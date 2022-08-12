ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
urbancny.com

Syracuse Land Bank Properties: 125 Elmhurst Ave. & 160 Didama St.

The primary purpose of the Greater Syracuse Land Bank is to return vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax-delinquent properties to productive use in ways that support the community’s long-range vision for its future. “We do this by acquiring these properties, stabilizing them, selling them to responsible buyers for redevelopment, and...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Police searching for suspects after 2 victims, including a 12-year-old, shot in West Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are looking for suspects after two people were shot near a candlelight vigil on Columbia Street Tuesday night. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Whitesboro Street around 8:15 p.m. for a report of a 12-year-old gunshot victim. The child’s mother told police they were at the vigil on Columbia Street when shots were fired and the 12-year-old was shot in the jaw.
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Lifestyle
Syracuse, NY
Government
Big Frog 104

Utica Police Stop Man Strolling Down Street in Nothing But Shoes

A man in his birthday suit was seen walking down a Central New York street like it was any other day. The possibly disturbed man was seen strolling a sidewalk in Utica wearing nothing but a pair of shoes. Utica police stopped the gentleman right in front of the Addison Miller pool. They can be seen calmly talking to the naked man who doesn't seem to have a care in the world.
UTICA, NY
urbancny.com

Safe Surrender – Happening Tomorrow! Wednesday, 8/17 12:30 – 3:30 pm

Show up and clear Warrants for: Traffic Violations, Local Law Violations and Non-Criminal Violations. NO FELONY WARRANTS. This event will occur at Victory Temple Fellowship Church as part of their “Ministry Outside The Walls” initiative, 817 Willow Street, Wednesday, 8/17 12:30 – 3:30 pm. The Onondaga County...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Side Park#Exercise Equipment#Arts Journalism#Investment#Syracuse Department#Facebook Messe
Syracuse.com

12-year-old shot in the face at vigil in Upstate NY

Utica, N.Y. - A 12-year-old and one other person were seriously injured after a shooting at a candlelight vigil in Utica on Tuesday. Around 8:15 p.m., police received reports that a 12-year-old was injured in a shooting, according to a news release from Utica police. The child was attending a...
UTICA, NY
Oneida Dispatch

New York State funds Morrisville homeless housing community

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. – New York State has awarded Christopher Community, Inc. $2.8 million to create 20 units of permanent supportive housing in the Madison County town of Morrisville, serving frail, elderly seniors with a disability or chronic condition. The money was awarded through the Homeless Housing Assistance Program, which...
MORRISVILLE, NY
WKTV

Former NEWSChannel 2 meteorologist hospitalized following stroke

UTICA, N.Y. – Former NEWSChannel 2 meteorologist, Rich Lupia, has sadly been hospitalized after suffering from a stroke. Family and friends created a GoFundMe page Tuesday to help his wife with anticipated expenses. More than $1,600 was raised by 6 p.m. Rich, his wife and their four children recently...
UTICA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
Syracuse.com

15-year-old shot on Syracuse’s South Side

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg on the city’s Westside, the first of two teenagers wounded in shootings in Syracuse on Sunday. Syracuse police said the boy was shot around 11:16 a.m. in the 700 block of West Onondaga Avenue. They said he was taken to Upstate University Hospital and was expected to survive.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca police looking for restaurant wallet thief

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca are asking for help in finding a man accused of stealing a restaurant worker’s wallet over the weekend. Ithaca Police responded to a restaurant in the 100 block of West State Street around 5:00 p.m. for a report a theft. A worker at the restaurant told police that […]
ITHACA, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Fulton PD: 8/1/22 – 8/7/22

Time/Date: 23:11:00 – 08/01/22 Booking Number: 7685. -23:06:51 08/01/22 VTL0511.02A2 UM2 (6664) AGG UNLICENSED OPERATION-2ND -23:06:51 08/01/22 VTL0511.02A4 UM2 (6665) AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND:3>SUSPENSNS. -23:06:51 08/01/22 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE. -23:06:51 08/01/22 VTL0306.B I0 (3059) OPER MV W/O INSPECT CERTIFICAT. -23:06:51 08/01/22 VTL1198.9D AM0 (8067) CIRCUMVNT INTRLCK-OP...
FULTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy