The Town of Hillsborough is implementing new water and sewer fees for development-related activities, as well as to deter tampering with water meters and fire hydrants. Tampering with a water meter will now carry a $350 fee and $500 civil penalty, which will double on future offenses within a two-year period. Tampering with a fire hydrant carries a $500 fee and $3,000 civil penalty, which will double on any future offenses at any time.

HILLSBOROUGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO