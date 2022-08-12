Read full article on original website
WIBW
Man found lying in Elmwood Avenue roadway dead in homicide shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man found lying in the roadway on Elmwood Avenue Monday morning has died. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department stated officers responded to the 2500 block of Elmwood at 2 a.m. after someone called the department saying they heard gunshots and saw someone down in front of a residence.
KCTV 5
Olathe officer, woman injured after police car responding to emergency strikes vehicle
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Two people suffered injuries Monday morning following a crash that involved a police vehicle. Overland Park police stated an Olathe police officer was responding to an emergency medical call near the intersection of West Dennis Avenue and South Parker Street just after 7:30 a.m. While driving with its lights and siren activated, the vehicle was headed north on Parker Street when it struck another car on the passenger side of the intersection, a release stated.
Man dies from injuries sustained in KCK shooting on Sunday night
A man has died from injuries he suffered in a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, on Sunday night.
Traffic builds up on northbound I-35 due to crash
Traffic is building up during morning rush-hour Monday morning on northbound Interstate 35 at Front Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
Olathe East school resource officer returns after shooting
Erik Clark, the Olathe East School Resource Officer injured in a shooting March 4, returned to the high school for the 2022-23 academic year.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas Driver Arrested in Harrison County for Felony DWI, Driving on Closed Bridge
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – An Overland Park driver was arrested Saturday night in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 56-year old Gregory Kramer was taken into custody around 9:30 pm for felony driving while intoxicated, driving without a valid license and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone with barriers up.
Lenexa road reopens as crews work on pedestrian tunnel
Lenexa reopens 87th Street Parkway near Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park to traffic as crews work on nearby pedestrian tunnel.
kcur.org
Kansas City Police won't respond to calls as retaliation against DeValkenaere verdict, lawsuit says
In the early morning hours of July 15, Daniel Fox heard a loud noise coming from his neighbor’s house on 53rd and Rockhill Road. When he went outside to investigate, he discovered someone had kicked in the door. Fearful for his family’s safety — he has two small children...
LJWORLD
Lawrence man arrested on suspicion of threatening police officer with a knife
A Lawrence man was charged Monday in Douglas County District Court with wielding a knife at a law enforcement officer. Michael Anthony Cook, 54, faces one felony count of aggravated assault, one felony count of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one felony count of interfering with law enforcement.
Plans for Northland gas station causing concern with neighbors, parents
The area will see a gas station, the land sit just feet away from a mom-and-pop shop and right across from an elementary school.
WIBW
Charges filed against Topeka man accused of multiple felonies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced he has filed criminal charges against London Pike, 20, of Topeka on Monday. Aggravated Kidnapping (Level 1) Aggravated Robbery; Dangerous Weapon (Level 3) Aggravated Battery (Level 7) Aggravated Intimidation of a Witness or Victim (Level 6) On July 16,...
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Kansas City convenience store
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.
KMBC.com
Woman dead, man at hospital after shooting outside KC gas station
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is dead and a man is injured after a deadly shooting at a Kansas City gas station. Officers were called to a convenience store on Independence Avenue Saturday morning around 10:00 for a shooting call. They found two adults shot in the parking...
WIBW
7-year-old dies from injuries suffered in wreck that killed father
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A seven-year boy has passed away from injuries suffered in a multi-vehicle wreck that killed his father, and also injured his mother and younger brother. The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed that Korbin Tinkel died Saturday. Korbin was in a Ford F250 pickup last Wednesday that his...
WIBW
Narcotics found during traffic stop sends Neosho County man to jail
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Neosho County man was taken into custody Monday afternoon when an Osage County Sheriff’s K9 unit found narcotics in his vehicle during a traffic stop at a Casey’s General Store in Lyndon. Officials say Charles A. Ysusi, 50, of Chanute was taken...
Kansas woman injured after vehicle strikes a tree
ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. —One person was injured in an accident just before 7p.m. Saturday in Atchison. A vehicle driven by Rebecca Shanks, 32, Atchison, was traveling on a private road in the 1700 block Country Club Road, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The vehicle left the roadway and...
KMBC.com
Shawnee, Kansas, City Hall struck by bullets
SHAWNEE, Kan. — Workers arriving at City Hall in Shawnee, Kansas, were in for an unfortunate surprise early Friday morning. They found a window and glass door both damaged from apparent gunfire. Police said officers were first called to a home in the 13400 block of Johnson Drive around...
KCTV 5
1 dead, another wounded following shooting at gas station
'Start of our journey': Cafe Ca Phe celebrates expansion with community in Northeast Kansas City. A Kansas City business opened today, serving up a cup of coffee and so much more. The lower of Cafe Ca Phe sees her business as a gathering place for all. Even if it's just...
kttn.com
Overland Park woman injured in crash on Highway 36 west of Brookfield
An Overland Park, Kansas resident received serious injuries when a car went off Highway 36 near Brookfield striking a utility pole. Twenty-three-year-old Meghana Doram was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield. She was a passenger in a car driven by 23-year-old Mohan Gampala of Overland Park, who was not reported hurt.
Two KC buildings suffer six-figure damage after fire
Two KC metro area buildings now have $200,000 in damage after an early morning fire on Wednesday.
