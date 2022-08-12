ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is charged with stabbing a delivery driver over the weekend. Police say 51-year-old Shawn Fenner approached the driver seated in his truck and punched the man through the side window. The man got out of his truck, and that’s when police say Fenner stabbed the driver in his arm.

