ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

A New Report Reveals Anne Heche's Drug Intake Surrounding Her Terrifying Car Crash

It’s almost been a week since Anne Heche was involved in a series of car crashes that ultimately led to her driving into an occupied Los Angeles home and causing a devastating fire. The 53-year-old actress has been in critical condition ever since — and her family, particularly oldest son Homer, is making sure she gets the medical care she needs. Now, the Los Angeles Police Department has updated TMZ about the legal aspects of the case, which will be something Heche will have to address upon her recovery. While there was speculation that she was driving under the influence of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The List

The Anne Heche Accident Explained, From Fiery Crash To Coma

Actress Anne Heche is best known for her roles in films like "Six Days and Seven Nights" and "Wag the Dog," as well as several guest spots on popular television shows like "Chicago P.D." and "Adventure Time" (via IMDb). She began working in the entertainment industry in the early 1990s and continued to land roles with shows slated to air both this year and next.
LOS ANGELES, CA
toofab.com

Anne Heche Dead at 53: Hollywood Mourns

Life support machines are keeping Anne's heart pumping so her organs can be harvested for donations. Anne Heche has died at the age of 53 following a fiery car crash on August 5. The accident left her in a coma. Anne's rep told TMZ on Friday the actress is "brain...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Washington Examiner

Naomi Judd was found alive after self-inflicted firearm wound: Court filing

The family of Naomi Judd filed a court petition requesting that documents related to her death remain confidential. The petition notes that Ashley Judd found her mother alive after a self-inflicted firearm wound and waited with her for around 30 minutes until help arrived, according to the Tennessean. The matriarch...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Anne Heche Declared Legally Dead at 53: Actress Succumbs to Injuries One Week After Car Crash

Update: A rep from Heche’s family has issued the following statement: “We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.” Earlier: Anne Heche has been declared legally dead at the age of 53, TMZ reports, a week after a car crash that took place in Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Parade

Remember Anne Heche With Her 13 Best Movie Roles

Anne Heche will be remembered for her diverse film roles: a mix of comedy, drama and thrillers. Though the late actress, who died Friday following a car crash a week prior, was well-known for her TV roles (including her breakthrough Emmy-winning role in Another World and starring roles in The Brave and Men In Trees), Heche had more than 30 movie credits to her name. All of this was a far cry from her first paying job of $ 100 a week at the 76 House Dinner Theater in South Jersey.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
James Tupper
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Julianne Moore
Person
Thomas Jane
Person
Vince Vaughn
Person
Marley
Person
Anne Heche
Person
Donnie Brasco
Showbiz411

UPDATED A Heartbreaking End for Anne Heche as Publicist Says She is Not Expected to Survive

UPDATE: https://www.showbiz411.com/2022/08/12/exclusive-according-to-close-friend-heaven-has-a-new-angel-in-anne-heche-rip I am heartbroken for Anne Heche and her children. Her publicist says she is not expected to survive the terrible car crash and subsequent fire that put her in a coma with massive burns. The statement: “Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Brain Dead#Brain Injury#Tmz

Comments / 0

Community Policy