Summer is finally coming to a close but the fun is not over yet! The American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park has just opened in Santa Ana featuring 17,000 sq. ft. of trusses, swings, climbing walls, bridges, and an inflatable obstacle course. Based on the NBC show, American Ninja Warrior, which ran for 13 seasons, the adventure park has opened so that everyone can test their skills and train to be a ninja.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO