ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Microplastics are showing up in snow samples across Colorado

By Spencer Wilson
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VLUG6_0hFPVGFj00

Microplastics are showing up in snow samples across Colorado 02:01

We're finding microplastics in our snow... so what does that mean?

After a recent U.S. Geological Survey report showed microplastics in snow samples dating from 2013-2017, researchers are now left with a new question: what now?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vqg8e_0hFPVGFj00
CBS

Richard Reynolds, US Geological Survey says they're still working on answering that question, but they know it's one worth working towards.

"They have diameters on the order of about eight to ten microns," Reynolds said. "So we don't see that with our naked eye. Just for comparison, a red blood cell, human red blood cell is about eight microns across."

The team is now testing samples from 2018-2022, expecting to find confirmation of microplastics in those samples as well, and potentially enough data over time to show if the amount of microplastics is increasing or decreasing, as the four years cataloged right now are not sufficient to show a trend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08qHYp_0hFPVGFj00
CBS

"The most common kind we see are long, thin fibers. They can be straight, or they can be curled up like a figure eight or pretzel even," Reynolds said.

As for where they are coming from, Reynolds gestured broadly. "They are coming in through the atmosphere. They're being deposited by windstorms, but I think they're also being deposited under quieter circumstances. Microplastics are in Earth's atmosphere."

He said the snow in a sense is acting like a sponge, catching the dust particles that have the microplastics inside them. Whether or not that directly affects the albedo, or reflectiveness of the snow, (as dirt has been proven to capture more heat from solar radiation, therefore melting snow faster than we would like) has yet to be seen, but it's something they are also looking into.

From the most recent studies, they surveyed 14 different snow collection sites across the state, all 14 showed microplastics in the first set of samples.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HhTmT_0hFPVGFj00
USGS

"It's here, It's in our backyard," Reynolds said. "It's in the front range, too, of course."

Another troubling spot we are finding microplastics happens to be in our wildlife, and in our own bodies. Reynolds said studies have shown proof of microplastics in lungs and blood, as well as a placenta. Once again, the health effects of that are not Reynolds' specialty as he is not a biologist, but one could argue that forging particles ending up in your body is not optimal.

Over the next few months, the 2018-2022 samples will be tested, and a trend should be able to be drawn in the number of microplastics.

Comments / 6

Related
CBS Denver

Colorado River Basin restrictions likely just the start

The US Bureau of Reclamation Tuesday said water shortages in the Colorado River have passed a threshold leading to new water restrictions as seven states involved in the Colorado River Compact have failed to reach a new deal to replace the one signed 100 years ago. Arizona will have to cut its draw from the Colorado system by 21% and Nevada by 8%. Mexico will also have to cut water use from the Colorado system by 7%. "This day was predicted many, many, decades ago and here we are," said Kyle Roerink, executive director of the environmental group, the Great...
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

Welcome to Denver — a ‘hellhole’ of drugs

DENVER — Friends and family arrived for a graduation in May at the University of Denver. We forgot to warn them. Once a cosmopolitan utopia of clean, safe, family-friendly neighborhoods and parks, Denver now looks and feels like a drug orgy. The stench of marijuana wafts through neighborhoods where a small percentage of family dwellings have transitioned into pot farms . Walking through much of Denver and other Colorado cities, one becomes accustomed to stepping over and around growing numbers of full-time drug users living on sidewalks, parks, medians, and lawns.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
Wanderlust Wellman

Cliff Jumping/Swimming Hole near Colorado Springs | Paradise Cove

If you want to explore the outdoors, Colorado is surely the place to be. However, what about during a miserably hot summer day when nothing sounds better than a day at the beach? Although this isn't quite that, Paradise Cove is a great spot to take a dip and cool off on a scorching hot day! Located between two sizeable cliffs, it is a short hike down to the pool and a slightly moderate hike on the way back since the beginning is uphill.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Flooding possible on Monday especially south and west of Denver

Rich moisture in the air over Colorado has prompted a Flood Watch for the foothills, the mountains, and the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties. That is why CBS News Colorado has declared Monday a First Alert Weather Day.The watch starts at 1 p.m. and continues through midnight for the higher terrain of Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer Counties as well as all areas south and southeast of Highlands Ranch.Rainfall rates of up to 2" in just 30-45 minutes from strongest storms could quickly cause flooding particularly over the burn scars leftover from past wildfires like East Troublesome and Cameron...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Intense rain leads to flooding in southeastern part of metro area

Intense rain hit Colorado Monday afternoon and caused a lot of flooding in a short period of time. Highlands Ranch, Aurora and other parts of the southeastern zone of the Denver metro area saw a storm blow through that brought anywhere from 1 to over 2 inches of rain in less than an hour. A lot of these areas saw that rain in under 30 minutes! Flash Flood Warnings covered all of northern Douglas County and Aurora.The Denver area wasn't the only place with heavy rain. Colorado's high country and parts of Larimer County also saw flooding. The Grizzly Creek...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microplastics#Us Geological Survey#Pretzel#U S Geological Survey
CBS Denver

