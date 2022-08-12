ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

247Sports

Packers; Everything good and bad from Romeo Doubs’ preseason debut

Aside from Jordan Love, there was no other player on the Packers roster with a more highly anticipated preseason opener than rookie fourth round pick Romeo Doubs. Few, if any, rookies have ever generated as much training camp hype in Green Bay as the former Nevada receiver who has taken Ray Nitshke Field by storm over the last few weeks. With a number of the Packers’ veteran receivers inactive, Doubs was effectively WR1 in Santa Clara on Friday night. He played 28 total snaps, and was targeted a team-high 7 times.
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Made Big Appearance Change

Aaron Rodgers showed up to the Green Bay Packers' first preseason game this weekend with quite the facial hair look. The MVP quarterback was rocking a mustache and some long hair as he strutted into the locker room. Rodgers' look went viral:. The mustache is gone, though. According to reports...
FanSided

Green Bay Packers get three key players back from injury

The Green Bay Packers have three key players back at practice. The team announced this week that offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, tight end Robert Tonyan, and wide receiver Christian Watson had all been activated from the physically unable to perform list. It goes without saying that this is huge news...
FanSided

Why fans should expect less from Packers this season

Based on moves made this offseason, fans of the Green Bay Packers may be concerned. Friday’s preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers probably didn’t quiet those concerns. For the past two seasons, the Packers have dominated the regular season. In consecutive years the team finished with the...
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers’ Championship Window May Have Slammed Shut

After finishing the 2021 NFL regular season with a 13-4 record, the Green Bay Packers were expected by many to contend for a Super Bowl championship, and in the minds of some, they were even considered the favorites. After all, quarterback Aaron Rodgers had just put up another amazing season,...
The Spun

Matt LaFleur Announces Big Injury Returns For Packers

The Green Bay Packers are welcoming a few potentially key offensive contributors back to practice. Via Wes Hodkiewicz, head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Sunday that Elgton Jenkins, Robert Tonyan, and Christian Watson are all coming off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. While this allows them to partake...
saturdaytradition.com

Danny Davis shines in preseason action with first NFL TD for Green Bay Packers

Danny Davis did not come off the board during the 2022 NFL Draft. Fortunately, he’s getting a shot to make an NFL roster with the Green Bay Packers. On Friday, Davis made his preseason debut for the Packers and turned in a solid outing. He scored on a beautiful catch-and-fun, finishing off the play with a dive for the pylon.
CBS News

49ers Post Game: Trey Lance

New Niners starting quarterback Trey Lance spoke to reporters following his team's preseason defeat of the Green Bay Packers. (8-12-22)
247Sports

Rookie LB Jack Sanborn's big performance provides depth

LAKE FOREST, Ill., — Preseason always provides a chance for veterans and rookies alike who sit low on a team's depth chart to prove why they belong in the NFL, and Saturday's Chicago Bears game against the Kansas City Chiefs proved no different for undrafted rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn.
ClutchPoints

Trey Lance has 49ers fans going bonkers over epic preseason debut

Trey Lance is ready to take over for the San Francisco 49ers. If there were any doubts about that, the young QB erased all of them on Friday against the Green Bay Packers. During the first quarter of the preseason contest, Lance didn’t waste any time showing everyone that he is up to the challenge of leading the 49ers. He found Danny Gray running through the edge of the left field, and he didn’t hesitate throwing the ball.
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott's Girlfriend Shares New Vacation Photos

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will be in Denver this weekend as they face off against the Broncos in their first preseason game. The longtime girlfriend of the Dallas Cowboys quarterback is currently enjoying a trip of her own - and not in Denver. Natalie Buffett, the girlfriend of...
