Raleigh, NC

chapelboro.com

Town of Hillsborough Implementing New Water and Sewer Fees

The Town of Hillsborough is implementing new water and sewer fees for development-related activities, as well as to deter tampering with water meters and fire hydrants. Tampering with a water meter will now carry a $350 fee and $500 civil penalty, which will double on future offenses within a two-year period. Tampering with a fire hydrant carries a $500 fee and $3,000 civil penalty, which will double on any future offenses at any time.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
raleighnc.gov

Affordable Housing Open House Recap

The City hosted an Affordable Housing Open House on Saturday, August 6, at the John Chavis Memorial Park Community Center. Over 1,000 residents attended to receive information about local housing resources and programs. Many factors impact housing affordability, such as construction costs and the overall supply of available homes. In...
RALEIGH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Governor Cooper appoints four locals to State Boards, Commissions

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced dozens of new appointments for people across North Carolina to various State Boards and Commissions, including four Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Jeffrey Allan Hilton, Sr. of Wilmington to the North Carolina Building Code Council. Hilton is a licensed...
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh, NC
Business
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
wraltechwire.com

Layoffs to hit 200+ workers in Johnston, Pitt Counties

RALEIGH – More than 200 workers are going to lose their jobs in Johnston and Pitt Counties, according to layoff notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Two actions affect workers at Aramark. The others will be idled by the closure of a healthcare facility in Greenville.
raleighnc.gov

City of Raleigh to Host Gun Buyback Event

The City of Raleigh, in collaboration with the Raleigh Police Department (RPD), will hold a Gun Buyback Event on Saturday, August 20th, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at Mount Peace Baptist Church, 1601 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Raleigh, North Carolina 27610. The purpose of this event is to...
RALEIGH, NC
neusenews.com

help wanted: The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant

Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is looking to hire a motivated and enthusiastic Clinical Research Assistant to work in Lenoir County, NC. The initial appointment period is three years, part-time 20 hours per week. As the assistant,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

NCDOT worker hit, killed by vehicle in Wilson County

Sims, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Friday that a worker had been hit and killed by a vehicle in Sims. NCDOT said the employee, 60-year-old Anna Bradshaw, was cleaning up debris along the highway in Wilson when a Honda Accord traveled off the roadway striking her. The driver of the Honda fled the scene after impact.
WILSON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Wake County to honor slain deputy during Monday meeting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Board of Commissioners will honor Deputy Ned Byrd on Monday during a board meeting. Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night. There’s no information available about a possible suspect or motive. The Wake County Commission...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Durham deputy celebrates beating cancer

Chapel Hill, N.C. — It was a time for celebration at UNC Health this week. Durham County Deputy Patrick Clark was released from the hospital's cancer center on Friday. In a video, Clark is video ringing a bell that signals his fight with cancer is over, and he won.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Have you seen me? Foster hound dog lost in Durham before walk

Durham, N.C. — A foster dog was lost before going on a walk in Durham near Woodcroft Parkway and Fayetteville Road. The Animal Protection Society of Durham, who was managing the foster dog, is asking the public to stay alert for David, a hound mix. He is very skittish, especially of men, the APS said.
DURHAM, NC