Flood watches issued for Monday afternoon due to heavy rain threat

Pockets of heavy rain fell around Colorado on Sunday, prompting flash flood warnings over recent burn scars, including Grizzly Creek and Cameron Peak. We could see a repeat of storms on Monday, some with locally heavy rain. The flood threat will expand from mountain burn scars to other areas, including parts of the Front Range.The National Weather Service has placed several counties under a Flood Watch for Monday afternoon and evening. The watch includes the foothills west of Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins, as well as the Palmer Divide between Denver and Colorado Springs. Communities such as Evergreen, Conifer, Estes Park, Castle Rock and Parker are included.The Interstate 25 corridor between Denver and Fort Collins is not included, but could still see pockets of heavy rain with the potential to see urban flooding if storm drains become overwhelmed. We saw flooding on the Central 70 project and in the City Park area when heavy rain hit Denver on August 7.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Higher storm chances will bring a flash flood threat over the next few days

After several hot and relatively dry days around Colorado we'll see a welcomed change as we start off a new week. Another surge of monsoon moisture will help generate widespread showers and thunderstorms over the next few days.With relatively light upper-level winds over the state, thunderstorms will move slowly, and that will elevate the risk of flash floods. Today we're most concerned with area burn scars. On Monday we'll expand the threat into the Denver metro and the Interstate 25 urban corridor.Today should be the last really hot day around the state with widespread 80s and 90s. Some low 100s...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

US West hit with water cuts but rebuffs call for deeper ones

For the second year in a row, Arizona and Nevada will face cuts in the amount of water they can draw from the Colorado River as the West endures more drought, federal officials announced Tuesday.The cuts planned for next year will force states to make critical decisions about where to reduce consumption and whether to prioritize growing cities or agricultural areas. Mexico will also face cuts.But those reductions represent just a fraction of the potential pain to come for the 40 million Americans in seven states that rely on the river. Because the states failed to respond to a federal...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Denver

Slight chance for a stray storm, otherwise hot and breezy at the Broncos game

It'll be another hot weekend around Colorado with highs well into the 80s and 90s for the lower elevations. We'll see a few low 100s on the eastern plains and of course if you plan to be in the mountains above 9,500 feet highs will be in the 60s and 70s.The Broncos preseason game against the Cowboys will be a hot one today with a high somewhere around 95 degrees. By kickoff temps should be falling into the 80s and there could be a little bit of cloud cover and occasional gusty wind around due to some storms popping over the foothills. There is a very slight chance for a stray storm to pop up in the city.It'll be hot again on Sunday but our thunderstorm chances will be going up just a bit as some monsoon moisture flows back into Colorado. We'll get a really good surge of moisture on Monday along with some cooler temps thanks to an approaching front.We may have to go into a First Alert Weather mode on Monday with this next push of the monsoon. Depending on how it plays out we may we have a fairly widespread flash flood threat so stay tuned.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
CBS Denver

Denver Mountain Parks drops Echo Lake Lodge concessionaire

On summer weekends in recent years, the parking lot at the Echo Lake Lodge is packed. The store is busy. There's a wait at the restaurant. More and more, people are visiting to get a piece of Colorado. "They love to come in. Because we have a little bit of everything here," said Denise Melberg, general manager of the HW Stewart Company that runs the concessions at the lodge. "We're here for them."But the company will no longer have the concession contract it has held since 1965. "It seems that Denver wants to go in a different direction," said concessionaire and part...
DENVER, CO
The Independent

Prehistoric fish may spawn in Georgia: 1st time in 50 years

Scientists and students embarking on a census of Georgia lake sturgeon have found three females with mature eggs — an indication the armored “living fossils” may be reproducing in that state for the first time in a half-century."It’s exciting because it’s confirmation that they are becoming mature and trying to spawn,” Martin J. Hamel, an associate professor at the University of Georgia Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, said in a recent news release.Fossils indicate that the spade-nosed fish with a bottom-mounted vacuum hose instead of jaws has existed for more than 136 million years, according to scientists.One of...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Denver

Golden woman 'cleans up' with Wipeys

A woman in Golden knows why Colorado is one of the best spots for female entrepreneurs. Kaitlin Moss is the creative mind behind Wipeys, cleaning wipes for your cell phone and your face.Moss has a simple motto: "Our mission is convenient cleanliness on the go. We are there to keep you germ-free."The Colorado-native realized just how dirty her cell phone and consequently her face, while she was planning her wedding. And she found a niche that existed."I kind of looked at the market to see what natural-leaning wipe is out there to clean my phone that was safe for my...
GOLDEN, CO
CBS Denver

After soaking rain on Monday, expect the coolest day in months on Tuesday

Moisture leftover from Monday will cause low clouds, drizzle, and rain showers on Tuesday mostly in the morning.Some neighborhoods on the south side of the Denver metro area measured almost 3 inches of rain on Monday. Since so much of it fell in a short period of time, street flooding was reported in many areas.A rain gauge near Buckley Road and Hampton Avenue in Aurora measured 2.87 inches of rain while Roxborough Park and Lone Tree in Douglas County both had more than 2.50 inches.The official rain gauge for Denver located at the airport only received 0.12" and many areas...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
55K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy