sciotovalleyguardian.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Pickaway Co. road closure
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Adkins Road will be closed until November for a bridge and culvert replacement project. According to the Pickaway County Engineer Department, the closure will be between Five Points Pike and Drummond Road. The replacement project is expected to be completed by November 4, 2022. Motorists...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
sciotopost.com
Update: Juvenile Who Stabbed Man with Knife in Pickaway County Will Be Charged as Adult
Pickaway – The sheriff is at the home of a report of a stabbing in the area of 9900 block of Shepard Road in Pickaway County. According to early reports, a juvenile woman stabbed a male inside the home in the hand after an altercation. The fire department/EMT was asked to stage in the area until law enforcement had the scene secured.
Woman crashes car into seminary school in North Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is facing charges after driving her car into the wall of a seminary school in the North Linden neighborhood Sunday evening, according to police. CPD state the crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. when the woman crashed the car into a brick wall of the School of Biblical Theology Seminary […]
Man critical after southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the southwest side of Columbus, according to police. Officers went to Ashberry Village Drive and Hall Road at 12:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting and found one man injured, per Columbus police. Police say the man was taken to […]
Two hurt after hit-and-run in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have been hospitalized after being hit by a car overnight Sunday in north Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police say that at around 2:30 a.m., two people were hit by a car at the intersection of Summit Street and Chittenden Avenue before the car drove away from the scene. […]
Shots fired in north Columbus bar during fight, per police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Shots were fired overnight Monday during a fight inside a north Columbus bar, according to Columbus police. Police say that around 2:30 a.m., they received reports of shots fired in Ledo’s Tavern on North High Street and officers discovered a bullet that went through the ceiling of an apartment above the […]
Driver that injured 5 people at Mason Co. Fair charged with DUI
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The driver who hit five people at the Mason County Fair is now being charged for driving under the influence, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Around 6 p.m. on Friday, Christopher L. Sturgeon, 40, lost control of his vehicle and hit two elderly victims and three juveniles. One […]
WHIZ
Two Vehicle Fatal Crash in Perry County
BEARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio-The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in Perry county involving a motorcycle and a semi. It happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday on State Route 555 in Bearfield Township. The Lancaster Post reports that 55-year-old Jerry Ruwoldt of Ohio City was riding his motorcycle north...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
WSAZ
OSHP investigate fatal motorcycle crash
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash in Meigs County Saturday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Hobson Road in Middleport. They say they found a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle went off the left side of the road and...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Man Arrested for Assault on Peace Officer After Driving Drunk
Chillicothe – A man who was belligerent with officers after being caught speeding recklessly down Douglas Street was arrested over the weekend. According to Chillicothe police, a detective was working in the area of Gilmore and Douglas around 2:51 am on 8/13/22 when he heard and saw a Motorcycle with a loud exhaust accelerating at a high rate of speed down Douglas street which is a marked 25 mph zone. When the detective started to follow the motorcycle he was able to catch up to the driver crossing the railroad tracks as Douglas and Washington. As soon as the motorcycle crossed the railroad tracks he sped up again that’s when the marked patrol vehicle turned on his overhead lights and attempted to stop. The detective reported that while he followed the motorcycle he was driving at around 65 mph in a 25 mph zone.
Man dies after crash in Perry County
BEARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck in Perry County on Friday morning. Jerry Ruwodlt, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Ruwodlt was driving north on SR-555 in his motorcycle when he crashed into Matthew Carpenter, […]
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Four Overdoses Reported in 24 Hours
ROSS – Ross county First responders had their hands full on Sunday after responding to four overdoses. The first call came in around 10:49 am on Sunday when police were dispatched to Certified at 885 Eastern Avenue in reference to an overdose. complaint. Upon arrival, contact was made with...
sciotopost.com
Man Wanted for Questioning After Sheriff Finds A Man Dead, Arrested in Ross County
ROSS – A man who was wanted for questioning around the death of a 42-year-old man in Pike county has been arrested. According to Sheriff Tracy D. Evans, reports that on August 4 2022 at 1:36 pm, his office received a call of an unresponsive male at 5711 State Route 220 Waverly, Ohio.
sunny95.com
Nightclub shooting leaves one dead
COLUMBUS – Columbus police have not named any suspects in the shooting of a man outside a downtown nightclub in the early hours of Saturday morning. Sylvester Watkins died at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center at 7:20 p.m. Saturday, approximately 18 hours after he was gunned down outside XO Nightclub in the 100 block of E. Long Street, according to Sgt. Edward Powell III of the Columbus Homicide Unit.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe Police ask for help finding a missing person
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing person. Mark A. Thompson, 27, has not been in contact with his family since last month. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Chillicothe Police Department at 740-773-1191 or email...
WHIZ
Shooting at Lazy River Lounge
A weekend shooting is under investigation by the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Lazy River Lounge on Old River Road around 2:15am Sunday. Sheriff Matt Lutz said a 33-year-old male was shot and transported to the hospital. Sheriff Lutz said at this time he’s expected to recover. No further details are being released at this time.
10-year-old hospitalized after call for possible drowning in Pataskala
PATASKALA, Ohio — A 10-year-old is hospitalized after a call for a possible drowning at a home in Pataskala Friday evening, according to the West Licking Joint Fire District. A Licking County 911 dispatcher the call came in just after 5:40 p.m. for a home on Shelter Cove Drive.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pickaway Co. mother sentenced to prison in overdose death of toddler
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A Pickaway County mother will spend the next two decades behind bars in connection with the overdose death of her 20-month-old child. Brianna Roush, 27, was indicted back in January after her child ingested the deadly synthetic drug fentanyl. Roush and Nicholas Lee, 25, admitted...
