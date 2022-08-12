Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Related
Eater
Where to Eat Shabu-Shabu in Greater Boston
Shabu-shabu, a Japanese onomatopoeic term for “swish swish,” is a style of hot pot where diners cook thinly sliced meat and raw vegetables by dipping them into a simmering broth for a few seconds. It gained popularity among busy office workers in bustling mega cities in Japan, as its format offers a quick comfort meal in a convenient manner. People often get a smaller, individual pot of broth, which differs from the Chinese style, in which a group of people typically gathers around a communal pot. However, shareable shabu-shabu is also an option.
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Somerville (MA)
To the northwest of Boston, Somerville is a densely populated city that was once unflatteringly known as Slummerville. A lot of things have happened since the 1980s to change that perception. One was the extension of the MBTA’s Red Line in the 1980s, spurring development around Davis Square and Porter Square in particular.
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Newton (MA)
Nicknamed The Garden City, Newton is a prosperous western suburb of Boston, composed of 13 villages instead of a central downtown area. Many of these villages, like Newton Centre, are well worth visiting, with pedestrian-friendly streets endowed with locally owned stores, restaurants and other services. Each village developed at a...
Boston Globe
The best places to get a lobster roll in New England
Boston.com readers recommended 160 lobster roll restaurants, calling them 'the taste of summer' and 'the dish you wish you could eat every day.'. Whether you’re sitting down to lunch with friends or grabbing one to go to enjoy by the seaside, there’s nothing that says New England more than fresh chunks of lobster nestled in a bun. The lobster roll is a regional delicacy here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Si Cara is firing up the pizza oven, getting ready to open this month in Cambridge
Here’s a sneak peek at the menu for SRV chef Michael Lombardi’s first solo venture. Michael Lombardi — chef at SRV, one of Boston’s best Italian restaurants — loves the hyper-regional pasta dishes that his South End spot is known for, made in-house with fresh-milled flours and artisan cheeses. But if Lombardi were cooking for you at his house, he’d probably keep things simple and just make a couple pizzas in his backyard oven.
baystateparent.com
September Adventures: 20 Family Fun Things to do This Month
Spanning the 72 acres of Franklin Park Zoo, Boston Lights features more than 55 large scale displays of hundreds of colorful lanterns. As guests stroll the zoo, they will see luminous scenes from the rainforest, whimsical ocean displays with creatures of the deep, glowing corridors of lotus and bamboo, traditional Asian lanterns and a stunning 66 foot long rose corridor. New this year is a colossal 82-foot-long octopus tunnel with eyes that open and tentacles that change color. zoonewengland.org.
Skip’s Famous Burger and Suzie Q Joint in Massachusetts to Close After 75 Years
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I am at a loss for words, as are many reading the headline of this article. The FAMOUS, and I mean famous, Skip's in Merrimac, MA...
nbcboston.com
Mass. Housing Prices Hit $585K Average. See Greater Boston's Priciest Towns
Rising interest rates can't do much to stop home prices in the Boston area and across Massachusetts from continuing their rise. Median single-family home prices hit $585,000 in July, the highest number ever recorded for the month. That's up 8% from a year ago and 27% from two years ago, according to the Warren Group, which released the state's newest monthly data on Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 More Dead Giveaways You Grew Up In The Boston Area
Ben Affleck turned 50 on Monday and we here at "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" were over the moon to talk about it. We love Ben. We love "The Town" and Bennifer 2.0 and so much more. I also grew up in the Boston area and things from my...
Boston completes plans to strengthen all 47 miles of coastline against flooding
With the completion of a recent study focusing on Charlestown and East Boston, every part of the city's coastline has been studied. Coastal flooding is a legitimate threat to the safety of many Boston residents, and the likelihood of flooding in the city will only increase over the coming years, according to an extensive new report released by city officials. That report is the product of years of work studying Boston’s coastline and determining the best ways to protect it. Now, the city has officially developed coastal resilience plans for all 47-miles of its coastline.
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in New England
- Crab cakes are the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of the sea. For the best crab cakes in New England, try the dishes at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub in Portland, Maine, Atlantic Fish Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or the Lookout Tavern in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. There are many other great places to try in New England, too. We have included a couple of them below for you to check out.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Boston is hemorrhaging school-aged kids
It’s only a few weeks until students head back to school. In Boston, if this year is like last year, and like many others before that, there will be fewer of them in classrooms this fall. Boston has been booming economically, a fact reflected in big population growth in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Do You Remember These 10 Massachusetts Retailers?
Nostalgia can be an amazing thing. I could probably tell you the difference in smell between Caldor and Bradlees. Probably not, because all cigarette smoke smells the same 😂😂. It's funny to walk down memory lane, though!. DO YOU REMEMBER THESE 10 MASSACHUSETTS RETAILERS?. 1. HQ (Home Quarters...
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley Business Buzz: Black & Blue Steak and Crab restaurant seeks to fill CVS space; Clothing retailer Johnny Was moving in; What happened to the swings?
Black & Blue Steak and Crab restaurant seeks to fill CVS space. We’ve reached out to Black & Blue for more details on its Wellesley Square, such as when it hopes to open. Black & Blue has a handful of other locations, including three in New York and one in Burlington, Mass. The Burlington restaurant opened in 2018 within a Residence Inn hotel.
Here’s How to Win $400 and Tickets to See Post Malone at TD Garden
Are you still thinking of making a trip to Massachusetts but just haven't yet? Do you want to take in everything the New England state has to offer?. Well, we've teamed up again with the Massachusetts Office for Tourism to get you started on that journey to explore and see The Bay State with our Bay State Bonus Bucks Prize Pack Round 2.
Drivers ready? City of Boston launches a new parking app Monday
BOSTON — Some changes are on tap for drivers who park in the City of Boston. The city is using a new parking app, and it launches on Monday. Boston has partnered with ParkMobile and the new app will replace the current version of the ParkBoston app. The city says it offers “an enhanced user experience and more functionality.”
Where to find universally accessible hiking trails in Mass.
A roundup of some top public parks and reservations with paths and facilities for folks of all physical abilities. Massachusetts is almost bursting at the seams with places to hike, bike, or spend time in nature. To help all folks plan ahead for a jaunt into the woods, here are...
Barnstable Patriot
West Barnstable home for sale: Marshfront gem with incredible views at $1.95M
WEST BARNSTABLE — The amazing world of the Great Marsh stretches into forever, just beyond this custom built Cape on Hilliards Hayway. "These are the nicest marsh views I've ever seen," said listing agent Rick Shechtman of Kinlin Grover Compass, who has lived on Cape Cod for more than 30 years.
Ready for gridlock? New map shows roads that will see severe congestion during Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — If you live in or around Boston, be prepared to contend with gridlock traffic throughout the duration of the Orange Line shutdown, transportation officials have warned. State officials shared a simple message with the public on Monday: don’t hop in your car to avoid shuttle buses and...
whdh.com
East Boston building suffers second collapse is as many weeks
BOSTON (WHDH) - A building in East Boston that partially collapsed July 31 suffered a second partial collapse Saturday. The daytime collapse sent brick and concrete to the ground as the Sumner St. building that displaced 11 people July 31 suffered further damage. Boston Inspectional Services originally said that the...
Comments / 0