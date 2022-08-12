Read full article on original website
Sheriff Of The Year – Steve Lawson, Bradley County
We were joined on Mix Mornings by Bradley County Sheriff Steve Lawson to talk about his recent high honor recognition as the Sheriff of the Year for the State of Teneessee. The Tennessee Sheriff’s Association has chosen Bradley County Sheriff Steve Lawson, out of 95 county sheriffs, as the recipient of the Sheriff of The Year Award for the State of Tennessee. According to the TSA, this comes as Sheriff Lawson has been very active with the Sheriff’s Association and has been instrumental in some key legislation, including the contracting of third-party mental health transports to alleviate deputy tasking and Joker’s Law. Past recipients of this award, along with the Sheriff’s Association Board of Directors, make the selection each year.
Brian Smith Joins Parks And Outdoors Department As Communications And Marketing Director
The City of Chattanooga today announced that former WTCV NewsChannel 9 meteorologist Brian Smith will serve as the new Communications and Marketing Director for Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors, effective today. Working with Parks and Outdoors Administrator Scott Martin, Smith will help design a comprehensive and innovative communications strategy for the...
Tracy City celebrates two businesses
Tracy City Mayor Nadene Moore, TC Aldermen Sara Brown, Stacie Hutcheson and Jimmy Harris, and Mickey MacLeod, TC Town Clerk, celebrated two more family owned and run businesses in Tracy City. This ribbon cutting tour included Rosie’s Farmhouse Kitchen and Big John’s Trading Post. Though both have been open for...
North Hickory Creek Development Raises Questions about Gas Pipeline, Traffic
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — On Wednesday, the Hamilton County Commission will vote on a rezoning request that will clear the way for several hundred new apartments being built off of Highway 58 and North Hickory Valley Road. But the request has garnered enormous resistance from residents in the area, over...
Local News for Monday, August 15th
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. On Saturday, at around 2:00 a.m., deputies from the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Zion Hill Road after multiple gunshots were fired toward the home from outside. At least six adults and one child were reported to be in the home at the time of the shooting. One adult female was injured as a result of the gunfire. The injury is believed to be non-life threatening. She was transported to the hospital by E.M.S. Deputies on scene discovered several bullet holes on the exterior wall and one window of the home.
Juvenile laws favoring juveniles? County Mayor-elect believes so…
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A source within the Chattanooga Police Department tells News 12 the teenager arrested for Saturday’s fight at Finley Stadium, was also involved in the shooting at Hamilton Place Mall last year. The 16-year-old in question reportedly pulled out a gun and fired several shots at...
Decherd Mayor submits resignation
Decherd Mayor Michael Gillespie resigned from his position Friday morning (Aug. 12), according to Thunder Radio partner WCDT News. The news comes days after a Monday, Aug. 8 meeting of the Decherd Board of Mayor and Aldermen where allegations were made against Gillespie that he misused his authority as mayor to single out black Decherd small business owner Sonny Elliot, who is the owner of the restaurant Sonny’s on Main Street.
La Paz updates efforts on dealing with bus migrants
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The organization La Paz is thanking Chattanoogans for helping them help migrants who have been getting off buses in our area that are headed for the northeast. People have donated supplies to help them on their journey. They point out that these are people who are...
Buses Carrying Migrants Frequenting Lookout Valley
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — This morning, police received numerous calls about two buses that were parked next to the comfort inn and suites in Lookout Valley. The buses were similar to those that stopped in Rising Fawn, Georgia, on Thursday while carrying migrants from Texas. “It’s my understanding that the...
Theft at Manchester Business; Reward Offer
Manchester Police is searching for the suspect they say was involved in a theft that took place at C.A.R.S. (Custom Auto & Rod Shop) located on McArthur Dr. If anyone knows this thief, please contact us or the Manchester Police Dept. with an info. According to Manchester Police the man purchased a shirt and then took a $1,500 Memphis Amplifier and left the store without paying for the item.
20 Best Waterfalls Near Chattanooga (Easily Accessible For All)
As one of the biggest cities in Tennessee, Chattanooga has a variety of interesting sites to offer. The waterfalls in and around the city are some of the most unique options available for tourists to see. There is an abundance of mountain trails around Chattanooga, with many of them leading...
City announces money for new Wilcox Boulevard Bridge
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga officials say they have landed one of the largest transportation investments in the city’s history. The Federal Government will send $25 million from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure program to replace the aging Wilcox Boulevard Bridge over the railyards. The 70 year old bridge can...
Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other. The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday. See more details HERE. The second was a 2.7 magnitude...
Whitfield jury finds Hawk guilty of a second child molestation
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A Whitfield County jury today found Charles Baretta Hawk guilty of child molestation. The 43 year old Chatsworth resident had a prior molestation conviction plus two more for failing to register as a sex offender. The victim from the 2006 molestation testified in this trial...
Piercing the Veil – The Read House Hotel
Hotels are the epitome of liminal spaces, if you think about it. Revolving doors, blurred faces, unique foot falls echoing along marbled corridors that hold stories all their own. Constellation points in time lived by countless souls with various destinations, all passing through these darkened walls. A sort of limbo in its own right, a hotel; serving as an in-between space, providing shelter during times of travel and transition, and sometimes, a longer stay.
Do you recognize him? Dalton police seek grocery store pickpocket who stole woman's wallet
DALTON, Ga. — Dalton Police hope you can help them identify a masked man who stole a woman's wallet in a grocery store. A post on the Dalton P.D.'s Facebook page says the incident happened on August 1st at the Food City store on West Walnut Avenue. Police say...
City responds to Migrant Bus reports
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Mayor Tim Kelly’s Chief of Staff is commenting on the migrant buses going through our area from Texas to the Northeast. We are aware that Chattanooga is apparently a stopping point for charter buses sent by the State of Texas to the East Coast carrying migrants following the legal process of asylum.
Downtown Huntsville’s historic Lewter Hardware will close
Lewter Hardware is closing in downtown Huntsville after nearly a century of serving customers one at a time in a museum-like building with added rooms, wooden floors and shelves that climb the walls. Manager Caleb Hipp confirmed the closing on Friday, and a sign was on the door this week....
From The Archives: 1982 Flooding
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – We usually think of summertime as hot and dry in our area. But this year is an outlier. It has been hot, but we’ve also seen more than our share of rain in East Tennessee this summer. However, that’s not unheard of.
