Read full article on original website
Related
i100rocks.com
Cortland County sees rise in theft calls, data shows
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — In Cortland County, reports of thefts are on the rise. New data shows 60 calls about stolen vehicles were taken from January through July. Compared to the same time period last year, that’s a 25 percent jump. Reports about robbery are up nearly 17...
i100rocks.com
Fire wrecks vegetable stand in Solon
SOLON, N.Y. (WHCU) — A vegetable stand caught fire in Cortland County. Sunday morning, firefighters responded to Maybury Road in the Town of Solon. Officials say a veggie stand was found fully engulfed in flames. The scene was reportedly cleared shortly after 7:30 AM. Authorities say the blaze was...
i100rocks.com
Stabbing suspect arrested in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is charged with stabbing a delivery driver over the weekend. Police say 51-year-old Shawn Fenner approached the driver seated in his truck and punched the man through the side window. The man got out of his truck, and that’s when police say Fenner stabbed the driver in his arm.
Comments / 0