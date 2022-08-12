ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

myburbank.com

Summer Family Fun: American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park

Summer is finally coming to a close but the fun is not over yet! The American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park has just opened in Santa Ana featuring 17,000 sq. ft. of trusses, swings, climbing walls, bridges, and an inflatable obstacle course. Based on the NBC show, American Ninja Warrior, which ran for 13 seasons, the adventure park has opened so that everyone can test their skills and train to be a ninja.
SANTA ANA, CA
TMZ.com

L.A. Shelter Frustrated by Kanye, Please Deliver What You Promised

10:43 AM PT -- Troy Vaughn, President and CEO of Los Angeles Mission, tells TMZ ... "We have absolutely had collaborative discussions with Ye about improving the lives of the unhoused on Skid Row, especially through design as he mentioned in his tweet. We are extremely optimistic that Ye will be an instrumental force in helping us launch The Skid Row Revitalization Project in the coming months."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Hiker Pronounced Dead In Towsley Canyon

An unresponsive hiker was pronounced dead on a hiking trail in Towsley Canyon Monday morning. Around 10 a.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a man found unconscious and not breathing at the top of a trail in Towsley Canyon on the 24300 block of The Old Road In Newhall, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
enjoyorangecounty.com

Marriott Newport Coast Villas Guide

An expert guide to visiting the Marriot Newport Villas (MNV) including detailed property descriptions with pictures, things to know and things to do. We are local to Orange County and have had many family staycations at this coastal resort over the years. Website: https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/laxnc-marriotts-newport-coast-villas/overview/. Address: 23000 Newport Coast Drive, Newport...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Celebration of life held for fruit vendor killed in Gardena

GARDENA, Calif. - As Aztec dancers moved to traditional music there was a celebration of life for Severino Guttierez, a 34-year-old street vendor who everyone knew as "Elias." For 11 years "Elias" sold fruit from his cart after coming here from Mexico. Sheriff's deputies say that on Aug. 4 in Gardena two men tried to rob him before shooting and killing him. His 7-year-old daughter watched as it happened.
GARDENA, CA
KTLA

Street takeover mob trashes Harbor Gateway 7-Eleven

Police were called to a 7-Eleven store in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of Los Angeles after a mob ransacked the location during an apparent street takeover early Monday morning. Officers could be seen entering the looted convenience store near the intersection of West El Segundo Boulevard and South Figueroa Street around 12:45 a.m. Knocked over […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

ABC revokes license of Bottom’s Up Tavern in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif.- The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) has revoked the liquor license of the Bottom’s Up Tavern located at 1739 East Artesia Boulevard in Long Beach. Alcohol sales are immediately prohibited. ABC agents opened an investigation following a fatal crash on March 1 that took...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days

The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline.The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District. The area also covers 6 million people where households has been limited to one-day...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Police Handcuff San Rafael School Custodian

We are receiving unprecedented comments on the article below. “Colorado Boulevard” would like to remind readers that we have the right to review any User Posting and to delete, remove, move, edit or reject, without notice to you. Comments that may be deemed offensive, indecent, or objectionable, will be deleted.
PASADENA, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 16 Best Anaheim Restaurants In 2022

With the almost endless amount of options for restaurants in Anaheim, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear! To make your life a little bit easier, our local guide has handpicked the 16 best restaurants that Anaheim has to offer.
ANAHEIM, CA

