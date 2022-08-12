Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ Coombs
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Pictures: Check Out This Hotel Like Home In Kansas City
This home on Ward Parkway in Kansas City looks more like a small boutique hotel than a single-family home. Keep reading to learn more about the home, what Reece Nichols Real Estate is currently listing it for, and see some spectacular photos of the property. The home at 5550 Ward...
KCTV 5
'Start of our journey': Cafe Ca Phe celebrates expansion with community in Northeast Kansas City
Even if it's just preseason, Chiefs fans thrilled football is back. The results don't matter quite yet. But don't tell Chiefs Kingdom that, especially at Nick & Jake's in Overland Park. Family of 12-year-old killed by gun violence spreading awareness by giving back ahead of new school. Updated: 5 hours...
Kansas City's 'Waldo' neighborhood is part of the city's historic fabric--sometimes one person makes history happen
Dr. David Waldo, Sr.Dr. David Waldo, Sr. Find a Grave page. In 1841, Dr. David Waldo, Sr. was persuaded by friends to buy some land in Jackson County, Missouri. His purchase involved 1,000 acres.
KCTV 5
Ukrainian pastor shares story at KCK church
A man found lying in the roadway on Elmwood Avenue Monday morning has died. Changes ahead for the new work week KC! We are tracking isolated storms with a 30% chance for rain on Monday with highs in the upper 80s. Monkeypox vaccination underway in Kansas City. Updated: 6 hours...
fox4kc.com
The Eagles Hotel California Tour 2022 Ticket Giveaway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — “You can check-out any time you like” … But you’ll never WANT to leave when The Eagles come to Kansas City! These rock legends will be playing their 1976 hit album “Hotel California” from beginning to end plus some of their greatest hits!
Cafe Cà Phê hopes to bring more visibility to Asian Americans in KC
Cafe Cà Phê hopes to bring more visibility to Asian Americans in Kansas City. After two years of operating the coffee shop on wheels, Jackie Nguyen opened a brick-and-mortar store.
KCTV 5
Pet of the Day: Dolphin
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Dolphin is a 1 ½-year-old Pit Bull. She was transferred from a shelter in Texas that was unable to provide her with the care she needed. She is smart, active, and loves playing in the water. She is a graduate of Wayside’s Waifs With...
Soft Serve Ice Cream Lovers! These 5 Missouri Parlors Could Have The Best
I hope that you are not lactose intolerant. Because we are going to talk about soft serve ice cream. I suspect many of us have had it. It seems every Dairy Queen, Golden Corral or buffet place will have it for us to enjoy. There is something simple and nostalgic about enjoying it. You may be able to get it from a lot of places, but these 5 ice cream parlors in Missouri may be the best. Lets learn about them.
capitolhillcorner.org
First Public Art Piece Is Installed at Eastern Market Metro Plaza Park
First Public Art Piece Is Installed at Eastern Market Metro Plaza Park. Beth Nybeck is based in Kansas City. She works with metal to create installatons which promote community engagement. For more go here: https://bit.ly/3JUQSbA. Mayor Bowser cut the ribbon to officially open the $14.5 million renovation of the plaza...
KCTV 5
WHAT’S GOOD: Church donates classroom decorations, crafts for teachers
A proposed apartment complex on a 17.5-acre property is stirring up conflict in Overland Park. This afternoon, high temperatures increase to the upper 80s and lower 90s. Man found lying in Elmwood Avenue roadway dead in homicide shooting. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. A man found lying in the roadway...
3 News Now
Zero bus fare does not equal easy commutes for Kansas City riders
This story was originally published by the Kansas City Beacon. On weekdays, Melissa Douds catches the 35th Street bus at 5:48 a.m. to get to her job as a facility worker at the Bartle Hall Convention Center. Starting at the Armour and Gillham stop in Hyde Park, she is only...
KC seeks changes for 71 Highway with $5M grant
Kansas City to use a $5 million federal grant to find ways to improve safety on 71 Highway from 85th Street to Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.
kansascitymag.com
The Arabia Steamboat Museum finally seems ready to shove off from the River Market
Standing in the same location since 1857, the City Market is nearly as old as Kansas City itself. In the 1850s, over three hundred steamboats traveled on the Missouri River—including the Arabia before it sank in 1856. The Arabia is probably the best-known steamboat of the era, at least...
fox4kc.com
Built on historic business, North Kansas City enjoys a modern boom
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly surrounded by Kansas City, Missouri, FOX4 featured the town of North Kansas City for this Zip Trip. The town sits on the Missouri River in Clay County and is home to just about 5,000 residents. The founding of “Northtown” as it’s sometimes called goes back over 110 years.
bluevalleypost.com
2 Leawood restaurants among best seafood places in Kansas, according to OpenTable
Two Leawood restaurants known for their seafood are some of the best in Kansas, according to a new restaurant roundup from table booking app OpenTable. Which restaurants? Bristol Seafood Grill, 5400 W. 119th Street, in the Town Center Plaza shopping center was named the top seafood restaurant in the state by OpenTable.
kcur.org
Café Cà Phê is finally opening, and neighbors say it's breathing new life into Columbus Park
Jackie Nguyen didn’t mean to end up in Kansas City. The Broadway performer from San Diego, California, came here by way of New York during the pandemic and never looked back. In October of 2020, Nguyen opened Café Cà Phê, the city’s first Vietnamese coffee shop....
Royals consider new downtown stadium in The Crossroads
A new site of a possible home for the Kansas City Royals is just east of the old Kansas City Star building. That would put a stadium in the heart of The Crossroads district.
Bar owner hosts tongue-in-cheek .1K run in honor of his late brother
Patrick’s Bar and No Grill held its 13th annual Craig “Satch” Sanders .1K Memorial Run on Sunday. Owner Patrick Sanders has been hosting the charity event in honor of his brother since he passed.
kclibrary.org
Building Bombers in Kansas City
As German air forces decimated Allied airfields and bases at the outset of World War II, President Franklin Roosevelt pushed to expand U.S. capability in the skies. A 1940 appropriation bill increased annual aircraft production from just under 6,000 to 50,000, allowing the Army Air Corps to build bomber assembly plants in Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas.
kcur.org
How a group of artists is making these Kansas City intersections brighter and safer
A Kansas City design firm is taking asphalt art to dangerous intersections across the city in an effort to reduce traffic fatalities across the city. Riding the success of their initial design concept at the Midtown intersection of Westport Road and Wyandotte, Street Smart Design + Build are improving streets in two other metro neighborhoods.
