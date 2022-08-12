ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
dawgnation.com

Georgia injury update: How early injuries could factor into another championship run

ATHENS — Right about the time Georgia football was getting comfortable with the notion of having a championship starting lineup, another key question has popped up. Georgia fans had to hear from Alabama fans the entire offseason how if Alabama had better depth in its secondary and at receiver the Tide would not have lost in the CFP Championship Game (33-18) after beating UGA 41-24 in the SEC title game.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

What Atlanta landing 2025 CFP title game means for Georgia football

ATHENS —Georgia football has a unique opportunity approaching to play three times in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in one season. Atlanta was announced as the host for the 2025 CFP Championship Game following the 2024 season, replacing originally selected host Las Vegas. The Bulldogs open the 2024 season on Aug. 31...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Todd Monken
dawgnation.com

Georgia basketball non-conference schedule released, two marquee opponents

ATHENS — The Mike White Era of Georgia basketball will open with eight of the first 13 games at home at Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs will open the season on Nov. 7 against Western Carolina in Athens before a daunting trip to Winston-Salem, N.C., where UGA will face Wake Forest on Friday, Nov. 11.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

SEC Shorts rolls out the red carpet for Georgia football in hilarious new video

You can tell the season is getting close, as SEC Shorts dropped a new video on Monday. And it’s one that is sure to make Georgia fans chuckle. In the video, teams are boarding a plane, with the destination being the 2022 season. After Vanderbilt and Auburn were allowed to board early for needing some extra assistance, the Bulldogs were up next.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy