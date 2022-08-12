Read full article on original website
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
siue.edu
Derrick Brown Named SIUE Interim Athletics Director
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD, has announced the appointment of Derrick Brown as Interim Director of Athletics following the departure of Tim Hall. Brown assumed the senior leadership position, effective Sunday, Aug. 14. Brown is the second-longest tenured head coach at SIUE, now entering his 14th...
cilfm.com
New police training academy to open this fall in Metro East
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) — A new police training academy will welcome it’s inaugural class this fall. On Monday, Governor JB Pritzker announced the new law enforcement-focused campus in Belleville, a partnership with the city of Belleville, Southwestern Illinois College, the Illinois State Police, and Southern Illinois University. “Thanks...
edglentoday.com
Governor Pritzker Announces New Southwestern Illinois Justice & Workforce Development Campus
BELLEVILLE — Governor Pritzker joined local legislators and stakeholders today to announce a new law enforcement-focused campus in Belleville in partnership with the city of Belleville, Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC), the Illinois State Police (ISP), and Southern Illinois University (SIU). The campus, located on the former site of Lindenwood University’s undergraduate program, was repurchased by the City of Belleville through a grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO).
thebengilpost.com
CUSD 7 board hires Highland educator as GMS principal
Members of the Community Unit School District 7 Board of Education voted 4-1 Wednesday night to hire Patrick McGinthy, O’Fallon, as Gillespie Middle School Principal for the 2022-23 school year. McGinthy steps into a vacancy created when the board hired form GMS Principal Tara Cooper for a newly-created assistant principal’s position last week.
siue.edu
IL SBDC Helps Client Launch Axe Throwing Business in Highland
With the help of the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, The Game Yard in Highland is open for business. Seven business partners used their ingenuity and saw the need for fun, engaging entertainment for the local community. In August 2021, they began working with the SBDC and brought their idea to reality.
Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems
Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
Jeff Burton of 105.7 The Point dies after cancer battle
Jeff Burton, a longtime fixture on the St. Louis airwaves with 105.7 The Point, passed away Monday approximately 17 months after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.
KMOV
Metro East cities among those to receive grant money through Rebuild Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV) - Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity have announced $106 million in capital grants to rebuild 50 communities across the State of Illinois Monday. The Rebuild Illinois and Main Streets Capital program also offered an additional $109 million in matching grant...
Within hours of notification, volunteers honored Colonel Zachary Hall
Volunteers placed flags at Scott Airforce Base to line the entry to the Shiloh Gate for the memorial service for Colonel Zachary Hall.
This St. Louis Cemetery is Eternal Home of Famous Explorer Clark
There are few places that will give you a better perspective on life than a walk through a cemetery. One in particular can also give you a different vantage point on history as it's the eternal resting place of legendary explorer William Clark among others and it's located in St. Louis, Missouri.
myleaderpaper.com
County boy in running for mullet championship
A 10-year-old Jefferson County boy is in the running for a national hairstyle title. Nolan Schanz Jr. is among 25 children who advanced to the finals of the Best Kids Mullet of 2022 contest sponsored by USA Mullet Championships. The winner of the contest, for children 12 and younger, will...
spotonillinois.com
Swansea man alleges guest attacked him following argument with his wife
BELLEVILLE - A former employee of the Marissa school district claims she was unjustly terminated after suffering injuries on the job and requesting medical leave. Plaintiff Laura Kohrs filed a lawsuit in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against the Marissa Community Unit School... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in St. Louis
Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and physical health at the bottom. In setting up this pyramid, Maslow framed self-recognition and creative development as ultimate goals, while also prioritizing personal safety and strong physical health.
timesnewspapers.com
Cool As A Beatles Song
Just as four Beatles looked for “Norwegian Wood” in a cooler clime in 1965, some area residents recently looked for an artesian well in sizzling 2022 heat. Ozark wells offer cool, flowing water, even when its 100-plus degrees. “I love taking people to see the artesian well at...
Effingham Radio
Effingham Fire Department Provides Mutual Aid to Madison Illinois
The Effingham Fire Department responded for mutual aid to a fire that occurred in the Metro East. The following was posted on the Effingham Fire Department’s Facebook Page:. On August 11, Effingham Fire Department was requested to respond to a commercial structure fire in Madison, IL through MABAS (Mutual Aid Box Alarm System). We responded with our ladder truck, 552, and 3 members from our department. Crews left around 6p and were back in town and in service around 6:30a. We are so thankful that we were able to provide this much needed support.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during July 24-August 6, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Angela Evans, 52 of Girard, is charged with causing an accident resulting in a death and operating an uninsured motor vehicle in connection with a July 23 incident.
Search for Amanda Jones approaches 17-year mark
The search for Amanda Jones and her unborn baby has now lasted for 17 years as of Sunday, August 14.
tncontentexchange.com
Boom! The night a star was struck and another was born at the Muny
On the opening night of “Anything Goes,” at the Muny on August, 14, 1972, a boom — a high, curtain-like wall — hit the star, famed dancer Ann Miller. The rest of the performance was canceled that night; Miller suffered a concussion, and for the rest of the week chorus girl Pat St. James stepped into the lead.
City Museum founder’s Riverview retreat being auctioned off
Bob Cassilly was a St. Louis original. The Vianney and Fontbonne University grad is known as the creative force behind the iconic City Museum. His legacy is more than the popular downtown destination and runs well beyond the mundane.
