247Sports
Packers; Everything good and bad from Romeo Doubs’ preseason debut
Aside from Jordan Love, there was no other player on the Packers roster with a more highly anticipated preseason opener than rookie fourth round pick Romeo Doubs. Few, if any, rookies have ever generated as much training camp hype in Green Bay as the former Nevada receiver who has taken Ray Nitshke Field by storm over the last few weeks. With a number of the Packers’ veteran receivers inactive, Doubs was effectively WR1 in Santa Clara on Friday night. He played 28 total snaps, and was targeted a team-high 7 times.
Look: Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Made Big Appearance Change
Aaron Rodgers showed up to the Green Bay Packers' first preseason game this weekend with quite the facial hair look. The MVP quarterback was rocking a mustache and some long hair as he strutted into the locker room. Rodgers' look went viral:. The mustache is gone, though. According to reports...
Green Bay Packers get three key players back from injury
The Green Bay Packers have three key players back at practice. The team announced this week that offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, tight end Robert Tonyan, and wide receiver Christian Watson had all been activated from the physically unable to perform list. It goes without saying that this is huge news...
Why fans should expect less from Packers this season
Based on moves made this offseason, fans of the Green Bay Packers may be concerned. Friday’s preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers probably didn’t quiet those concerns. For the past two seasons, the Packers have dominated the regular season. In consecutive years the team finished with the...
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers’ Championship Window May Have Slammed Shut
After finishing the 2021 NFL regular season with a 13-4 record, the Green Bay Packers were expected by many to contend for a Super Bowl championship, and in the minds of some, they were even considered the favorites. After all, quarterback Aaron Rodgers had just put up another amazing season,...
Matt LaFleur Announces Big Injury Returns For Packers
The Green Bay Packers are welcoming a few potentially key offensive contributors back to practice. Via Wes Hodkiewicz, head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Sunday that Elgton Jenkins, Robert Tonyan, and Christian Watson are all coming off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. While this allows them to partake...
49ers dealt Elijah Mitchell injury for preseason action, but there’s a catch
The San Francisco 49ers will be without their first-string running back in preseason action as Elijah Mitchell has suffered a hamstring injury. But, fans don’t need to worry quite yet. Per Adam Schefter, he’s expected to be ready for Week 1 against the Chicago Bears on September 11th.
Green Bay Packers schedule: Jordan Love faces questions against the Saints
Green Bay Packers schedule: Preseason Week 2 The Green Bay Packers schedule continues with a preseason game against the New
saturdaytradition.com
Danny Davis shines in preseason action with first NFL TD for Green Bay Packers
Danny Davis did not come off the board during the 2022 NFL Draft. Fortunately, he’s getting a shot to make an NFL roster with the Green Bay Packers. On Friday, Davis made his preseason debut for the Packers and turned in a solid outing. He scored on a beautiful catch-and-fun, finishing off the play with a dive for the pylon.
Fantasy football: Where to draft Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs
Wide receiver Stefon Diggs hit the NFL as a near-instant sensation as a 5th-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2015 and he topped 1,000 yards in his final 2 years in Minnesota. However, when he was traded before the 2020 season to the Buffalo Bills for their 1st-round pick...
CBS News
49ers Post Game: Trey Lance
New Niners starting quarterback Trey Lance spoke to reporters following his team's preseason defeat of the Green Bay Packers. (8-12-22)
NFL・
Brisker gives Bears taste of what's to come in brilliant NFL debut
CHICAGO – There was a sequence Saturday during the first preseason game of the Ryan Poles-Matt Eberflus era that had to have the Bears' brass grinning from ear-to-ear. Jaquan Brisker is built for this. The Bears rookie safety delivered a bone-crushing hit that spun Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore...
247Sports
Rookie LB Jack Sanborn's big performance provides depth
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — Preseason always provides a chance for veterans and rookies alike who sit low on a team's depth chart to prove why they belong in the NFL, and Saturday's Chicago Bears game against the Kansas City Chiefs proved no different for undrafted rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn.
Monday Fall Camp Report: Changes coming on the offensive line? Plus a standout emerging in the secondary.
Ole Miss hit the practice field Monday morning in helmets, shoulder pads and shorts after scrimmaging in full pads on Saturday. Head coach Lane Kiffin had watched the film on the scrimmage and offered his assessment. "This kind of sounds coach speak but there were good things, there were bad...
Trey Lance has 49ers fans going bonkers over epic preseason debut
Trey Lance is ready to take over for the San Francisco 49ers. If there were any doubts about that, the young QB erased all of them on Friday against the Green Bay Packers. During the first quarter of the preseason contest, Lance didn’t waste any time showing everyone that he is up to the challenge of leading the 49ers. He found Danny Gray running through the edge of the left field, and he didn’t hesitate throwing the ball.
Look: Dak Prescott's Girlfriend Shares New Vacation Photos
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will be in Denver this weekend as they face off against the Broncos in their first preseason game. The longtime girlfriend of the Dallas Cowboys quarterback is currently enjoying a trip of her own - and not in Denver. Natalie Buffett, the girlfriend of...
NFL・
247Sports
