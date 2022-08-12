Read full article on original website
5 Fights We Need to See After UFC on ESPN 41
UFC on ESPN 41, which went down Saturday night in sun-soaked San Diego, was by all accounts a banger. From the early vantage point, the card looked like it could be a bit of a flop. Outside of its excellent main event, which pitted top-10 bantamweight contenders Marlon "Chito" Vera and Dominick Cruz against each other, it was almost totally devoid of ranked fighters.
Trish Stratus Returning; Karrion Kross Eyes Bray Wyatt; Inside HHH Recruiting Hit Row
Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus announced Monday that she will be in attendance at two WWE live events in her native Canada this weekend:. Trish Stratus @trishstratuscom. Guess who’s coming to the <a href="https://twitter.com/WWE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WWE</a> Live Events...
Adrien Broner Withdraws from Omar Figueroa Jr. Fight, Cites Mental Health Issues
Adrien Broner announced he will withdraw from his scheduled fight against Omar Figueroa Jr. due to mental health issues:. "Man, I'm going thru a lot at this moment in my life but I ain't go give up I set some more goals and I ain't stopping until I finish what I started but sorry to say this but I'm not fighting #August20th," Broner wrote on his Instagram account.
WWE NXT 2.0 Heatwave Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
WWE NXT 2.0 presents NXT Heatwave 2022, a night of title matches and heated rivalries coming to a head. With a card that could have graced a premium live event, this was likely to be one of the best nights of the year for the young WWE show. Bron Breakker...
Mount Rushmore of WWE Superstars from Canada
Over the last 50 years, Canada has produced some of the greatest and most influential Superstars in WWE history. Some were revolutionaries who forever altered the perception of what a star in the company looked like, while others had minds for the industry that earned them respect far beyond the cameras.
WWE Rumors: AEW Talent Under Contract Was Contacted About Possible Return
A performer under contract with All Elite Wrestling was contacted by a WWE official, according to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp. Sapp added it's unclear whether this amounts to unlawful tampering since the talent is signed to AEW on a full-time deal. For the most part, the pipeline between WWE and...
