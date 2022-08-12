ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What The Merge Might Mean for Your Ethereum Holdings

A dispute in the Ethereum community could trigger a fork and spawn a new asset. Technical risk lies ahead as the road map of upgrades are deployed. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
US military tested something with Elon Musk – here’s what it is

Earlier this year, the United States Air Force started testing Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet to see if it could be used to support F-35A fighter jets in locations that are typically isolated. The 388th Fighter Wing’s Operations Support Squadron stated in a March 31 press release that the...
SHIB Owners to Be on “Lookout,” Someone Massively Buys ADA for Unknown Reason, Vitalik Buterin Presents New Feature for ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Shiba Inu owners should be on "lookout," says David Gokhshtein. Founder of Gokhshtein Media David Gokhshtein has once again shown support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. In a recent tweet, he hinted at the bursting potential of the meme crypto, writing that the meme crypto looks like “it wants to rip” and posting a "watch out" emoji alongside. This is not the first time Gokhshtein endorses SHIB. In May, the former U.S. congressional candidate stated that Shiba Inu has a great model and that the next few months could be essential for the canine coin. In the meantime, Shiba Inu teases upcoming new implementations such as Shibarium, the Layer 2 platform in which SHIB: The Metaverse will be developed, along with SHI, the Shiba ecosystem stablecoin.
Avantsoft is Bringing LATAM to the Forefront of Software Development

The demand for qualified software developers has been rising for a decade, and there's no sign of that demand dropping. In fact, jobs for software professionals are expected to grow by over 20% by 2028, which is faster than the expected growth rate for every other occupation. The only problem is that there is more demand for the services than there are developers to do the work.
$ETH: The “Merge” Protocol Upgrade Will Not Lower Ethereum’s Gas Fees

Contrary to what many seem to believe, Ethereum’s upcoming “Merge” hard fork, which is when the Ethereum network is making the transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS), will not lower Ethereum’s gas fees (i.e. transaction costs). Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains The Merge, which...
Web3 giant Parity Technologies teams up with Watr over platform to track ethical commodities

Creating a “nutrition label” so that it would be possible to track the provenance of a commodity – be it coal or pork bellies – is considered by many to be the holy grail of that sector, and – these days – especially if CO2 emissions is factored in. We covered how the Watr Foundation, a Swiss-registered foundation created by experience commodities founders, plans to do this via the use of blockchains, incorporating the technology into commodities trading.
Coinbase Plans to Halt Ethereum Deposits and Withdrawals During the Merge

Even after the merge, staked ETH will still be unavailable for withdrawal for many months to come. Coinbase – the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States – will temporarily suspend Ethereum-based deposits and withdrawals during September’s “merge” upgrade. The exchange posted a blog post...
