Motley Fool
What The Merge Might Mean for Your Ethereum Holdings
A dispute in the Ethereum community could trigger a fork and spawn a new asset. Technical risk lies ahead as the road map of upgrades are deployed. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin: Millions Of People Have Crypto Wallets To Trade Monkey Pictures
Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin has once again taken a dig at NFT project Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and its community of followers. What Happened: Speaking at the Blockchain Futurist Conference in Toronto, Buterin commented on how the current use cases for private keys on a blockchain had seemingly deviated from their intended purpose.
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum Creator: ‘I Basically Expect That the Merge Is Going To Be Not Priced In’
Recently, Russian-Canadian programmer Vitalik Buterin, the creator of Ethereum ($ETH), commented on the upcoming “Merge” hard fork, which is when the Ethereum network is making the transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains the Merge upgrade, which is expected to take place on the...
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire cofounder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old cofounder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
americanmilitarynews.com
US military tested something with Elon Musk – here’s what it is
Earlier this year, the United States Air Force started testing Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet to see if it could be used to support F-35A fighter jets in locations that are typically isolated. The 388th Fighter Wing’s Operations Support Squadron stated in a March 31 press release that the...
More homebuyers are taking a cue from Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and buying up real estate to create 'compounds' in their neighborhoods and keep investors out
Neighbors in Massachusetts joined forces and finances to buy a home for nearly $3 million and keep investors out, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Panic sparked over Elon Musk’s ‘terrifying’ humanoid Tesla robot set to be unveiled next month
TESLA may be known for creating arguably sexy vehicles of Tomorrowland, but now they are set to reveal their first expansion into proper robotics. The brand's annual shareholders' meeting last week saw a sneak peek at Optimus, its premiere humanoid robot. Despite Musk's excitement to release the Tesla Bot, some...
Elon Musk's Brain-Chip Company Neuralink Gets Overtaken In US By Australian Startup
Australia-based startup Synchron planted its fifth brain-computer device and the first into the brain of a U.S. patient, emerging as a potential rival to Tesla Inc's TSLA CEO Elon Musk's Neuralink, which is yet to receive a regulatory nod. What Happened: Doctors at the Mount Sinai West medical center in...
China's Newest Threat to Western Civilization Could Be In Your Home Right Now
The U.S. and U.K. banned Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd from its 5G telecoms networks citing national security threats from China. The U.K. also cracked down on the surveillance equipment from Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, which Washington has already blacklisted. Recently, the U.S....
u.today
SHIB Owners to Be on “Lookout,” Someone Massively Buys ADA for Unknown Reason, Vitalik Buterin Presents New Feature for ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Shiba Inu owners should be on "lookout," says David Gokhshtein. Founder of Gokhshtein Media David Gokhshtein has once again shown support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. In a recent tweet, he hinted at the bursting potential of the meme crypto, writing that the meme crypto looks like “it wants to rip” and posting a "watch out" emoji alongside. This is not the first time Gokhshtein endorses SHIB. In May, the former U.S. congressional candidate stated that Shiba Inu has a great model and that the next few months could be essential for the canine coin. In the meantime, Shiba Inu teases upcoming new implementations such as Shibarium, the Layer 2 platform in which SHIB: The Metaverse will be developed, along with SHI, the Shiba ecosystem stablecoin.
Creepy artificial intelligence spotted creating its own science that even human experts don’t understand
A CREEPY artificial intelligence has left scientists puzzled after it discovered physics that even professionals still don't understand. Physics is one of the more rigid disciplines in science with complex equations and exact measurements for secrets to be revealed. Professor of engineering at Columbia University Hod Lipson said it is...
India's Adani — Leaving Musk, Bezos In Dust When It Comes To 2022 Wealth Gain — Now Plans To Establish New Alumina Refinery With $5.2B Investment
Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the Adani Group — plans to invest $5.2 billion to set up an alumina refinery in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, reported Bloomberg. The refinery will bear an annual capacity of 4 million tons, as per a statement by the local government, it said.
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum Foundation clarifies that the upcoming Merge upgrade will not reduce gas fees
According to a new clarification by the Ethereum Foundation on Wednesday, the network's upcoming proof-of-stake transitory upgrade — dubbed the "Merge," — will not reduce gas fees. Regarding this, the Ethereum Foundation wrote:. "Gas fees are a product of network demand relative to the network's capacity. The Merge...
Tech Times
Avantsoft is Bringing LATAM to the Forefront of Software Development
The demand for qualified software developers has been rising for a decade, and there's no sign of that demand dropping. In fact, jobs for software professionals are expected to grow by over 20% by 2028, which is faster than the expected growth rate for every other occupation. The only problem is that there is more demand for the services than there are developers to do the work.
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: The “Merge” Protocol Upgrade Will Not Lower Ethereum’s Gas Fees
Contrary to what many seem to believe, Ethereum’s upcoming “Merge” hard fork, which is when the Ethereum network is making the transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS), will not lower Ethereum’s gas fees (i.e. transaction costs). Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains The Merge, which...
TechCrunch
Web3 giant Parity Technologies teams up with Watr over platform to track ethical commodities
Creating a “nutrition label” so that it would be possible to track the provenance of a commodity – be it coal or pork bellies – is considered by many to be the holy grail of that sector, and – these days – especially if CO2 emissions is factored in. We covered how the Watr Foundation, a Swiss-registered foundation created by experience commodities founders, plans to do this via the use of blockchains, incorporating the technology into commodities trading.
Missed Out on Ethereum? Here's What to Buy Now
Polygon, best known as a scaling solution for Ethereum, is now making aggressive moves into gaming, entertainment, and the metaverse. This could be an exciting ride for investors.
cryptopotato.com
Coinbase Plans to Halt Ethereum Deposits and Withdrawals During the Merge
Even after the merge, staked ETH will still be unavailable for withdrawal for many months to come. Coinbase – the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States – will temporarily suspend Ethereum-based deposits and withdrawals during September’s “merge” upgrade. The exchange posted a blog post...
Web 3.0 and Centralized Exchanges: How Crypto Exchanges Will Work in the Decentralized Internet Era
To begin with, let's define the concept of what WEB 3.0 is. Ordinal number 3 tells us that there were also 1.0 and 2.0. Web 1.0 (1989-2005), or the static Internet, was the first one and offered access to only a limited amount of information without interacting with users. Web...
Breakthrough in nuclear fusion energy: Ignition confirmed in record 1.3 megajoule shot
In August 2021, a nuclear yield of more than 1.3 megajoules was achieved. On the first anniversary of the event, papers were released describing it. The event could revolutionize the industry. Last year in August, a yield of more than 1.3 megajoules (MJ) was achieved at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s...
