SBLive Oregon will break down every 6A, 5A and 4A team in the state leading up to the 2022 football season. Here’s our look at the South Eugene Axe of the Class 5A Midwestern League. SOUTH EUGENE TEAM PAGE HEAD COACHChad Kessler, first season ...
Oregon football: 3 Ducks breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in Pac-12
Oregon football is looking to have a strong 2022 campaign. In fact, the Ducks are getting ready for one of Week 1’s premier games against the Georgia Bulldogs. That will take place on September 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Dan Lanning will make his coaching debut in this game, going up against the group […] The post Oregon football: 3 Ducks breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in Pac-12 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Five more fall camp takeaways through eight practices
Oregon's first scrimmage has come and gone. It's passing brings the Ducks to their second off-day of fall camp. The team will now spend Sunday reflecting on the scrimmage. They'll carve up the tape and come away with a laundry list of items to focus on next week. The next...
Sports Edge: Williamsport needs to do the right thing for a Little League controversy
Something happened at the end of an Oregon-Washington game that leaves a very bitter taste in my mouth - I’ve seen some screwy endings, but I am waiting for someone from Little League in Williamsport to explain what happened.
Herald and News
Alabama tops preseason AP Top 25; Oregon is No. 11
With two of the best players in the country leading the way — and a championship game loss as motivation — Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason college football poll for the second straight season and ninth time overall. Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, national...
Oregon State’s defense pitches a touchdown shutout during Saturday’s 2-hour scrimmage
There were no scoreboards or fans. But it was clear the first formal scrimmage of Oregon State’s preseason camp was won by the defense. After two hours of scrimmaging Saturday, there were no offensive touchdowns. Now, some caveats. The No. 1 offense played only three series. There was no...
Oregon State researchers find regional differences in hops and resulting beer flavors, aromas
CORVALLIS, Ore. — You may know that wine and coffee taste and smell differently based on where grapes and coffee beans are produced, but did you know it's the same for beer and hops?. Oregon State University researchers found that the same variety of hops grown in Oregon and...
Calcium distribution is key in preventing tomato blossom end rot: Ask an expert
Gardening season is full steam ahead and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
beachconnection.net
Toledo's Wooden Boat Show Rocks Central Oregon Coast This Year with Lots of Live Music
(Newport, Oregon) – Once again, a fun and much-loved event returns to the central Oregon coast as the region starts pulling out of the pandemic. Look to the waters just east of Newport for Toledo's 17th Annual Wooden Boat Show happens on August 20 and 21. It's free, it's family-friendly and it celebrates the longstanding maritime heritage of the tiny town just east of Newport. The festival hosts the GP Containerboard Boat Contest, boat building, live music, kids’ activities, food, boat rides, vendors and more. (Courtesy photo)
Oregon coast short-term rental fight enters new chapter with state land-use board ruling
A ruling this week by the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals that overturned a citizen-approved ballot measure phasing out vacation rentals in unincorporated Lincoln County returns the issue’s focus from Salem back to the courthouse in Newport. On Thursday, there is a circuit court hearing whether to consolidate...
kezi.com
Two Eugene teens take home the gold in World Junior Ultimate Championship
Eugene teen recalls taking home gold in World Junior Ultimate Frisbee Championship. O'Brien is one of the 24 male athletes who represented Team USA. The games started on Aug. 6, and the finals wrapped up on Aug. 13.
travelswithelle.com
18 Awesome Day Trips From Eugene, OR
Eugene is located in the heart of Oregon and is surrounded by beautiful scenery, making it the perfect place to explore the great outdoors as well as take in the charming little towns that surround the area. Whether you’re a visitor or a local, there’s no shortage of great day...
Herald and News
Rowe, William Gary
The Angels came for Gary in the early morning hours on May 26, 2022. He was living in Waldport, Oregon, and his health had been failing for the past several years. He would have celebrated his 78th birthday in July. Gary was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon on July 22, 1944, to the parents of Roy and Ida Rowe. Gary spent his high school years working at Bob's Big Boy Drive In. When he graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1962 he joined the Navy where he was stationed at Pensacola Navy Air Station in Pensacola, Florida for 4 years. After his discharge, he moved to the Medford, White City area where he became a photographer for school pictures for several years. During that time he was sent to Stuttgard, Germany to take school pictures of US Military families stationed in Germany. Gary loved the game of golf. He played whenever and wherever he could until his health became an issue. Gary is preceeded in death by his parents, Roy and Ida Rowe, sister, Marianne (Pudgie) Abner, cousin, Vaughn Schmeck and several aunts and uncles. Gary is survived by his sister, Sharon Forkins of Minneapolis, Minnesota, nieces, Colleen Flamm, Kathleen Baker, Debbie Charles, Julie York and nephew, Brad Charles and several cousins. Gary's final resting place will be at Klamath Memorial Park. He will be missed.
Firefighter struck by tree, killed fighting Big Swamp Fire in Oregon
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A wildland firefighter was killed by a tree while fighting the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge, Oregon on Thursday. Collin Hagan of the Craig Interagency Hotshots sustained serious injuries while fighting the fire in the Williamette National Forest. The Bureau of Land Management firefighter was assigned from Colorado, and a Serious Accident Investigation Team is being assembled....
Ask an expert: Raccoons are using our lawn as a latrine. How can we stop them?
Gardening season is full steam ahead and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
A firefighter battling a wildfire in Oregon has died after he was struck by a tree, officials say
A firefighter died while battling a wildfire in southwestern Oregon after he was struck by a tree, officials said Thursday.
Oregon cities with the most expensive homes, according to Zillow
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Oregon using data from Zillow.
hh-today.com
Old Cox Creek RR bridge comes out
At the Union Pacific’s crossing of Cox Creek in Albany, the process of lifting off the old bridge and putting the new one in its place was about halfway through when I stopped there on Sunday afternoon. Bob Hirte, director of Hamilton Construction’s rail division, was on the scene...
kqennewsradio.com
ODHS REPORTS CHARLIE GIBSON HAS BEEN FOUND
The Oregon Department of Human Services has reported that 15-year old Charlie Gibson, who went missing from Roseburg August 3rd, was found on Thursday. A Wednesday release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith had been reported as missing and might have been with Gibson. There has been no update on Smith’s status.
