Soccer

Chelsea FC Women make world record bid for PSG’s Grace Geyoro — reports

Not satisfied with acquiring just Kadeisha Buchanan, Ève Périsset, Lucy Watson (who’s already out on loan with Charlton Athletic), Kateřina Svitková and Johanna Kaneryd this summer, Chelsea are apparently still in the market for new signings to add to Emma Hayes’ squad. While there...
Six Liverpool Players Nominated For The 2022 Ballon d’Or

The nominees for the Ballon d’Or were named last night, and the list included six Liverpool players, plus Sadio Mané, who despite moving on (hold on a moment, need to go have a cry), is still being recognized for his achievements in a Liverpool shirt. The full list...
O Captain! My Captain!

The Manchester City players have decide which of them will be on this year’s Leadership Council, and with it have named a Ilkay Gundogan club captain. The five member council are the senior leaders for the club and certainly hold a place of high esteem in the dressing room.
