ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Vehicle crash in Gresham sparks brush fire Sunday afternoon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A single vehicle accident Sunday afternoon sparked a small brush fire, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Firefighters responded to a blaze at Southeast 282nd Avenue and Southeast KW Anderson Road around 3 p.m. They said a vehicle had crashed along an embankment, igniting the fire, which then spread to a nearby property.
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Crews respond to 2-alarm silo fire in N Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue is investigating a two-alarm fire in north Portland on Sunday morning. Just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to a fire in the machinery of a silo at CLD Pacific Grain. Investigators said it was not a large fire. But because of the location, height, and amount of crews it took to put it out, they upgraded it to a second alarm.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Accidents
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Accidents
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
ncwlife.com

100,000-pound drilling rig tips over at OHSU, operator seriously injured

PORTLAND — The operator of a 100,000-pound drilling rig was seriously injured after the machine tipped over outside Southwest Portland’s Oregon Health & Science University on Friday morning, pinning the worker inside. The operator, who has not been publicly identified, was extricated from the machine’s cab by Portland...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Hwy 30

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 30 has reopened after a serious crash in northwest Portland on Saturday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said a motorcycle and vehicle collided. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Two people in the other car involved were not injured.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Ohsu#Pio#Portland Fire Rescue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Portland Tribune

Man killed in North Portland on Sunday night

The name of the victim was not immediately erased and no one was arrested following the shooting.At least 50 people have now been killed so far this year in Portland. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the most recent victim died after being shot Sunday night. The name of the victim was not immediately released and no one was arrested. Police said officers responded to the report of a shooting just after 10 p.m. on Aug. 14 near Northgate Park, off North Fessenden Street. Once there, officers said they found a man deceased. North Geneva Avenue was shut down between Fessenden and Newark while the Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Det. Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0433, or Det. Tony Merrill Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-4033. Reference case number 22-219057. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Possible explosive device thrown at food cart in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It was a tense scene in the Lents neighborhood late Saturday night as the Portland Police Bureau tried to defuse a possible explosive device that was thrown at a food cart on Southeast 82nd Avenue. Tim Turcotte owns Esan Thai Eastport in the Eastport Food Cart...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Head-on crash injures 7 in Cowlitz Co.

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Washington State Patrol said seven people were injured in a head-on crash in Cowlitz County on Saturday night. WSP said at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to Lewis River Road and Little Kalama River Road. When they arrived, they found two cars that had crashed head-on. They said a car was attempting to illegally pass another vehicle on Lewis River Road when it hit the second car.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

One injured in shooting along Historic Columbia River Highway

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies responded Friday night to a shooting along the Columbia River Highway. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responded just after 9 p.m. to the 28400 block of the Historic Columbia River Highway after receiving reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found one man with a gunshot to his arm.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy