Related
Former diner at busy CNY corner is sold after closing 4 years ago. What will it become?
DeWitt, NY - A tailoring business has plans to move into the former IHOP and Mac’s Local Yolk diner at the busy corner of East Genesee Street and Erie Boulevard East. Karim Courgi, who owns several apartment complexes in Syracuse, bought the property and building in April 2022 for $500,000.
urbancny.com
Syracuse Land Bank Properties: 125 Elmhurst Ave. & 160 Didama St.
The primary purpose of the Greater Syracuse Land Bank is to return vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax-delinquent properties to productive use in ways that support the community’s long-range vision for its future. “We do this by acquiring these properties, stabilizing them, selling them to responsible buyers for redevelopment, and...
WKTV
Police searching for suspects after 2 victims, including a 12-year-old, shot in West Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are looking for suspects after two people were shot near a candlelight vigil on Columbia Street Tuesday night. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Whitesboro Street around 8:15 p.m. for a report of a 12-year-old gunshot victim. The child’s mother told police they were at the vigil on Columbia Street when shots were fired and the 12-year-old was shot in the jaw.
39 new businesses in Central NY include eateries and multiple cleaning services
Last week, 39 new businesses filed to operate in Central New York. Thirty-one of them were in Onondaga County and eight were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. The new businesses include two new restaurants (one is also a food truck) and several cleaning services.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica Police Stop Man Strolling Down Street in Nothing But Shoes
A man in his birthday suit was seen walking down a Central New York street like it was any other day. The possibly disturbed man was seen strolling a sidewalk in Utica wearing nothing but a pair of shoes. Utica police stopped the gentleman right in front of the Addison Miller pool. They can be seen calmly talking to the naked man who doesn't seem to have a care in the world.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Deputies arrest Mexico man following grand larceny incident on Sunday night, Monday morning
NEW HAVEN — Members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to what they called a “suspicious incident” in the town of New Haven on Sunday night involving a Mexico Academy and Central School District bus backing out of a driveway with a young male reported to be driving it.
Fatal Crash in Lee Center Under Investigation After Woman’s Car Slams into Utility Pole, Tree
A fatal crash in Oneida County is under investigation. Deputies from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office were called to Skinner Road near Brookfield Road in the town of Lee, New York at approximately 7:00am on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 after receiving notification about a single car crash. Skinner Road and...
urbancny.com
Safe Surrender – Happening Tomorrow! Wednesday, 8/17 12:30 – 3:30 pm
Show up and clear Warrants for: Traffic Violations, Local Law Violations and Non-Criminal Violations. NO FELONY WARRANTS. This event will occur at Victory Temple Fellowship Church as part of their “Ministry Outside The Walls” initiative, 817 Willow Street, Wednesday, 8/17 12:30 – 3:30 pm. The Onondaga County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
12-year-old shot in the face at vigil in Upstate NY
Utica, N.Y. - A 12-year-old and one other person were seriously injured after a shooting at a candlelight vigil in Utica on Tuesday. Around 8:15 p.m., police received reports that a 12-year-old was injured in a shooting, according to a news release from Utica police. The child was attending a...
Oneida Dispatch
New York State funds Morrisville homeless housing community
MORRISVILLE, N.Y. – New York State has awarded Christopher Community, Inc. $2.8 million to create 20 units of permanent supportive housing in the Madison County town of Morrisville, serving frail, elderly seniors with a disability or chronic condition. The money was awarded through the Homeless Housing Assistance Program, which...
WKTV
Former NEWSChannel 2 meteorologist hospitalized following stroke
UTICA, N.Y. – Former NEWSChannel 2 meteorologist, Rich Lupia, has sadly been hospitalized after suffering from a stroke. Family and friends created a GoFundMe page Tuesday to help his wife with anticipated expenses. More than $1,600 was raised by 6 p.m. Rich, his wife and their four children recently...
Queens of quilting: Cicero-based Plank Road Quilt Guild nears 40th anniversary
CICERO — In 1982, a group of seven local ladies gathered to share their love of quilting. They called themselves “the Crazy Quilters.” By the next year, they had rebranded as the “Plank Road Quilter’s Guild” as a nod to North Syracuse’s plank road — the first in the nation — built in 1846. Now […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hundreds without power after FedEx truck crashes into utility pole in Clay
Update: As of 4:30 p.m., most customers’ power had been restored, according to National Grid. Clay, N.Y. — More than 600 people in Clay were without power after a FedEx truck crashed into a utility pole shortly after 2 p.m. Monday. The truck crashed into the pole near...
Central NY student charged with bringing gun onto school bus, police say
Update 1:40 p.m.: The 18-year-old student, accused of bringing a gun on a school bus after school, was attending summer school at East Syracuse Minoa High School, police said. It is unknown if Elijah Cruz Ogando had the gun throughout the school day, Manlius police spokesperson Capt. Tina-Marie Stanton said.
Woman arraigned on sealed indictment in North Side murder; victim IDed
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 19-year-old woman wanted for a June murder by Syracuse police has been arrested and charged with murder. Arianna Bailey, 19, was arraigned on a sealed indictment Tuesday morning on charges of murder, illegal weapon possession and criminal facilitation, all felonies. She will remain jailed as...
15-year-old shot on Syracuse’s South Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg on the city’s Westside, the first of two teenagers wounded in shootings in Syracuse on Sunday. Syracuse police said the boy was shot around 11:16 a.m. in the 700 block of West Onondaga Avenue. They said he was taken to Upstate University Hospital and was expected to survive.
localsyr.com
Victory Temple hosts program with Onondaga County District Attorney to clear warrants
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Ignoring an arrest warrant will not make it go away. Now, there’s an opportunity for a fresh start for thousands of people in the City of Syracuse with non-criminal violations. A Syracuse Church will turn into a courthouse Wednesday, August 17 to clear warrants.
Ithaca police looking for restaurant wallet thief
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca are asking for help in finding a man accused of stealing a restaurant worker’s wallet over the weekend. Ithaca Police responded to a restaurant in the 100 block of West State Street around 5:00 p.m. for a report a theft. A worker at the restaurant told police that […]
flackbroadcasting.com
Mercy Flight Helicopter called to scene of Webster Hill Road ATV accident
AVA- Numerous emergency agencies were called out to the scene of an ATV accident over the weekend in Oneida County. It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the Webster Hill Road, town of Ava, between the Krupp and Dorn Spur Roads. As of this report, details regarding the crash...
Cop Logs: Fulton PD: 8/1/22 – 8/7/22
Time/Date: 23:11:00 – 08/01/22 Booking Number: 7685. -23:06:51 08/01/22 VTL0511.02A2 UM2 (6664) AGG UNLICENSED OPERATION-2ND -23:06:51 08/01/22 VTL0511.02A4 UM2 (6665) AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND:3>SUSPENSNS. -23:06:51 08/01/22 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE. -23:06:51 08/01/22 VTL0306.B I0 (3059) OPER MV W/O INSPECT CERTIFICAT. -23:06:51 08/01/22 VTL1198.9D AM0 (8067) CIRCUMVNT INTRLCK-OP...
