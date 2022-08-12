Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Story of guitar recovered after EKY flooding receives national attention
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Residents of the small town of Buckhorn in Perry County say recovering from the flooding will take a long time. One family who lost their home says what they still have will get them through. Despite so much loss, they say they still have their faith and it’s evident in other blessings from the day of the flood.
wymt.com
City of Hazard Utilities shares updates on water situation in Perry County
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Hazard Utilities posted a statement on Facebook Monday saying the city’s water plant had damages to its raw water pumps and is now using spare resources. Officials said they have ordered new pumps, and the old pumps were damaged by...
WKYT 27
Lexington firefighters are always prepared to help places like Eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The flooding in eastern Kentucky required Lexington firefighters to step up and help. Captain Brett Gavin with the Lexington Fire Department said it was a humbling experience. Gavin was the liaison for Perry County. “We’re making sure they’re taking the needs of the community down below,...
wdrb.com
Chemical spill in Floyd County creek causes water to turn blue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Floyd County Emergency Management was called to a New Albany creek that turned blue. The agency posted on Facebook saying they were notified Friday of an unknown chemical spill in Fall Run Creek. The Floyd County Health Department and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management also...
WKYT 27
Gas leak at Georgetown Toyota
Kentucky National Guard rescues in eastern Ky. LexArts said more Horse Mania horses were vandalized. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Burglar steals safe from longtime Lexington bakery. Updated: May. 3, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT. Burglar steals safe from longtime Lexington bakery.
WKYT 27
ARH employee narrowly escapes rising floodwaters with family; home a total loss
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - ARH has been raising money and collecting donations for employees and other flood survivors in eastern Kentucky. One employee there worked through the night to get her family to safety. Lee Ann McIntyre lives in Perry County, and lost her family home and their cars...
WLWT 5
Chemical mixing accident at Kentucky Toyota plant prompts evacuation
Part of the Toyota Plant in Georgetown, Kentucky was evacuated Monday due to an accidental chemical mixing. A spokesperson from Scott County Emergency Management, Michael Hennigan, said there was an accidental mixing of two chemicals in the paint plant area, and that caused the release of some sort of gas.
Kentucky sheriff gives update on dead 12-year-old
The sheriff’s office said they responded to an assault report at around 11 p.m. when they found Stacy Collins suffering from an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound.
WTVQ
Lexington Police on scene of shooting on Centre Parkway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Saturday around 8:00 p.m., Lexington police officers responded to the 1300 block of Centre Parkway for a report of a person shot. Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. A man who was shot was taken to the hospital. Police say...
spectrumnews1.com
Eastern Kentucky community works together to create a temporary bridge to cross
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — The mantra “Kentuckians helping Kentuckians” continues in the most flood-ravaged parts of the state. Many bridges have been destroyed, cutting off access to people’s homes. In Knott County, one man started working on a solution to help his neighbors get access to the main road.
WKYT 27
Breathitt County flood victim was ‘overwhelmed with loss,’ friends say
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear said the death toll, more than two weeks after the flooding in eastern Kentucky, is up to 39. We’re learning more about that 39th victim. Tony Calhoun was from Breathitt County, and a well-known filmmaker in the area. His death is the second we know of to come in the aftermath of the flooding.
WTVQ
Lexington Police investigate 2nd Saturday night shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating a 2nd shooting that happened on Saturday night. On August 13, 2022, at 10:42 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Scottsdale Circle for shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man...
WKYT 27
Police investigate late-night hit-and-run downtown
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a crash in downtown Lexington that sent one man to the hospital. The crash happened at the intersection of North Broadway and West Second Street at around 11:00 Saturday night. Police say that a man riding a bike was struck by a car,...
wymt.com
Perry County teens host teacher shower for educators impacted by flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For Perry County teens Samantha Turner and Kyli Short, helping their local teachers following July’s flood was a no-brainer. “They gave to us our whole lives, so we just wanted to try to give back to them,” said Turner. Sixteen-year-old Short has special ties...
WKYT 27
Police investigate Scottsdale Circle shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are currently investigating a shooting on Scottsdale Circle. Officers were dispatched at around 10:45 pm on Saturday night. They responded to a report of between five and six shots fired at 429 Scottsdale Circle. When police arrived, they found a male victim suffering from...
wymt.com
‘Rainstorm to an Armageddon’: Eastern Ky. family cleaning up from flood damage
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Tim Deaton and his family live in the Rowdy community of Perry County. They now spend their time cleaning up a more than one-hundred-year-old home at Holliday Farm and Garden. ”Woke up around 1:00 in the morning, and it went from being a rainstorm to...
Pee Dee pastor delivers supplies to Kentucky flood victims
MARION, S.C. (WBTW)– After recent flooding in Kentucky killed more than three dozen people, a Pee Dee pastor said he felt obligated to help. Pastor Larry Williams of the Tabernacle of God Ministries preached to the congregation at Word of God Christian Ministries in Marion on Sunday, telling parishioners about his work in the Bluegrass […]
westkentuckystar.com
Two cases of deadly cattle disease detected in Kentucky
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in different parts of the state. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in...
clayconews.com
Pursuit Arrest after Complaint Investigation of Subject with Mask driving Lawnmower on wrong side of Highway 472 in Clay County, Kentucky
MANCHESTER, KY (August 14, 2022) - Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at approximately 12:15 A.M., Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Sgt. Jeremy Gabbard and Deputy Jared Smith arrested Donny Byrd, 33 of Woodbine Drive. The arrest occurred when...
foxlexington.com
Lexington man, woman killed in accidental collision
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An 87-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man were killed in an accidental collision near Harrodsburg Road on Sunday. Evelyn and David Powers, both of Lexington, were killed at Dogwood Trace Boulevard after sustaining multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The two were declared dead at...
