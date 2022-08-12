An economic recession is a period of declining economic activity that lasts for months or even years. The National Bureau of Economic Research tracks periods of economic expansion and contraction in the U.S. and retroactively declares economic recessions. The NBER defines a recession as a "significant decline in economic activity spread across the economy, lasting more than a few months, normally visible in real gross domestic product, real income, employment, industrial production and wholesale-retail sales." As the NBER definition of a recession is somewhat vague, economists often consider at least two consecutive quarters of declining U.S. GDP as a simple indicator of a recession. There is no official government recession declaration.

