Shawnee, KS

WIBW

Man found lying in Elmwood Avenue roadway dead in homicide shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man found lying in the roadway on Elmwood Avenue Monday morning has died. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department stated officers responded to the 2500 block of Elmwood at 2 a.m. after someone called the department saying they heard gunshots and saw someone down in front of a residence.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Olathe officer, woman injured after police car responding to emergency strikes vehicle

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Two people suffered injuries Monday morning following a crash that involved a police vehicle. Overland Park police stated an Olathe police officer was responding to an emergency medical call near the intersection of West Dennis Avenue and South Parker Street just after 7:30 a.m. While driving with its lights and siren activated, the vehicle was headed north on Parker Street when it struck another car on the passenger side of the intersection, a release stated.
OLATHE, KS
City
#Police#Violent Crime
WIBW

Charges filed against Topeka man accused of multiple felonies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced he has filed criminal charges against London Pike, 20, of Topeka on Monday. Aggravated Kidnapping (Level 1) Aggravated Robbery; Dangerous Weapon (Level 3) Aggravated Battery (Level 7) Aggravated Intimidation of a Witness or Victim (Level 6) On July 16,...
TOPEKA, KS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIBW

7-year-old dies from injuries suffered in wreck that killed father

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A seven-year boy has passed away from injuries suffered in a multi-vehicle wreck that killed his father, and also injured his mother and younger brother. The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed that Korbin Tinkel died Saturday. Korbin was in a Ford F250 pickup last Wednesday that his...
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas woman injured after vehicle strikes a tree

ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. —One person was injured in an accident just before 7p.m. Saturday in Atchison. A vehicle driven by Rebecca Shanks, 32, Atchison, was traveling on a private road in the 1700 block Country Club Road, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The vehicle left the roadway and...
ATCHISON, KS
KMBC.com

Shawnee, Kansas, City Hall struck by bullets

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Workers arriving at City Hall in Shawnee, Kansas, were in for an unfortunate surprise early Friday morning. They found a window and glass door both damaged from apparent gunfire. Police said officers were first called to a home in the 13400 block of Johnson Drive around...
SHAWNEE, KS
KCTV 5

1 dead, another wounded following shooting at gas station

'Start of our journey': Cafe Ca Phe celebrates expansion with community in Northeast Kansas City. A Kansas City business opened today, serving up a cup of coffee and so much more. The lower of Cafe Ca Phe sees her business as a gathering place for all. Even if it's just...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Overland Park woman injured in crash on Highway 36 west of Brookfield

An Overland Park, Kansas resident received serious injuries when a car went off Highway 36 near Brookfield striking a utility pole. Twenty-three-year-old Meghana Doram was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield. She was a passenger in a car driven by 23-year-old Mohan Gampala of Overland Park, who was not reported hurt.
OVERLAND PARK, KS

