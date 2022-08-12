Read full article on original website
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Collision leaves motorcyclist dead in SE Portland
A crash between a car and motorcycle left one driver dead in Southeast Portland on Sunday, authorities said.
kptv.com
Vehicle crash in Gresham sparks brush fire Sunday afternoon
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A single vehicle accident Sunday afternoon sparked a small brush fire, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Firefighters responded to a blaze at Southeast 282nd Avenue and Southeast KW Anderson Road around 3 p.m. They said a vehicle had crashed along an embankment, igniting the fire, which then spread to a nearby property.
kptv.com
Crews respond to 2-alarm silo fire in N Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue is investigating a two-alarm fire in north Portland on Sunday morning. Just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to a fire in the machinery of a silo at CLD Pacific Grain. Investigators said it was not a large fire. But because of the location, height, and amount of crews it took to put it out, they upgraded it to a second alarm.
Fire hits Vancouver apartments, 16 people displaced, one hurt
Sixteen people, including 9 kids, lost their home Sunday evening when fire ripped through an apartment in Vancouver.
Man dies after shooting near Portland’s Northgate Park
A man was found dead Sunday after a shooting in Portland's Portsmouth neighborhood, officials said.
ncwlife.com
100,000-pound drilling rig tips over at OHSU, operator seriously injured
PORTLAND — The operator of a 100,000-pound drilling rig was seriously injured after the machine tipped over outside Southwest Portland’s Oregon Health & Science University on Friday morning, pinning the worker inside. The operator, who has not been publicly identified, was extricated from the machine’s cab by Portland...
SUV slams into Dodge Ram on SR-503; 3 adults, 4 kids hurt
Seven people were taken to hospitals following a head-on crash between an SUV and a pickup truck on SR-503 Saturday evening, the Washington State Patrol said.
kptv.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Hwy 30
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 30 has reopened after a serious crash in northwest Portland on Saturday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said a motorcycle and vehicle collided. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Two people in the other car involved were not injured.
'We're living in a lawless town': Cousin of man killed in Southeast Portland wants answers
PORTLAND, Ore. — We're hearing from the family of a man who was shot and killed Wednesday night in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood. The victim's cousin wants answers as police continue to search for a suspect. Shawnte Harris said his cousin, 42-year-old Dejohntae Campbell, was the man who was shot...
Roadway reopens after firefighters battle house fire in Salem
Firefighters battled down a blaze at a house in Southeast Salem late Monday morning, officials said.
2 southbound lanes reopen on I-5 following fatal crash near Woodburn
A crash has closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 5 north of Woodburn, according to transportation officials.
2 hospitalized, vehicle struck with bullets after Gresham shooting
Two people were hospitalized after a reported shooting near Northeast Hogan Place in Gresham on Saturday, according to Gresham Police Department.
Man killed in North Portland on Sunday night
The name of the victim was not immediately erased and no one was arrested following the shooting.At least 50 people have now been killed so far this year in Portland. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the most recent victim died after being shot Sunday night. The name of the victim was not immediately released and no one was arrested. Police said officers responded to the report of a shooting just after 10 p.m. on Aug. 14 near Northgate Park, off North Fessenden Street. Once there, officers said they found a man deceased. North Geneva Avenue was shut down between Fessenden and Newark while the Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Det. Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0433, or Det. Tony Merrill Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-4033. Reference case number 22-219057. {loadposition sub-article-01}
kptv.com
Two people injured in early morning shooting in Gresham, investigation ongoing
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds on the ground at 3 a.m. Sunday near Northeast Burnside Road and Northeast Division Street, police said. Multiple callers reported gunshots and said they saw three vehicles leave the area and head north on Northeast Hogan. The...
3 wounded in Vancouver backyard, ‘unknown person’ at large
A shooter remains at large after opening fire and wounding 3 people in a Vancouver backyard in the early hours of Sunday, police officials told KOIN 6 News.
kptv.com
Possible explosive device thrown at food cart in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It was a tense scene in the Lents neighborhood late Saturday night as the Portland Police Bureau tried to defuse a possible explosive device that was thrown at a food cart on Southeast 82nd Avenue. Tim Turcotte owns Esan Thai Eastport in the Eastport Food Cart...
Cornelius Pass Road shut down after SUV crashes into power pole
Crews have shut down Cornelius Pass Road north of Skyline Boulevard after a SUV crashed into a power pole and rolled Sunday morning, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
kptv.com
Head-on crash injures 7 in Cowlitz Co.
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Washington State Patrol said seven people were injured in a head-on crash in Cowlitz County on Saturday night. WSP said at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to Lewis River Road and Little Kalama River Road. When they arrived, they found two cars that had crashed head-on. They said a car was attempting to illegally pass another vehicle on Lewis River Road when it hit the second car.
kptv.com
One injured in shooting along Historic Columbia River Highway
TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies responded Friday night to a shooting along the Columbia River Highway. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responded just after 9 p.m. to the 28400 block of the Historic Columbia River Highway after receiving reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found one man with a gunshot to his arm.
