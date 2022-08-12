ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Eater

Where to Eat Shabu-Shabu in Greater Boston

Shabu-shabu, a Japanese onomatopoeic term for “swish swish,” is a style of hot pot where diners cook thinly sliced meat and raw vegetables by dipping them into a simmering broth for a few seconds. It gained popularity among busy office workers in bustling mega cities in Japan, as its format offers a quick comfort meal in a convenient manner. People often get a smaller, individual pot of broth, which differs from the Chinese style, in which a group of people typically gathers around a communal pot. However, shareable shabu-shabu is also an option.
BOSTON, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Somerville (MA)

To the northwest of Boston, Somerville is a densely populated city that was once unflatteringly known as Slummerville. A lot of things have happened since the 1980s to change that perception. One was the extension of the MBTA’s Red Line in the 1980s, spurring development around Davis Square and Porter Square in particular.
SOMERVILLE, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Newton (MA)

Nicknamed The Garden City, Newton is a prosperous western suburb of Boston, composed of 13 villages instead of a central downtown area. Many of these villages, like Newton Centre, are well worth visiting, with pedestrian-friendly streets endowed with locally owned stores, restaurants and other services. Each village developed at a...
NEWTON, MA
Boston Globe

The best places to get a lobster roll in New England

Boston.com readers recommended 160 lobster roll restaurants, calling them 'the taste of summer' and 'the dish you wish you could eat every day.'. Whether you’re sitting down to lunch with friends or grabbing one to go to enjoy by the seaside, there’s nothing that says New England more than fresh chunks of lobster nestled in a bun. The lobster roll is a regional delicacy here.
WINTHROP, MA
Boston

Si Cara is firing up the pizza oven, getting ready to open this month in Cambridge

Here’s a sneak peek at the menu for SRV chef Michael Lombardi’s first solo venture. Michael Lombardi — chef at SRV, one of Boston’s best Italian restaurants — loves the hyper-regional pasta dishes that his South End spot is known for, made in-house with fresh-milled flours and artisan cheeses. But if Lombardi were cooking for you at his house, he’d probably keep things simple and just make a couple pizzas in his backyard oven.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
baystateparent.com

September Adventures: 20 Family Fun Things to do This Month

Spanning the 72 acres of Franklin Park Zoo, Boston Lights features more than 55 large scale displays of hundreds of colorful lanterns. As guests stroll the zoo, they will see luminous scenes from the rainforest, whimsical ocean displays with creatures of the deep, glowing corridors of lotus and bamboo, traditional Asian lanterns and a stunning 66 foot long rose corridor. New this year is a colossal 82-foot-long octopus tunnel with eyes that open and tentacles that change color. zoonewengland.org.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Mass. Housing Prices Hit $585K Average. See Greater Boston's Priciest Towns

Rising interest rates can't do much to stop home prices in the Boston area and across Massachusetts from continuing their rise. Median single-family home prices hit $585,000 in July, the highest number ever recorded for the month. That's up 8% from a year ago and 27% from two years ago, according to the Warren Group, which released the state's newest monthly data on Tuesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Boston completes plans to strengthen all 47 miles of coastline against flooding

With the completion of a recent study focusing on Charlestown and East Boston, every part of the city's coastline has been studied. Coastal flooding is a legitimate threat to the safety of many Boston residents, and the likelihood of flooding in the city will only increase over the coming years, according to an extensive new report released by city officials. That report is the product of years of work studying Boston’s coastline and determining the best ways to protect it. Now, the city has officially developed coastal resilience plans for all 47-miles of its coastline.
BOSTON, MA
PhillyBite

The Best Crab Cakes in New England

- Crab cakes are the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of the sea. For the best crab cakes in New England, try the dishes at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub in Portland, Maine, Atlantic Fish Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or the Lookout Tavern in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. There are many other great places to try in New England, too. We have included a couple of them below for you to check out.
commonwealthmagazine.org

Boston is hemorrhaging school-aged kids

It’s only a few weeks until students head back to school. In Boston, if this year is like last year, and like many others before that, there will be fewer of them in classrooms this fall. Boston has been booming economically, a fact reflected in big population growth in...
BOSTON, MA
WNAW 94.7

Do You Remember These 10 Massachusetts Retailers?

Nostalgia can be an amazing thing. I could probably tell you the difference in smell between Caldor and Bradlees. Probably not, because all cigarette smoke smells the same 😂😂. It's funny to walk down memory lane, though!. DO YOU REMEMBER THESE 10 MASSACHUSETTS RETAILERS?. 1. HQ (Home Quarters...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Business Buzz: Black & Blue Steak and Crab restaurant seeks to fill CVS space; Clothing retailer Johnny Was moving in; What happened to the swings?

Black & Blue Steak and Crab restaurant seeks to fill CVS space. We’ve reached out to Black & Blue for more details on its Wellesley Square, such as when it hopes to open. Black & Blue has a handful of other locations, including three in New York and one in Burlington, Mass. The Burlington restaurant opened in 2018 within a Residence Inn hotel.
WELLESLEY, MA
Q97.9

Here’s How to Win $400 and Tickets to See Post Malone at TD Garden

Are you still thinking of making a trip to Massachusetts but just haven't yet? Do you want to take in everything the New England state has to offer?. Well, we've teamed up again with the Massachusetts Office for Tourism to get you started on that journey to explore and see The Bay State with our Bay State Bonus Bucks Prize Pack Round 2.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

East Boston building suffers second collapse is as many weeks

BOSTON (WHDH) - A building in East Boston that partially collapsed July 31 suffered a second partial collapse Saturday. The daytime collapse sent brick and concrete to the ground as the Sumner St. building that displaced 11 people July 31 suffered further damage. Boston Inspectional Services originally said that the...
BOSTON, MA

