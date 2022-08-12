Read full article on original website
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
chapelboro.com
Town of Hillsborough Implementing New Water and Sewer Fees
The Town of Hillsborough is implementing new water and sewer fees for development-related activities, as well as to deter tampering with water meters and fire hydrants. Tampering with a water meter will now carry a $350 fee and $500 civil penalty, which will double on future offenses within a two-year period. Tampering with a fire hydrant carries a $500 fee and $3,000 civil penalty, which will double on any future offenses at any time.
raleighnc.gov
Affordable Housing Open House Recap
The City hosted an Affordable Housing Open House on Saturday, August 6, at the John Chavis Memorial Park Community Center. Over 1,000 residents attended to receive information about local housing resources and programs. Many factors impact housing affordability, such as construction costs and the overall supply of available homes. In...
WakeMed proposes new Garner hospital and a new 150-bed mental health hospital
UNC Health and Duke University Health System have made competing proposals to add acute care beds to existing hospitals in Wake County.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Governor Cooper appoints four locals to State Boards, Commissions
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced dozens of new appointments for people across North Carolina to various State Boards and Commissions, including four Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Jeffrey Allan Hilton, Sr. of Wilmington to the North Carolina Building Code Council. Hilton is a licensed...
Wrong prices detected at NC stores are exploding; Walmart store fails 3 times
One North Carolina Walmart store has been repeatedly flagged by the state agency that checks for scanned prices lining up with those on the shelf.
'They're so joyous': Raleigh rescue looking for forever homes for beagles rescued from VA puppy farm
More than three dozen beagles that were rescued from a Virginia puppy farm are closer to possible adoption after spending time with medical workers in Raleigh Sunday.
Chatham County is booming. Check out these tops sights in Siler City
Siler City, N.C. — New developments are popping up across Chatham County. One of the towns in the county is Siler City, which is bustling full of historic sites, restaurants, agritourism and shops. Here are just a few of the places you can check out:. Celebrity Dairy. Those who...
wraltechwire.com
Layoffs to hit 200+ workers in Johnston, Pitt Counties
RALEIGH – More than 200 workers are going to lose their jobs in Johnston and Pitt Counties, according to layoff notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Two actions affect workers at Aramark. The others will be idled by the closure of a healthcare facility in Greenville.
About 100 NC A&T State freshmen moving into hotel to start school year
Excitement was in the air as college freshmen started to move in at North Carolina A&T State University.
raleighnc.gov
City of Raleigh to Host Gun Buyback Event
The City of Raleigh, in collaboration with the Raleigh Police Department (RPD), will hold a Gun Buyback Event on Saturday, August 20th, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at Mount Peace Baptist Church, 1601 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Raleigh, North Carolina 27610. The purpose of this event is to...
2 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test
This week, Buffalo Road and Clayton River Walk failed the fecal bacteria test.
Backpacks and job possibilities attract families to Chavis Park for community resource fair
Families gathered at Chavis Community Center in Raleigh for backpacks filled with school supplies provided by Omega Psi Phi at the Community Resource Fair.
Tickets for the 2022 N.C. State Fair are on sale now. Here’s what to know.
Get ready, NC — it’s almost State Fair time, and buying tickets in advance will save you a little money. We have details on how to buy, pricing & more.
cbs17
Driver crashes car through Raleigh restaurant’s outdoor deck, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver plowed his car through a Raleigh restaurant’s outdoor deck Monday afternoon, police said. The incident happened just after 4:50 p.m. at the corner of Duraleigh and Edwards Mill roads, according to Raleigh police. A Toyota driven by a 70-year-old man smashed through...
neusenews.com
help wanted: The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant
Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is looking to hire a motivated and enthusiastic Clinical Research Assistant to work in Lenoir County, NC. The initial appointment period is three years, part-time 20 hours per week. As the assistant,...
NCDOT worker hit, killed by vehicle in Wilson County
Sims, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Friday that a worker had been hit and killed by a vehicle in Sims. NCDOT said the employee, 60-year-old Anna Bradshaw, was cleaning up debris along the highway in Wilson when a Honda Accord traveled off the roadway striking her. The driver of the Honda fled the scene after impact.
cbs17
Wake County to honor slain deputy during Monday meeting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Board of Commissioners will honor Deputy Ned Byrd on Monday during a board meeting. Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night. There’s no information available about a possible suspect or motive. The Wake County Commission...
Raleigh couple shares special connection after iconic Arby's sign comes down on Hillsborough Street
Raleigh, N.C. — The iconic, lighted Arby’s sign on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh disappeared in early July, and since that time, people have made dozens of social media posts to pay homage to what was once a Raleigh landmark. Of all of those posts, perhaps Julia and Matthew...
Durham deputy celebrates beating cancer
Chapel Hill, N.C. — It was a time for celebration at UNC Health this week. Durham County Deputy Patrick Clark was released from the hospital's cancer center on Friday. In a video, Clark is video ringing a bell that signals his fight with cancer is over, and he won.
Have you seen me? Foster hound dog lost in Durham before walk
Durham, N.C. — A foster dog was lost before going on a walk in Durham near Woodcroft Parkway and Fayetteville Road. The Animal Protection Society of Durham, who was managing the foster dog, is asking the public to stay alert for David, a hound mix. He is very skittish, especially of men, the APS said.
