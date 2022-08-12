Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
realtysouth.com
4550 LITTLE RIDGE DRIVE
Welcome to 4550 Little Ridge Dr! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath Brick North Shelby County home is zoned Oak Mtn Schools and has lots of room to grow. New Roof 2022, New Trane HVAC 2018, Whirlpool water heater 2014, New chimney 2022. Super convenient to shopping, restaurants, grocery, workout facilities, schools and is located at the end of a cul-de sac.
wbrc.com
Free brake light repair clinic in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham DSA and Birmingham AfroSOC are volunteering to repair your brake lights for free. They are hosting their next Brake Light Clinic on Friday, Aug. 19 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Birmingham. These Brake Light Clinics are organized by the...
Water services to be temporarily halted in parts of Cullman Tuesday
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Work being down in downtown Cullman will cause water services in parts of the city to be temporarily halted Tuesday. According to the city, the Cullman Water Department will be working at the intersection of 4th Street SW and 4th Avenue SW and at the intersection of 5th Street SW and […]
Shelby Reporter
Paradise Grills showroom opens in 280 retail complex
HOOVER – Another business has opened in the new Cahaba Market development on U.S. 280. An outdoor kitchen company called Paradise Grills opened a new showroom in the space next to Five Guys Burgers and Fries on Friday, Aug. 5. The showroom is the company’s first location in Alabama....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Commission incentivizing businesses to come to central Alabama to battle declining population levels
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may see more families moving to Jefferson County in the years ahead. That’s because the Jefferson County Commission is working to bring businesses and jobs to the county. All in an effort to grow the community’s population and bottom line. They are utilizing...
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: Alabama cafeteria milk supplier closes plants
Borden Dairy is closing two plants that produce cafeteria milk jugs for schools in four states. More than 100 Alabama school systems must now find a new lunchroom milk supplier. Learn more in the video above. "We've gotten through a lot. We can get through this," said Fairfield City Schools...
Bham Now
7 Labor Day Weekend events you won’t want to miss like The Magic City Hawaiian Luau
Labor Day is coming up Monday, September 5, which means there’s a full weekend of happenings ahead. If you’re looking to do more than sleep in and binge your favorite shows, here are some events taking place around Birmingham. 1. The Doobie Brothers: 50th Anniversary Tour. What: Doobie...
Birmingham World Games 2022 debt: Who’s owed what
The World Games has outstanding invoices totaling $15,656,173 owed to more than 100 companies or individuals, according to a list obtained by AL.com. Fifty-seven of the companies are identified on the list as either local to the Birmingham area or diverse (minority- or women-owned). World Games CEO Nick Sellers would...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrc.com
Birmingham vendors owed millions after World Games leaders say event left $14M deficit
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders say more than a dozen local businesses and vendors have not been paid for their work during The World Games. Event officials tell WBRC that the massive 11-day competition left behind a $14 million deficit. That’s after costing $65 million to produce.
Tuscaloosa to Require Special Permits for Businesses With Long Lines
The Tuscaloosa City Council unanimously voted to require businesses have a queuing permit in order to have people line up outside during the hours of 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. at Tuesday night's city council meeting. The Code of Tuscaloosa defines queuing as "a line of people within defined temporary...
wbrc.com
Update on The Canopy Project in Pelham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Work continues on The Canopy Project in Pelham that’s 40 acres of property located across from the Oak mountain Amphitheater and the Pelham Civic Center. The Canopy Project is going to be a mixed-use development with 234 luxury apartment units and 24,000 square feet of...
World Games $14 million shortfall; ‘We have every intention...to pay our vendors,’ says CEO
The world came, competed, and left behind a sizable debt. The World Games 2022, held in Birmingham last month, cost $65.1 million to produce—$10 million less than initially projected. However, the 11-day event fell short of its revenue goals, generating about $51 million through sponsorships and ticket sales, leaving a $14.1 million shortfall, according to CEO Nick Sellers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City of Tuscaloosa Lays Foundation for Medical Marijuana Dispensaries
The city of Tuscaloosa took a first step in paving the way for medical marijuana dispensaries to do business in the area Tuesday during a meeting of its Administrative Committee Tuesday afternoon. The committee heard a presentation from city attorney Scott Holmes and ultimately voted to recommend allowing dispensaries to...
Strong Thunderstorms To Impact Tuscaloosa County
The National Weather Service in Birmingham released a special weather statement affecting Tuscaloosa County Monday evening. Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Tuscaloosa County through 7:30p. Where:. Highway 69 Bridge. Lake View. North Bibb. East Brookwood. Coaling. Lake Tuscaloosa. Vance. Tannehill Ironworks State Park. Bull City. Abernant. Lake Wildwood.
birminghamtimes.com
Here’s the lineup for the 2022 Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival
Plans are shaping up for the return of the Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival. Two months after announcing the return of the music and culture festival in Birmingham’s 4th Avenue Business District, organizers have released the lineup. So far, five musical acts are set to take the stage...
5 great meat-and-three restaurants in the Birmingham area
Meat-and-three is comfort food: classic, hearty and satisfying. Folks in Alabama have plenty of options when they want a plate filled with country fried steak, Greek chicken, fried catfish, fried pork chops or beef tips and rice, surrounded by a plethora of yummy side dishes. (When mac and cheese is listed as a vegetable, you know you’re in the right place.)
Birmingham Council Moves to Redevelop Two Blighted Properties in the Western Area
The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday to expand urban renewal and redevelopment plans in the city’s Arlington-West End and Downtown West areas, with the goal of acquiring and redeveloping two blighted properties. The city’s urban renewal and redevelopment plans, many of which were established in the early 1990s, focus...
comebacktown.com
Birmingham may have lost historic Terminal Station, but…
Today’s guest columnist is Gordon G. Martin. But I feel we sometimes focus on our failures and forget to celebrate our victories. How many of you have had an opportunity to visit Charlotte, North Carolina?. Charlotte’s downtown will impress you with its shiny new buildings. But where are...
Bham Now
8 tasty tomato dishes in Birmingham you must try
With the summer winding down, we only have a little longer for tomato season. We gathered the freshest and tastiest tomato dishes in Birmingham for you to try. Keep reading to find out what restaurants you should head to. 1. Tomato Salad—Hot and Hot Fish Club. For fans of...
wbrc.com
Mayor Woodfin details plan for Department of Youth Services to better the community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city is changing the Division of Youth Services into a department, and funneling $3.1 million to their community improvement efforts. “We have to put more resources, commitment, time and a sense of urgency into supporting our youth,” said Mayor Randall Woodfin. The hope is...
Comments / 1