Adrien Broner announced he will withdraw from his scheduled fight against Omar Figueroa Jr. due to mental health issues:. "Man, I'm going thru a lot at this moment in my life but I ain't go give up I set some more goals and I ain't stopping until I finish what I started but sorry to say this but I'm not fighting #August20th," Broner wrote on his Instagram account.

HOLLYWOOD, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO