ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
siue.edu

Derrick Brown Named SIUE Interim Athletics Director

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD, has announced the appointment of Derrick Brown as Interim Director of Athletics following the departure of Tim Hall. Brown assumed the senior leadership position, effective Sunday, Aug. 14. Brown is the second-longest tenured head coach at SIUE, now entering his 14th...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
cilfm.com

New police training academy to open this fall in Metro East

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) — A new police training academy will welcome it’s inaugural class this fall. On Monday, Governor JB Pritzker announced the new law enforcement-focused campus in Belleville, a partnership with the city of Belleville, Southwestern Illinois College, the Illinois State Police, and Southern Illinois University. “Thanks...
BELLEVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

Governor Pritzker Announces New Southwestern Illinois Justice & Workforce Development Campus

BELLEVILLE — Governor Pritzker joined local legislators and stakeholders today to announce a new law enforcement-focused campus in Belleville in partnership with the city of Belleville, Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC), the Illinois State Police (ISP), and Southern Illinois University (SIU). The campus, located on the former site of Lindenwood University’s undergraduate program, was repurchased by the City of Belleville through a grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO).
BELLEVILLE, IL
thebengilpost.com

CUSD 7 board hires Highland educator as GMS principal

Members of the Community Unit School District 7 Board of Education voted 4-1 Wednesday night to hire Patrick McGinthy, O’Fallon, as Gillespie Middle School Principal for the 2022-23 school year. McGinthy steps into a vacancy created when the board hired form GMS Principal Tara Cooper for a newly-created assistant principal’s position last week.
GILLESPIE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edwardsville, IL
Sports
Edwardsville, IL
College Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Edwardsville, IL
siue.edu

IL SBDC Helps Client Launch Axe Throwing Business in Highland

With the help of the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, The Game Yard in Highland is open for business. Seven business partners used their ingenuity and saw the need for fun, engaging entertainment for the local community. In August 2021, they began working with the SBDC and brought their idea to reality.
HIGHLAND, IL
99.5 WKDQ

Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems

Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Evans
myleaderpaper.com

County boy in running for mullet championship

A 10-year-old Jefferson County boy is in the running for a national hairstyle title. Nolan Schanz Jr. is among 25 children who advanced to the finals of the Best Kids Mullet of 2022 contest sponsored by USA Mullet Championships. The winner of the contest, for children 12 and younger, will...
spotonillinois.com

Swansea man alleges guest attacked him following argument with his wife

BELLEVILLE - A former employee of the Marissa school district claims she was unjustly terminated after suffering injuries on the job and requesting medical leave. Plaintiff Laura Kohrs filed a lawsuit in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against the Marissa Community Unit School... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
SWANSEA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Siue#Athletics Director#Siue Athletics#Division I#Gpa#Ohio Valley Conference#The Ncaa Tournament
FOX2Now

Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in St. Louis

Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and physical health at the bottom. In setting up this pyramid, Maslow framed self-recognition and creative development as ultimate goals, while also prioritizing personal safety and strong physical health.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Cool As A Beatles Song

Just as four Beatles looked for “Norwegian Wood” in a cooler clime in 1965, some area residents recently looked for an artesian well in sizzling 2022 heat. Ozark wells offer cool, flowing water, even when its 100-plus degrees. “I love taking people to see the artesian well at...
KIRKWOOD, MO
Effingham Radio

Effingham Fire Department Provides Mutual Aid to Madison Illinois

The Effingham Fire Department responded for mutual aid to a fire that occurred in the Metro East. The following was posted on the Effingham Fire Department’s Facebook Page:. On August 11, Effingham Fire Department was requested to respond to a commercial structure fire in Madison, IL through MABAS (Mutual Aid Box Alarm System). We responded with our ladder truck, 552, and 3 members from our department. Crews left around 6p and were back in town and in service around 6:30a. We are so thankful that we were able to provide this much needed support.
EFFINGHAM, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during July 24-August 6, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Angela Evans, 52 of Girard, is charged with causing an accident resulting in a death and operating an uninsured motor vehicle in connection with a July 23 incident.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
tncontentexchange.com

Boom! The night a star was struck and another was born at the Muny

On the opening night of “Anything Goes,” at the Muny on August, 14, 1972, a boom — a high, curtain-like wall — hit the star, famed dancer Ann Miller. The rest of the performance was canceled that night; Miller suffered a concussion, and for the rest of the week chorus girl Pat St. James stepped into the lead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy