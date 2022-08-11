Catholic High products Hill-Green, LeBlanc primed to reach even greater heights this fall

Read full article on original website
Letters: A room full of coaches but not a single question for LHSAA executive director
If ever there was a sound so loud for all to hear it has to be the total silence from coaches statewide when they were given a chance to ask questions of Louisiana High School Athletic Association Executive Director Ed Bonine during the just ended coach's convention in Baton Rouge.
Two Zachary High School girls’ basketball players commit to colleges
Zachary High School girls’ basketball players Alissa O’Dell and Bria Raymond have committed to playing basketball after graduating from Zachary High School. O’Dell has committed to play at Loyola University in New Orleans, and Raymond has committed to play for Baton Rouge Community College in Baton Rouge.
Southern football season ticket sales on the rise
Eric Dooley has yet to coach his first game as Southern’s new football coach, but hiring the popular former Jaguars assistant is already paying off for the school. Season ticket sales are up by about 1,500 over last year and athletic director Roman Banks is hoping for more. He said the school has sold 6,500 and thinks the number could rise as high as 7,500 with the season just less than three weeks away.
Fête-Dieu du Teche opens with French Mass in Leonville, concludes in St. Martinville
The eighth annual Fête-Dieu du Teche will be Monday, beginning with an 8 a.m. French Mass at St. Leo’s in Leonville. The Most Rev. J. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of Lafayette, will be the celebrant. The 40-mile Eucharistic Procession on the Bayou Teche will coincide with the continuing National...
Here's the story behind the only gym in Louisiana dedicated to unique people
Damon Vincent grew up with congenital adrenal hyperplasia, a condition that prevents adrenal glands from producing sufficient cortisol. Now 26 and owner of Unique Health & Fitness in Lafayette, Vincent has dedicated his career to helping athletes with special needs. He spoke about his passion with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
LSU's Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier split reps after Myles Brennan's departure
LSU redshirt freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels shared reps with the first-team offense during practice Monday in the wake of Myles Brennan's departure. Nussmeier, who had been limited during Thursday’s practice with a Grade 1 ankle sprain, returned fully to practice Monday, commanding the first-team...
Scott Rabalais: The obstacles he faced made LSU's Myles Brennan a unique inspiration
My heart goes out to Myles Brennan. Yes, there are more tragic figures in the world. Brennan is young, handsome, articulate, part of a branch of the legendary restaurant-owning family, and has a beautiful fiancée he proposed to on the field in Tiger Stadium last December. LSU put out...
Football is a kick and much more Ascension Catholic's Landon Szubinski
Landon Szubinski came to Ascension Catholic as a sophomore transfer after spending his freshmen year at Denham Springs. He did not know anyone in Donaldsonville and had no idea what his football future might me. Two years later, plenty has changed. “Everyone welcomed me to Ascension Catholic, the staff and...
LSU football continues to come up big with local recruits. The latest is from Zachary.
Zachary safety Kylin Jackson knows how to react quickly to make a big play, but the tables were turned as a crowd of teammates, friends and family awaited Jackson’s college decision. The 6-foot-2, 196-pound Jackson committed to LSU over Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon in an event held at...
Indian street food, Turkey Cajun poboy and French fries with Ranch: Best things we ate this week
Indian street food board and biting basket from Tap 65. Tap 65 is one of Baton Rouge's most Instagramable restaurants. The colorful papadums and fryums in the biting basket are no exception. The appetizer comes with green chutney and sweet & sour chutney. Tap 65 is located at 515 Mouton...
Position change has LSU's Jaquelin Roy excited about Tigers' defensive front for 2022 season
Practicing and playing his high school ball in the shadows of Tiger Stadium steeled Jaquelin Roy’s desire to become part of the LSU football team. Nothing was going to change that. Certainly not a tough freshman season when the four-star defensive tackle who played just across the campus at University High was pushed hard by his coaches, or an unfulfilling sophomore campaign.
How the first Louisiana drive-thru daiquiri stand beat Lafayette city hall and made history
Sitting in a 14-by-30 metal building on the busiest street in Lafayette that day in November 1981, David Ervin knew he needed only about 2% of the cars to turn in and patronize his business to be successful. But he also knew this: His business — a drive-thru daiquiri stand...
Candidates for Lafayette police chief will be put to the test Thursday. Here’s what the exam is like
The five remaining candidates vying to become Lafayette’s next police chief will have their knowledge of the role tested Thursday as they take a required state exam. Micky Broussard, chairman of the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board, said testing will begin at 9 a.m. in the Lafayette Police Department’s third-floor training room.
Zachary High School child nutrition program manager honored
The Zachary Community School District Child Nutrition Program and Louisiana Fit Kids celebrated Catherine Young as this month’s School Nutrition Program Manager Spotlight. Young’s career includes 24 years of food service experience, including two years as the child nutrition program manager at Zachary High School. She was honored at the August School Board meeting by the School Board and Bianca Plant, the district's supervisor of child nutrition.
Residents, alumni get chance to sound off on return of Capitol High to Baton Rouge control
As state and local education leaders try to hash out the next plan for Capitol High School in Baton Rouge, members of the Capitol community this week will get a chance to say what they want for the historic school. This forum on “The Future of Capitol High” is set...
This hotel near the Lafayette airport sold for $18.45 million
A hotel near the Lafayette Regional Airport has been sold for $18.45 million, records show. Investors connected to SPI Holdings of Dallas bought the Woodspring Suites Lafayette, 200 Hugh Wallis Road, from Gulf Coast Hotel Management, land records show. It also bought the Lake Charles property at 3202 N. Power Centre Parkway for $15.1 million.
Ascension woman accused in federal scam in Louisiana also charged in Georgia conspiracy
An Ascension Parish woman accused in Louisiana of defrauding the federal government of more than $500,000 faces new charges in Georgia, where she has been accused in a racketeering conspiracy, authorities said. The Troup County, Ga., grand jury charged Tynea Gray and another Louisiana woman this month after their arrest...
Are you read for some football? Here's everything you need to know about the Broncos football season.
It’s that time of year when local families are planning their fall schedule around Zachary High and Northwestern Middle football. Is it safe it have a Friday night wedding in October? That often depends on Zachary's football schedule. After an undefeated 2021 season, the Broncos have a tough 2022...
Baker School System staff holds annual convocation to start new year
On Aug. 3, the City of Baker School System held its annual Back-to-School Convocation themed “Greatness on the Move.”. The master of ceremony was Roland Stewart, 2022 Baker High School Teacher of the Year, and the Baker High Symphony of Soul and Baker High School cheerleaders performed. The City...
Promotions at Postlethwaite & Netterville, LSU Law, Lofton Security Service
Olivia Gulino has joined the staff of The TJC Group as manager of administration. The TJC Group is a business consulting firm that handles communications, governmental and regulatory affairs and community engagement for clients such as Shell, ExxonMobil, BASF and Louisiana Economic Development. Gulino previously was a teacher at St....
