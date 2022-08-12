ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jena, LA

nomadlawyer.org

Alexandria: Top 7 Best Places To Visit In Alexandria, Louisiana

Tourist Attractions-Places To Visit In Alexandria Louisiana. If you’ve ever wanted to visit Alexandria Louisiana, you may be wondering where to start. This ninth-largest city in Louisiana is the parish seat of Rapides Parish. Located on the banks of the Red River, it is virtually in the geographic center of Louisiana.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Leesville man accused of timber theft

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - A man from Leesville has been accused of stealing timber in Vernon and Rapides Parish. The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry said James “Travis” Johnson has been charged in total with three counts of timber theft of less than $25,000 and three counts of making false statements regarding rightful ownership of forest products.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Police find guns investigating loud party

Two Monroe men were arrested after Ruston Police responded to a large loud party last Tuesday evening. While some officers were dealing with the party, another officer was stationed at the front gate of University Club Apartments at 1201 W California Ave. to restrict entry to anyone who did not live in the apartments. A gray Dodge truck pulled into the apartments and the officer saw smoke coming from inside the cab. When the driver rolled down the window, the officer saw a large cloud of smoke coming from inside the truck and smelled the odor of suspected burning marijuana.
RUSTON, LA
Natchez Democrat

Natchez man says he fell victim to moving company scam

NATCHEZ — A Natchez man says he was the victim of a moving company embezzlement scheme that has led to the arrest of two men in Oxford. An employee and the owner of Spyder Moving Services, a moving company that services areas throughout Mississippi and Tennessee, were arrested this week on embezzlement charges in.
cenlanow.com

APD addresses of suspected animal cruelty

Alexandria, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is aware of a video circulating online of Tina Frey involving suspected animal cruelty. Ms. Frey is not and has not been employed by the Alexandria Police Department. The matter is currently under investigation by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KNOE TV8

Body recovered from Red River in apparent suicide

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police Department recovered a body from the Red River Sunday morning from an apparent suicide. At approximately 8:27 a.m., APD was contacted regarding a person in the Red River near the floating dock near the Riverfront Amphitheater. Nearly two hours later, at 10:15 a.m., the Alexandria Fire Department recovered the body/
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KNOE TV8

State promotes affordable housing options in Northeast Louisiana

Grambling, La. (KNOE) - Efforts are underway to develop rural communities using state and federal funding. On Aug. 15, the Louisiana Housing Corporation (LHC) and USDA Rural Development launched a statewide tour to educate leaders, developers and residents on obtaining funding opportunities for affordable housing. “We have an affordable housing...
GRAMBLING, LA
Natchez Democrat

Natchez woman arrested for fraud; more than $184,000 stolen investigators say

VIDALIA, La. — A Natchez woman is accused of robbing a Concordia Parish business she worked at of more than $184,000, investigators said. Krysten H. Jones, 37, of Natchez, was arrested Wednesday on charges of bank fraud, felony theft, forgery, money laundering, identity theft and computer fraud. Her bond...
NATCHEZ, MS

