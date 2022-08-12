The Angels came for Gary in the early morning hours on May 26, 2022. He was living in Waldport, Oregon, and his health had been failing for the past several years. He would have celebrated his 78th birthday in July. Gary was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon on July 22, 1944, to the parents of Roy and Ida Rowe. Gary spent his high school years working at Bob's Big Boy Drive In. When he graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1962 he joined the Navy where he was stationed at Pensacola Navy Air Station in Pensacola, Florida for 4 years. After his discharge, he moved to the Medford, White City area where he became a photographer for school pictures for several years. During that time he was sent to Stuttgard, Germany to take school pictures of US Military families stationed in Germany. Gary loved the game of golf. He played whenever and wherever he could until his health became an issue. Gary is preceeded in death by his parents, Roy and Ida Rowe, sister, Marianne (Pudgie) Abner, cousin, Vaughn Schmeck and several aunts and uncles. Gary is survived by his sister, Sharon Forkins of Minneapolis, Minnesota, nieces, Colleen Flamm, Kathleen Baker, Debbie Charles, Julie York and nephew, Brad Charles and several cousins. Gary's final resting place will be at Klamath Memorial Park. He will be missed.

