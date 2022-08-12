Read full article on original website
WATCH VIDEO: Alleged animal abuse at K-9 academy in Louisiana
Videos allegedly taken inside a K-9 academy in Rapides Parish, La. are sparking outrage. One dog owner and her attorney are now speaking out, hoping to shut down the facility.
Alexandria: Top 7 Best Places To Visit In Alexandria, Louisiana
Tourist Attractions-Places To Visit In Alexandria Louisiana. If you’ve ever wanted to visit Alexandria Louisiana, you may be wondering where to start. This ninth-largest city in Louisiana is the parish seat of Rapides Parish. Located on the banks of the Red River, it is virtually in the geographic center of Louisiana.
Leesville man accused of timber theft
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - A man from Leesville has been accused of stealing timber in Vernon and Rapides Parish. The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry said James “Travis” Johnson has been charged in total with three counts of timber theft of less than $25,000 and three counts of making false statements regarding rightful ownership of forest products.
Person of interest in disappearance of Acadiana ride-share driver in court ahead of unrelated trial
Brandon Francisco, 36, of Mansura, who is a person-of-interest in the disappearance of Ella Goodie of Scott, was in court in Rapides Parish on Wednesday, ahead of a trial scheduled in two weeks in a different case on a charge of attempted second-degree murder, according to KPLC. In addition to...
RPSO investigating social media videos depicting alleged animal cruelty
Alex Orenzcuk takes a look into the viral videos grabbing the attention of Cenla residents depicting the alleged abuse of a dog. The monkeypox virus is continuing to spread around the world and the nation, with the CDC reporting that the U.S. now has over 10,000 confirmed cases. RPSB bus...
Police find guns investigating loud party
Two Monroe men were arrested after Ruston Police responded to a large loud party last Tuesday evening. While some officers were dealing with the party, another officer was stationed at the front gate of University Club Apartments at 1201 W California Ave. to restrict entry to anyone who did not live in the apartments. A gray Dodge truck pulled into the apartments and the officer saw smoke coming from inside the cab. When the driver rolled down the window, the officer saw a large cloud of smoke coming from inside the truck and smelled the odor of suspected burning marijuana.
Natchez man says he fell victim to moving company scam
NATCHEZ — A Natchez man says he was the victim of a moving company embezzlement scheme that has led to the arrest of two men in Oxford. An employee and the owner of Spyder Moving Services, a moving company that services areas throughout Mississippi and Tennessee, were arrested this week on embezzlement charges in.
APD addresses of suspected animal cruelty
Alexandria, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is aware of a video circulating online of Tina Frey involving suspected animal cruelty. Ms. Frey is not and has not been employed by the Alexandria Police Department. The matter is currently under investigation by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Ruston man accused of pointing gun at victims during heated argument; assaulted girlfriend
On Friday, August 12, 2022, at approximately 7:59 AM, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a residence on the 4000 block of Booker Street in reference to a domestic disturbance.
Body recovered from Red River in apparent suicide
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police Department recovered a body from the Red River Sunday morning from an apparent suicide. At approximately 8:27 a.m., APD was contacted regarding a person in the Red River near the floating dock near the Riverfront Amphitheater. Nearly two hours later, at 10:15 a.m., the Alexandria Fire Department recovered the body/
Louisiana School Makes ESPN’s List of Worst Football Teams
An ESPN computer program has analyzed the data and based on its programming has determined that one of the five worst college football teams in the nation is a Louisiana school. Now, that's a tough pill to swallow from a state that has a long and storied tradition of putting winners on the gridiron.
State promotes affordable housing options in Northeast Louisiana
Grambling, La. (KNOE) - Efforts are underway to develop rural communities using state and federal funding. On Aug. 15, the Louisiana Housing Corporation (LHC) and USDA Rural Development launched a statewide tour to educate leaders, developers and residents on obtaining funding opportunities for affordable housing. “We have an affordable housing...
After confusion over who is now prosecuting deadly hit and run case, matter continued
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A 29-year-old Oakdale woman, charged in a hit and run crash that killed a cyclist just south of Alexandria, was back in court on Wednesday, August 10, for a pretrial conference. Lacy Jordan is facing charges of hit and run, negligent homicide, careless operation of a...
Natchez woman arrested for fraud; more than $184,000 stolen investigators say
VIDALIA, La. — A Natchez woman is accused of robbing a Concordia Parish business she worked at of more than $184,000, investigators said. Krysten H. Jones, 37, of Natchez, was arrested Wednesday on charges of bank fraud, felony theft, forgery, money laundering, identity theft and computer fraud. Her bond...
WANTED: Suspect in fatal shooting on Rapides Avenue, Ball Powell Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for your help in locating a man wanted in connection with the homicide that occurred on Rapides Avenue near Ball Powell Street on Monday, August 8. APD said Charvick Rachal, 31, is wanted for second-degree murder and illegal possession of...
Monroe Police responds to Gordon Avenue shooting; 2 victims in serious but stable condition
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 11, 2022, shortly before 5 AM, Monroe Police responded to a shooting that occurred on the 2600 block of Gordon Avenue in Monroe, La. According to police, they located two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital and were listed in serious […]
Woman arrested after stealing over $184K from Vidalia business owner, deputies say
On July 21, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office began an investigation into financial crimes after receiving a call from a Vidalia business owner, regarding numerous financial transactions being conducted without authorization.
Monroe man accused of stealing cigarettes in drive-thru window; arrested
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe Police were dispatched to Smoker’s Paradise Tabacco Shop on the 3000 block of Cypress Street on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, around 8:43 PM, in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who mentioned a […]
MISSING TEEN: West Monroe Police searching for 14-year-old, last seen on August 4th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is searching for 14-year-old Alajai Wallace who was reported as a runaway juvenile on August 4, 2022. Wallace was last seen wearing blue, pink, and purple hair. According to officers, Wallace has been in contact with her family; however, she refuses to return home. If […]
