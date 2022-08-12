Read full article on original website
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in California
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los Angeles
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It's Not Who You Think)
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your date
myburbank.com
Summer Family Fun: American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park
Summer is finally coming to a close but the fun is not over yet! The American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park has just opened in Santa Ana featuring 17,000 sq. ft. of trusses, swings, climbing walls, bridges, and an inflatable obstacle course. Based on the NBC show, American Ninja Warrior, which ran for 13 seasons, the adventure park has opened so that everyone can test their skills and train to be a ninja.
Keisuke Ramen Making Los Angeles Debut in Torrance
The company is also opening a new location in The Shops at Mission Viejo
SoCal to see sunny skies, hot temps Tuesday
Southern California will be hot and sunny again on Tuesday.
A once-‘organ-ized’ Los Cerritos home now offers silence and space
The home, built in 1949, was originally designed to be constructed around an electric organ. The post A once-‘organ-ized’ Los Cerritos home now offers silence and space appeared first on Long Beach Post.
TMZ.com
L.A. Shelter Frustrated by Kanye, Please Deliver What You Promised
10:43 AM PT -- Troy Vaughn, President and CEO of Los Angeles Mission, tells TMZ ... "We have absolutely had collaborative discussions with Ye about improving the lives of the unhoused on Skid Row, especially through design as he mentioned in his tweet. We are extremely optimistic that Ye will be an instrumental force in helping us launch The Skid Row Revitalization Project in the coming months."
IN PHOTOS: Jazz Festival returns to Downtown Long Beach
After 32 consecutive years at Rainbow Lagoon Park, the popular jazz festival was forced to take a hiatus due to COVID-19, but returned this year. The post IN PHOTOS: Jazz Festival returns to Downtown Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Santa Clarita Radio
Hiker Pronounced Dead In Towsley Canyon
An unresponsive hiker was pronounced dead on a hiking trail in Towsley Canyon Monday morning. Around 10 a.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a man found unconscious and not breathing at the top of a trail in Towsley Canyon on the 24300 block of The Old Road In Newhall, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
enjoyorangecounty.com
Marriott Newport Coast Villas Guide
An expert guide to visiting the Marriot Newport Villas (MNV) including detailed property descriptions with pictures, things to know and things to do. We are local to Orange County and have had many family staycations at this coastal resort over the years. Website: https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/laxnc-marriotts-newport-coast-villas/overview/. Address: 23000 Newport Coast Drive, Newport...
foxla.com
Celebration of life held for fruit vendor killed in Gardena
GARDENA, Calif. - As Aztec dancers moved to traditional music there was a celebration of life for Severino Guttierez, a 34-year-old street vendor who everyone knew as "Elias." For 11 years "Elias" sold fruit from his cart after coming here from Mexico. Sheriff's deputies say that on Aug. 4 in Gardena two men tried to rob him before shooting and killing him. His 7-year-old daughter watched as it happened.
Street takeover mob trashes Harbor Gateway 7-Eleven
Police were called to a 7-Eleven store in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of Los Angeles after a mob ransacked the location during an apparent street takeover early Monday morning. Officers could be seen entering the looted convenience store near the intersection of West El Segundo Boulevard and South Figueroa Street around 12:45 a.m. Knocked over […]
This Long Beach Store Is A Candy Shop Of The World's Most Wacky Snacks and Drinks
Snack nation: This Long Beach's exotic food and drinks store is a dream come true for snack lovers. (Los Angeles, CA) - Looking for something truly unique to bite into? Read on to find out where you can find some of the most interesting snacks and drinks in Los Angeles County.
foxla.com
WATCH: Good Samaritan in Hollywood stops attack, robbery on elderly man
LOS ANGELES - Shocking video shows a good Samaritan coming to the rescue of an elderly man being attacked and robbed in Hollywood. Surveillance video shows a person sucker punch an elderly man getting tackled by a business owner. Tim Ratcliff ran down the wannabe thief after he took the...
North Italia Coming to Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance
The restaurant will open next to Frida's Mexican Cuisine
LAPD Ends Investigation Into Fatal Anne Heche Crash
Los Angeles police have officially ended their investigation into the crash that resulted in the death of actress Anne Heche and a fire that destroyed a two-story home in Mar Vista.
2urbangirls.com
ABC revokes license of Bottom’s Up Tavern in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif.- The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) has revoked the liquor license of the Bottom’s Up Tavern located at 1739 East Artesia Boulevard in Long Beach. Alcohol sales are immediately prohibited. ABC agents opened an investigation following a fatal crash on March 1 that took...
spectrumnews1.com
Anne Heche, screen star with troubled life, dies at age 53, following injury in fiery crash
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anne Heche, screen star with troubled life, dies at age 53, following injury in fiery crash. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days
The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline.The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District. The area also covers 6 million people where households has been limited to one-day...
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Police Handcuff San Rafael School Custodian
We are receiving unprecedented comments on the article below. “Colorado Boulevard” would like to remind readers that we have the right to review any User Posting and to delete, remove, move, edit or reject, without notice to you. Comments that may be deemed offensive, indecent, or objectionable, will be deleted.
Over 4 million L.A. County residents asked to suspend outdoor watering next month
More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County will be asked to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days next month while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a water pipeline.
vanlifewanderer.com
The 16 Best Anaheim Restaurants In 2022
With the almost endless amount of options for restaurants in Anaheim, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear! To make your life a little bit easier, our local guide has handpicked the 16 best restaurants that Anaheim has to offer.
