Ohio State Football: Penn State freshman transfers after talking smack to OSU
The Ohio State football program had the best recruiting class in school history in the 2022 cycle. They were the second-best class in the country and had plenty of talented prospects. Some of those freshmen will get some playing time this year as well. Even with the Buckeyes having such...
College Football World Reacts To Death Of Texas Football Legend
The University of Texas has lost an all-time football great. Steve Worster, a legendary Texas football player who rushed for 2,353 yards and scored 36 touchdowns during his career, has died at 73. Our thoughts are with his friends and family members. Worst finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting...
Michigan legacy and Top247 WR eyeing return trip for rivalry game
Michigan welcomed many prospects to campus last month for the huge summer recruiting event, the Barbecue at the Big House. One of the top visitors in that weekend was Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School 2024 four-star wide receiver Channing Goodwin. He recaps his latest trip to Ann Arbor. “It went...
Paul Finebaum Names Surprise Team To Watch This Season
Much of the college football world is selling its Auburn stock, but not Paul Finebaum. The ESPN personality made his regular appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," telling the hosts that he wouldn't be shocked if the Tigers surprise some folks this season. The prelude of the season...
Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp
C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed
The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
Which state has more lakes: Minnesota or Wisconsin?
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Since the tourism slogan was created in the 1920s, Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes.However, Politifact Wisconsin recently pointed out the state's new tourism chief claimed the Badger State has 5,000 more than that.Secretary-Designee Sara Meaney waded into the long-time debate telling WTMJ radio, "Yeah, we win."So, it is true? Which state has more lakes? Good Question.According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota technically has 11,842 lakes. Those lakes are defined as bodies of water 10 acres or more.According to the Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin has 15,074 "documented" lakes. Those are defined...
Iowa Football: 22 most important Hawkeyes for 2022: No. 18 Noah Shannon
Iowa's linebacker corps and secondary have been praised for the past several years for the eye-popping statistical numbers, but the defensive line is critical to making that happen. The Hawkeyes have long been known for their ability in the trenches and there's a lot of excitement about the 2022 group. Iowa has seven defensive linemen returning that played at least 200 snaps last season. Our series continues and defensive tackle Noah Shannon makes the list at No. 18.
Big Ten coaches sound off on Kirk Ferentz's assistants: 'This staff isn't going anywhere'
Big Ten coaches have plenty of opinions, though some coaches shy away from putting those opinions out in the open for public consumption. Heading into the 2022 season, Athlon Sports compiled anonymous quotes from coaches throughout the conference. When it comes to the Hawkeyes, coaches highlighted the consistency of the program but also noted the coaching staff of Kirk Ferentz.
Iowa wrestling: Brody Teske announces transfer to Hawkeyes from UNI
The Iowa Hawkeyes received a major addition to the wrestling lineup for the 2022-23 season. Former Northern Iowa Panthers star Brody Teske announced his transfer to the Hawkeyes over the weekend in a video posted to social media. The former Fort Dodge (Iowa) standout won four state titles in high school and was a two-time Big 12 finalist at UNI. The two-time NCAA qualifier spent a little over two years at his former stop, but will have two years of eligibility with Iowa.
Ex-Ohio State RB Master Teague carted off at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp, report says
Former Ohio State running back Master Teague was carted off the field during a Pittsburgh Steelers training camp practice Tuesday, according to SteelerNation. No further injury details were provided. Teague originally signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted rookie free agent May 6 but was waived three days later.
Newly offered 4-star Alabama DE dishes on Clemson offer, talks official visit plans
Dabo Swinney’s staff is rather unlikely to offer a prospect that’s already pledged their commitment elsewhere. That’s why Swinney and Co. waited until after Phenix City (Alabama) Central High’s (...)
Suddenly, true freshman RB Dallan Hayden becomes important piece of Buckeyes' 2022 offense
True freshman running back Dallan Hayden met with the Ohio State media for the first time early in camp (Aug. 5). The Memphis native had no idea at the time that a week-and-a-half later, he would be the Buckeyes’ third-string RB. The 5-foot-10, 195-pound Hayden was expected to be...
How Hawkeye football commit Alex Mota overcame adversity to become one of Iowa's top high school athletes
That’s how most people describe Marion senior and Iowa football commit Alex Mota. From his head coach to his aunts, that’s the first thing that comes to mind when asked about the type of person he is. “He’s a quiet kid,” said Rita Cabello, Mota’s aunt. “His principal...
Spencer Petras mic'd up: Iowa releases behind-the-scenes look of QB in fall camp
Spencer Petras has been Iowa’s starting QB for most of the past two seasons. Despite the Hawkeyes going 16-6 in that span, Petras has struggled with consistency at times. Last season, Petras completed 57.3% of his passes and had 10 touchdowns to 9 interceptions. That also included a meager 6.5 yards per attempt.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Wisconsin
Without a doubt, Wisconsin has a lot to offer and those who live in this state know that. And while not so many people choose to visit it, there are many beautiful but underrated places in this state, and that's what this article is all about: three amazing places in Wisconsin that you should really visit in case you haven't already. Whether you are traveling with your family, with a group of friends or even by yourself, all these places are great choices for a holiday so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to any of them. Here's the complete list:
Top Alabama target Edric Hill moves up decision date
Alabama is after a number of top defensive linemen in the class of 2023, especially considering it’s a position of need for Nick Saban and company this cycle. One prospect of note is Edric Hill, a four-star recruit from Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City, now has a commitment date set for Monday, Aug. 22. He will decide between Alabama, LSU, Mizzou, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC.
Hoigerg announces Zeigler as new Husker assistant
Nebraska Men’s Basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg announced Wednesday that Ernie Zeigler will join the Husker coaching staff. Zeigler bring more than two decades of Division I experience to Nebraska, including six seasons at Central Michigan as a head coach. He spent the last seven years at Mississippi State, helping the Bulldogs to four postseason appearances between 2018 and 2022 under Ben Howland.
After his Maryland basketball commitment, Jamie Kaiser kept the buzz going
After a big-name recruit makes his commitment, the buzz typically slows down as fans focus on other uncommitted players and their decisions. But that didn't happen following Jamie Kaiser's commitment to Maryland, in part because the fanbase was starved for good news, and in part because he headed off to the Under Armour Elite 24 event shortly thereafter.
Top247 ATH Kenyon Sadiq pulls stunner, commits to Oregon
Idaho Falls (Idaho) Skyline athlete Kenyon Sadiq recently named a final three of Iowa State, Michigan and Washington. The final week of July saw Sadiq name that final three and it looked liked one of the Cyclones, Wolverines or Huskies would get him. But on Monday, he announced his commitment...
