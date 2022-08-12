Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
An economic recession is a period of declining economic activity that lasts for months or even years. The National Bureau of Economic Research tracks periods of economic expansion and contraction in the U.S. and retroactively declares economic recessions. The NBER defines a recession as a "significant decline in economic activity spread across the economy, lasting more than a few months, normally visible in real gross domestic product, real income, employment, industrial production and wholesale-retail sales." As the NBER definition of a recession is somewhat vague, economists often consider at least two consecutive quarters of declining U.S. GDP as a simple indicator of a recession. There is no official government recession declaration.
U.S. Nursing Homes Are Understaffed, But Minority Communities Have It Worst. MONDAY, Aug. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Staffing shortages at nursing homes across the United States are severe in disadvantaged areas where needs may be greatest, researchers say. The study — recently published in the Journal of the American...
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state can't impose property taxes on tribal lands that have changed hands without congressional approval, a federal appeals court ruled Monday. The decision from a three-judge panel from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals marks another chapter in a lawsuit four Chippewa tribes from northern Wisconsin filed in 2018.
