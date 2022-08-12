Read full article on original website
Stranger Things writers reveal original script for crucial Will and Mike moment
Stranger Things season four spoilers follow. The writers of Stranger Things have shared the original script for that emotional scene between Will and Mike — and it plays out a little different to the final version. In season four volume two, titled 'Chapter Eight: Papa', Will (Noah Schnapp) and...
First trailer for Fast & Furious and The Equalizer stars' Netflix thriller
Fast & Furious star Ludacris is teaming up with The Equalizer's Queen Latifah for Netflix's upcoming crime thriller End of the Road. The streaming platform has dropped a tense first trailer for Millicent Shelton's upcoming movie that promises to leave fans on the edge of their seat. The action-packed trailer...
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning
Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Home and Away's Rose Delaney considers Summer Bay exit after shooting drama
Home and Away spoilers at Australian pace follow. Drama is never far away in Home and Away. A shock shooting occurred in recent scenes that aired Down Under, and it could pave the way for a surprising Summer Bay departure. The victim of the dramatic shooting was Cash and while...
Emmerdale reveals real reason for Charles Anderson's collapse
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has revealed the real reason for Charles Anderson's collapse. Suspicion was in the air to start the week, as the vicar's daughter Naomi was arrested on assault charges after Charles was found unconscious in the church after they'd argued. Naomi faced suspicion largely because Manpreet insisted...
Recast Character Without A Complete Personality Change
At least in recent history it seems when a character is recasted their personalities completely change as well. Has there ever been a character recasted but their personality has stayed the same or at least largely the same. But that was cause the original actor had to leave early so...
Better Call Saul star passed up Loki role for bigger MCU movie role
Better Call Saul star Giancarlo Esposito has revealed that the Breaking Bad universe and the MCU almost collided when he considered taking a role in Loki. The Gus Fring actor has opened up on meeting with Marvel for an undisclosed role in Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief series. However, Esposito passed on the offer as he would rather appear in a Marvel film.
Twilight star Kellan Lutz welcomes second child with wife Brittany Gonzales and reveals baby name
Kellan Lutz, famous for his roles in the Twilight saga, The Legend of Hercules and FBI: Most Wanted, has welcomed a second child with his wife Brittany Gonzales. The star announced the news on Instagram, posting a montage of black and white photos showing himself, Gonzales and newborn Kasen Lane Lutz in hospital.
EE - Mystery woman at Averys funeral
Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/g40804131/eastenders-spoiler-pictures-lewis-revenge/. Anyone know what that woman wants with Patrick? New lover? New daughter?. It could be absolutely nothing. But Nina turned up just as a GP and Ravi a cellmate as Phils and suddenly they are more significant. So theres a chance theres more to this than we know. Nope,...
Doctor Who Documentary Coming to Uk
"The documentary, directed by Vanessa Yuille, tells the story of the infamous 1996 Doctor Who film which was made during a gap in the TV series." https://www.digitalspy.com/movies/a40887360/doctor-who-movie-uk-release-date/. Posts: 2,738. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 14/08/22 - 06:17 #2. god awful film that felt like a total disconnect. Posts: 2,624. Forum Member.
Is it time maybe coronation street ended as its a shadow of its former self
Is it perhaps coronation street should follow Neighbours in bowing out, watching it last night, it seems so tame and lacking in interesting characters, last nights episode broke new ground in boring if you ask me, some of the storylines and acting just don't seem to match what it was, watching the classic coronation street I find them miles apart in quality. Covid kind of smacked it for six I think as it seems to struggle with the social distancing and really hasn't returns to pre covid quality even though it was going down hill well before that. It just seems to be that every character is now attempting comedy when they aren't funny in my opinion and it lacks realism, also it just lacks quality characters and storylines like it used to have 10 20 years ago, think maybe the writers are just lacking ideas were to take it. Maybe its just me and I've come to the end of my interest in it all, I used to watch it religiously but now couldn't really care less if I missed an episode cause nothing much happens anyway. I guess all good things should come to a end.
Extraordinary Attorney Woo's Park Eun-bin shares fears over playing Woo Young-woo
Netflix's new South Korean show Extraordinary Attorney Woo is soaring with audiences so far, with lead star Park Eun-bin receiving praise for her portrayal of an autistic lawyer. The show follows lawyer Woo Young-woo, who has graduated top of her class from law school and possesses an IQ of 164...
How Indian Matchmaking season 2 tries to fix this major problem
Indian Matchmaking season two spoilers follow. Sima Taparia – or Sima Aunty as she's more respectfully known – is back on our screens for a second season of Indian Matchmaking. The eight new episodes see a fresh set of singles turn to Sima in the hopes of finding...
New look at Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco's rom-com as release date is announced
The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco appears in new images for her romantic comedy Meet Cute, also starring Pete Davidson. Directed by Alex Lehmann from Noga Pnueli's script, the movie is described as a "wildly inventive deconstruction" of the genre, with the central idea that you can travel through time to heal a prospective partner's trauma or problems to create a perfect match.
Game of Thrones author has big update on finishing The Winds of Winter book
It looks like Game of Thrones fans won't have to wait much longer to get their hands on George R R Martin's The Winds of Winter. On his website, the author has explained he is (still) working on the sixth book in A Song of Ice and Fire, the series that inspired the HBO show. However, he appears to be getting closer to the finish line with this one.
When would you have ended Coronation Street?
If you had the choice to end the show at any period, when would it be? For me probably 1984. It seemed the end of the original "Classic Corrie" that began in 1960. 1983-1984 saw the departures of a large chunk of the cast, including Len Fairclough, Annie Walker, Bert Tilsley, Fred Gee, Stan Ogden, Elsie Tanner and Albert Tatlock. Linda Cheveski and Billy Walker also returned for this year but departed not long afterwards.
Marriage BBC1
New drama starring Sean Bean & Nicola Walker. I'm a fan of both of them so have a good feeling about it. From the writer of Mum. I didn't enjoy that and I'm struggling to get into this so far. Hope it'll pick up before the hour is up. Posts:...
Darius Danesh
Darius Danesh from pop idol, amongst other things, has died aged 41 😕. Very sad news, way too young to go. He apparently he was found died on August 11th first pop idol when Will Young won. Posts: 8,613. Forum Member. ✭. 16/08/22 - 16:06 #4. Poor man, only 41. RIP.
