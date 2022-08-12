ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessemer, AL

4550 LITTLE RIDGE DRIVE

Welcome to 4550 Little Ridge Dr! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath Brick North Shelby County home is zoned Oak Mtn Schools and has lots of room to grow. New Roof 2022, New Trane HVAC 2018, Whirlpool water heater 2014, New chimney 2022. Super convenient to shopping, restaurants, grocery, workout facilities, schools and is located at the end of a cul-de sac.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Free brake light repair clinic in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham DSA and Birmingham AfroSOC are volunteering to repair your brake lights for free. They are hosting their next Brake Light Clinic on Friday, Aug. 19 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Birmingham. These Brake Light Clinics are organized by the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Water services to be temporarily halted in parts of Cullman Tuesday

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Work being down in downtown Cullman will cause water services in parts of the city to be temporarily halted Tuesday. According to the city, the Cullman Water Department will be working at the intersection of 4th Street SW and 4th Avenue SW and at the intersection of 5th Street SW and […]
CULLMAN, AL
Paradise Grills showroom opens in 280 retail complex

HOOVER – Another business has opened in the new Cahaba Market development on U.S. 280. An outdoor kitchen company called Paradise Grills opened a new showroom in the space next to Five Guys Burgers and Fries on Friday, Aug. 5. The showroom is the company’s first location in Alabama....
HOOVER, AL
WVTM 13 Investigates: Alabama cafeteria milk supplier closes plants

Borden Dairy is closing two plants that produce cafeteria milk jugs for schools in four states. More than 100 Alabama school systems must now find a new lunchroom milk supplier. Learn more in the video above. "We've gotten through a lot. We can get through this," said Fairfield City Schools...
ALABAMA STATE
Birmingham World Games 2022 debt: Who’s owed what

The World Games has outstanding invoices totaling $15,656,173 owed to more than 100 companies or individuals, according to a list obtained by AL.com. Fifty-seven of the companies are identified on the list as either local to the Birmingham area or diverse (minority- or women-owned). World Games CEO Nick Sellers would...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Update on The Canopy Project in Pelham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Work continues on The Canopy Project in Pelham that’s 40 acres of property located across from the Oak mountain Amphitheater and the Pelham Civic Center. The Canopy Project is going to be a mixed-use development with 234 luxury apartment units and 24,000 square feet of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
World Games $14 million shortfall; ‘We have every intention...to pay our vendors,’ says CEO

The world came, competed, and left behind a sizable debt. The World Games 2022, held in Birmingham last month, cost $65.1 million to produce—$10 million less than initially projected. However, the 11-day event fell short of its revenue goals, generating about $51 million through sponsorships and ticket sales, leaving a $14.1 million shortfall, according to CEO Nick Sellers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Strong Thunderstorms To Impact Tuscaloosa County

The National Weather Service in Birmingham released a special weather statement affecting Tuscaloosa County Monday evening. Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Tuscaloosa County through 7:30p. Where:. Highway 69 Bridge. Lake View. North Bibb. East Brookwood. Coaling. Lake Tuscaloosa. Vance. Tannehill Ironworks State Park. Bull City. Abernant. Lake Wildwood.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Here’s the lineup for the 2022 Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival

Plans are shaping up for the return of the Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival. Two months after announcing the return of the music and culture festival in Birmingham’s 4th Avenue Business District, organizers have released the lineup. So far, five musical acts are set to take the stage...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
5 great meat-and-three restaurants in the Birmingham area

Meat-and-three is comfort food: classic, hearty and satisfying. Folks in Alabama have plenty of options when they want a plate filled with country fried steak, Greek chicken, fried catfish, fried pork chops or beef tips and rice, surrounded by a plethora of yummy side dishes. (When mac and cheese is listed as a vegetable, you know you’re in the right place.)
Birmingham may have lost historic Terminal Station, but…

Today’s guest columnist is Gordon G. Martin. But I feel we sometimes focus on our failures and forget to celebrate our victories. How many of you have had an opportunity to visit Charlotte, North Carolina?. Charlotte’s downtown will impress you with its shiny new buildings. But where are...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
8 tasty tomato dishes in Birmingham you must try

With the summer winding down, we only have a little longer for tomato season. We gathered the freshest and tastiest tomato dishes in Birmingham for you to try. Keep reading to find out what restaurants you should head to. 1. Tomato Salad—Hot and Hot Fish Club. For fans of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

